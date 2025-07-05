Scotland stun Maori All Blacks for historic win in New Zealand

Scotland earned a 29-26 win against Maori All Blacks in their opening summer tour game in Whangarei, New Zealand.

The tourists fell behind in the opening minute of the game when Sam Nock crossed, but Harry Paterson soon put their first points on the board, with fly-half Adam Hastings adding the extras and extending their advantage with a penalty kick.

Scotland took a 24-12 lead going into the break with converted tries scored by George Horne and Arron Reed either side of Isaia Walker-Leawere’s effort, which was converted by Rivez Reihana.

A difficult opening to the second half saw Maori All Blacks reduced to 13 at one stage with two yellow cards shown in quick succession and Horne took advantage to earn his second try of the game in the 53rd minute.

The hosts suddenly closed the gap when Kurt Eklund touched down and Reihana added the extras before Gideon Wrampling crossed, with Kaleb Trask converting, to reduce Scotland’s lead to a slender three points going into the last 10 minutes.

However, Scotland withheld a promising attack from the hosts in the final stages to clinch victory and they are back in international action on July 12 with a clash against Fiji before concluding their tour with a meeting against Samoa the following week.