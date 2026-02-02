Bulls line up ex-Junior Bok as potential Johan Goosen replacement

The Dragons are bracing themselves for a raid from United Rugby Championship rivals the Bulls, who want to re-sign fly-half Tinus de Beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretoria-born De Beer, 30, who was educated at Waterkloof High School, started his career with the Bulls in 2014 and was on the replacements bench for one Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings in July 2016.

The former Junior Springbok has played for Griquas, Pumas, and Cardiff since leaving Loftus Versfeld before arriving in Walsh capital two years ago, where he scored three tries in 10 games.

VIDEO

De Beer, who was a South African Schools International, arrived at Rodney Parade in the summer after Ioan Lloyd joined Cardiff to back-up Callum Sheedy.

The Dragons’ first choice in the playmaker role this season, de Beer has scored two tries in 15 appearances, but Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann has earmarked him to replace former Springbok Johan Goosen.

Goosen, who announced his retirement at the end of last year, following a series of injuries, has gone to work in the insurance industry and farms part-time.

Ackermann wants De Beer, who left the Bulls for more playing time, to share duties with Keagan Johannes in supporting Handré Pollard, who returned to the club from Leicester Tigers at the start of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia will be keen to keep hold of De Beer, who has impressed in the region’s mini revival. Even so, they have lost seven of their 11 games and are six points ahead of bottom-placed Zebre.

Tiatia, who has signed hooker George Roberts from English Champ outfit Doncaster Knights, has already lost Wales lock Aaron Wainwright to Leicester Tigers, but finances might dictate if De Beers stays in Gwent.

The club has achieved financial stability since returning to private ownership, and indications are that a fee for the release of De Beer is on the table from the Bulls.