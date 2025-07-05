France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

New Zealand’s 2025 season got underway in the Deep South’s Dunedin, where they hosted a much-talked-about France outfit missing the bulk of their superstars.

The crowd’s expectations were inevitably high, with that in mind, but it was far from a seamless start to the new campaign for Scott Robertson’s men. Just four points separated the two outfits at the full-time whistle, and it was the hosts who owned that lead.

Sevu Reece was knocked unconscious within the opening minute, bringing Damian McKenzie into the contest at fullback as Will Jordan moved to the right wing.

There were plenty of kicks in the opening five minutes, until Gabin Villiere won France a breakdown penalty and handed Joris Segonds his first chance at points on the international stage. The Top 14 veteran was up to the challenge from just centimetres behind halfway.

The contestable kicking continued in abundance through the next five minutes, and New Zealand were struggling to win any of their high balls.

The All Blacks‘ first break of the game came in the 15th minute and ended with an intercept picked up by Theo Attissogbe.

That effort did, however, look to spark some life in what had been a Kiwi side missing any sense of urgency. A long ball from Jordie Barrett put Rieko Ioane into space, before Cam Roigard picked on some French props and made a darting run. Former Leinster man Barrett was in support, but the resulting try was disallowed for an earlier knock-on.

The pace of Attissogbe broke the line as soon as play resumed, and after skinning the midfield defence, he found Emilien Gailleton, who was brought down just shy of the line. Two rapid phases later, Mickael Guillard crashed over untouched. After 18 minutes, the visitors boasted a 10-0 lead.

Defence 120 Tackles Made 220 9 Tackles Missed 30 93% Tackle Completion % 88%

Needing a response, All Blacks captain Scott Barrett charged down a clearance kick and recollected the ball deep in France’s territory.

The defence slowed the Kiwis’ momentum, but only until Beauden Barrett could execute a wrap-around behind debutant No.8 Christian Lio-Willie, breaking the line before finding Will Jordan down the right edge.

A string of French indiscretions later, the hosts were back in scoring position. Some slippery running from McKenzie got his side just a metre short of another try, and Tupou Vaa’i was on hand to finish the effort.

New Zealand’s ambition then came to the fore, but after some strong phase play got them back near France’s 22, a loose pass from Billy Proctor had the Kiwis scrambling back. Vaa’i then fell over the top of the lineout, handing France another shot at the posts. Le Garrec, this time, stepped up to the tee and secured the three points.

Kiwi handling errors looked to kill any chances at more points as halftime neared, but French penalties provided consistent opportunities, and some creative playmaking by Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan got Jordie Barrett over the line in the corner.

The conversion made it 21-13 to the hosts at the break.

The second period got underway in unconvincing fashion for the hosts, with Ioane spilling the kick-off.

France then went to work in New Zealand’s 22, battering away for two unrelenting minutes until Villiere was put in a gap and dived over untouched.

After reducing their deficit to just one point, France’s discipline faltered once again, and Cam Roigard made a break with a quick tap. Villiere won another desperate breakdown penalty, but the clearance was poor, and Will Jordan scored quickly after the lineout.

A try each within seven minutes triggered a string of substitutions from France.

Penalties 3 Penalties Conceded 9 0 Yellow Cards 1 0 Red Cards 0

When a Roigard clearance missed touch, the French were back on the front foot. Less than two minutes into his international debut, Jacobus van Tonder was galloping through a gap in the Kiwi line. From there, France stayed tight and scored through Cameron Woki.

Nursing a one-point lead, the Kiwis fought to keep the ball alive on attack, but the French defence was ever-present and slowed play down.

Villiere was then sent to the bin for sticking his hand out to disrupt an offload and knocking it forward. France resisted push after push from the hosts, with two Kiwi tries disallowed while their star winger bided his time on the sideline.

The pattern continued, with the All Blacks in possession and France absorbing everything thrown their way. With just seven minutes remaining and France penalised once again, New Zealand opted to go for the posts. Barrett made the lead four.

From that point on, the Kiwis held strong enough on defence to protect that slim winning margin. Fulltime score: 31-27.