'Got used to each other': Scott Barrett's week with Dutch born debutant

The All Blacks have now been in camp for two weeks, and are less than 10 hours away from taking on Fabien Galthie’s slightly inexperienced France side in Dunedin.

Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin will play host to the opening game of the All Blacks’ International season for the second year running, after last year’s one point triumph, 16-15, over England.

For one player, Dutch born lock Fabian Holland, this debut is extra special as it’s in his New Zealand home in the deep south.

Holland clearly impressed the All Blacks coaches this year with his tall frame, as well as his heavy work rate, racking up a mammoth 204 tackles throughout Super Rugby Pacific.

His work rate has not only impressed the All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, but has also been noticed by Scott Barrett, who tells media in Dunedin they’ve been working on their in game partnership.

“Nothing specific. We’ve just sort of got used to each other as in terms of the partnership and a connection in the locks there,” Barrett said at the All Blacks captain run.

“We have had connections throughout the week with unit meetings, and we actually had a great dinner out last night.”

Barrett says he’s admired the journey of Holland, through the years at the Highlanders.

“He’s got family coming from Holland, across the other side of the world, and making this journey through school and then down here, he sort of made his home in Dunedin and with the Highlanders.

“He’s played some impressive footy and earned his earned his selection for the Test start tomorrow night, so yeah hugely excited for him, and looking forward to getting to work with him.”

The All Blacks captain tells media in Dunedin that Holland has brought good energy to the group ahead of the first Test on Saturday.

“He’s got great energy. He certainly backs himself. Which is, which is great to see and you’d hope that for anyone who has their first Test match that they go out there and back themselves.”

