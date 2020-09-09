8:09pm, 09 September 2020

Hard-nosed loose forward Reed Prinsep has today been revealed as Canterbury’s Captain for the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old is a born and bred Cantabrian, having attended Christchurch Boys High School, represents the High School Old Boys club and continues to study Law and Commence at the University of Canterbury.

Since making his debut in 2014, Prinsep has made 57 appearances for his province.

“First and foremost, he’s a good Canterbury man and understands the Canterbury way,” said Coach Mark Brown.

“He’s come up through our age-grade teams, has been a key member of the Mitre 10 Cup team for some time now and has been in great form in Super Rugby Aotearoa. Ultimately Reuben and I decided to offer Reed the captaincy because he’s a man who leads by his actions. He works hard, prepares well and plays to a consistently high level.”

Canterbury are set to again be strong contenders for the #Mitre10Cup this year after unveiling a 37-man squad on Wednesday that oozes depth and experience.https://t.co/juQNFI7Nzy — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 2, 2020

Brown was quick to point out the support that will be available to Prinsep.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reed is very much our squad captain and he’s earnt that right, but he’ll also have strong support from the mix of experienced leaders and up and coming leaders within our squad.

For this Friday’s Mitre 10 Cup opener against North Harbour in Albany, Prinsep will start at blindside flanker alongside new All Black Cullen Grace at number 8 and New Brighton’s Billy Harmon at openside. Experienced locks Sam Whitelock and Luke Romano join Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and North Canterbury youngster Fletcher Newell in the tight five.

Club teammates Ereatara Enari, Brett Cameron, and Rameka Poihipi will continue their combo at 9,10 and 12 with Dallas McLeod getting the nod at centre. Josh McKay is at fullback while Manasa Mataele and George Bridge start on the wings.

After strong debuts for Canterbury against North Otago in their Ranfurly Shield defence, big props Tamaiti Williams and Finlay Brewis, as well as outside back Isaiah Punivai, all get their first opportunity at Mitre 10 Cup level, while Brown and co-coach Reuben Thorne will also have the experience of Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Dunshea, Whetukamokamo Douglas and Shilo Klien to call upon as needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mo’unga is also set to earn his 50th cap for Canterbury when he makes his way onto the field from the bench.

Canterbury: Josh McKay, George Bridge, Dallas McLeod, Rameka Poihipi, Manasa Mataele, Brett Cameron, Ere Enari, Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon, Reed Prinsep (c), Sam Whitelock, Luke Romano, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Shilo Klein, Finlay Brewis, Tamaiti Williams, Mitch Dunshea, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Isaiag Punivai.