Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs vs Moana takes: McKenzie shows why No.1, Tupaea's concern

(Photos by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have put some massive scores on Moana Pasifika over the years, and after four minutes in Hamilton it looked like this would be no different.

The ‘bogey’ side for Moana put two tries on the board to get up 14-0 before the five minute mark, but some resilient play got Moana back in the game at 19-14 and again at 31-19.

Although the Chiefs ran away with it comfortably by 57-24, they didn’t have it all their way, with the class of Damian McKenzie and Cortez Ratima the difference. Moana Pasifika had some bright performances but ultimately they couldn’t handle the Chiefs’ speed.

McKenzie shows why ranked No.1

We haven’t yet seen the Chiefs number one halves pairing in 2026 until now, and the All Black pair made their presence felt with influence all over the park.

Ratima finished with three try assists, McKenzie one, but they were both involved heavily in the lead up to many more. McKenzie and Ratima combined with an end-over-end box kick shortly after a turnover to create a try for Foketi in the corner. McKenzie’s off-script running created the try for Emoni Narawa, despite not producing the last offload for the try.

The Chiefs 9 & 10 were a step ahead of Moana all night, attacking frequently on turnovers and identifying space to get to. McKenzie, rated the No.1 player in the RugbyPass Top 50, showed why on his return to Super Rugby. They took control with the game still in the balance and

Tupaea’s big night and one moment of concern

All Black No.12 Quinn Tupaea also had a big night, enjoying a lot of open space out wide at times on the wing. He scored the opening try in the left corner from a long ball from Ratima. There were classy touches with two line breaks, adding a try assist for Leroy Carter with an inside pass down the left touchline. He wrapped around to get a second involvement that showed great work rate.

He had the key involvement on debutant Kyle Brown’s try, chasing down Josh Jacomb’s chip kick and then expertly timing the pass between two tacklers to McKenzie on the fly.

Tupaea’s attacking game is superb but if there was one blemish on his night that the All Blacks would have concerns with it was a piece of defence in the first half where Moana’s No.8 Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa ran right through his channel to score. Now, Ta’eiloa is one of the best players in the entire competition and his unique size is a real asset for Moana. He is a different breed. But Tupaea is a Test level midfielder who will have to defend against big loosies all the time. This was not to that standard required.

Leroy Carter continues blazing run

The Chiefs have the best wing combination in the combination, with speedster Leroy Carter on the left and Fijian weapon Emoni Narawa on the right. Both were in the thick of the try scoring action with Carter bagging three and Narawa also nabbing one of his own with a great support line bursting through the defence.

On the face of it, Carter’s three tries don’t look like much, two of them he went over untouched, but being in the right place at the right time is very much the job of a winger and few are as good as Carter at being there. His first was on the left side but not on the edge, trailing inside Tupaea. The next was from sweeping across to the right side and finding an offload inside fullback Liam Coombes-Fabling. The delayed run was perfect as Coombes-Fabling was being brought down in the tackle. The third was a one-on-one in the corner which Carter managed to win from close range.

The Chiefs wingers are floating and they have to anticipate where to pop up and Carter does it better than anyone.

Moana’s most promising

After beating the Fijian Drua in Fiji in round one, it seemed like the post-Ardie year for Moana was going to be a smooth transition but after suffering a hammering at the hands of the Chiefs, things are looking perilous.

Moana sit in last place with a growing negative points differential the problem. When they were able to keep the chase going against the Chiefs, it was former Chiefs halfback Augustine Pulu who was getting them into good field position. He kicked a 50-22 from a turnover, which gave the field position for the try to fleet-footed fullback Glen Vaihu. He pounced on the Chiefs ruck to win a ruck penalty on halfway that gave them another 22 entry.

The star of the show is No.8 Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa who possesses raw power and size that Moana can use to batter opponents. When they can contain the game and use their power, Moana are in the fight. Ta’eiloa bagged two tries from close range and is always a handful. He finished with 14 carries for 71 metres which is huge for a forward.

Jackson Garden-Bachop had the start this week but it was Pat Pellegrini who offered a spark when he came on. He has an uncanny knack of breaking the line and he was able to do that again, yet they could not capitalise on it. Pellegrini’s kicking game is so central to Moana taking control so it’s a major setback when he’s not starting.

They are going to have to find answers quickly with four straight games against New Zealand teams; Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders and Chiefs.

 

Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA! 

LIVE

B
B 5 days ago

Certainly more than a few AB’s Chief's proving themselves worthy of fitting into Dave Rennies philosophy of selecting inform players…

j
je 3 minutes ago
‘England could learn a great deal from French connection with fan base’

I totally agree, did you see any of the content Dupont put out on his year off? It was class, now I appreciate one can argue he had the time to do it but at least get some of the current england bunch doing the grid walk at silverstone to cross pollenate fan bases. Ref TV rights to start with 6N can ban sunday games and take inspiration from the Thursday night success France had, how different would thurs/fri/sat rugby be? More mid game ads too.. like you say we’re not in a position of abundance so bring more money in when and where you can!

21 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

Agreed.

However, perhaps you’re missing the point about engaging new fans?



...

15 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 14 minutes ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Either way I stand by my statement hopefully Caleb Clarke stays fit next 2 years his speed and agility at that size is rare and every time he has been in black has caused problems for anyone and everyone, Tangitau is looking more real deal all the time too and has legit speed was up with all the flyers on the 7s circuit looks faster and obviously bigger now

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 20 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

Fair

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 20 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

At the very least 12 weeks. Three times longer.

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 22 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

“Good disciplinary record”

15 Go to comments
D
DS 23 minutes ago
Wales' Six Nations campaign should have looked very different says LRZ

I only watched the highlights but it was great to see Wales hopefully on their way back upwards. Long may it last. It's also great to see most of the other teams, namely France, Ireland and Scotland, playing such fantastic rugby and shutting up (we hope) the Antipodeans - including that useless WR chairman, the Wally, Robinson, - with their continuous BS about trying to change union into an ersatz version of incredibly boring ‘five tackles, kick’ league. With the sort of rugby we saw on Saturday maybe a few of the thick Wallies might come over to union!

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 53 minutes ago
Tomás Lavanini set for Highlanders debut against Crusaders

No, I don't argue when in ignorance.

6 Go to comments
D
DS 53 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

I bet Eben Etzebeth is really happy that this oke got off so lightly. Talk about one rule for the Boks and nobody else.

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White has the solution to fix 'sleeping giant' England's problems

Agreed. That would nullify England as a threat for a while.

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'I’m pretty clear on what needs to be addressed and how we need to address it': Borthwick

Tidying up my cv as I write this.

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Ireland admit to 'a little bit of nerves' ahead of Scotland clash

Ah, but 2024 SB. They beat the Boks in 2024! Their crowning achievement.

The world rankings tell us all we need to know, logically, if we want to track inclines or declines…



...

9 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
What stood out to Western Force coach Simon Cron about Zac Lomax

Let’s see how quickly he makes his debut.

1 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Ex-U20 star to debut as Blues rotate squad for Moana Pasifika

Blues by 30+. Moana sans Savea the whipping boys of the competition now.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Plus he has no international experience?

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Welcome back Finn, glad you have recovered well to get straight back into it. It was just yesterday for you when Rennie was announced as AB coach, yeah?

I wouldn’t say Tana is part of Rennie’s coaching group. I think he is rather a NZR selection for what they think the teams needs after the interviews they did with them last year.



...

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Oh right. I thought it was just typical South African fanboi’n of Will Jordan, you know, he is the only one they’ve seen who’s any good, you know? So he must be the only good 15 we got.

10 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Tana Umanga has played alongside some AB’s legends and as Captain in 21 tests Won 18, Lost 3…his 85.71% rating wasn't for playing “tiddlywinks”!!??..

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

As I just replied to Derek Murray when he raised the question

1. Were the Crusaders playing the same sort of rugby that the ABs were asked to? And, if so, was it AB cattle or simply opponent quality that meant it didn’t work as well in the level up? And, if so again, what were the people who appointed him expecting?



...

189 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Well they need to improve there willingness alright, that is the sole reason Razor got sacked. Nothing to do with winning percentage, but just not looking good on or off (especially when it came to public relations/interviews) the field.

Certainly if the want to hit their peak again though, there are a lot of areas they need to increase knowledge.



...

10 Go to comments
