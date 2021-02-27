The Brumbies have consigned the NSW Waratahs to their second record loss in as many weeks with a 61-10 Super Rugby AU stampede in Canberra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts crossed nine times in the rout, winger Mack Hansen notching a hat-trick as the Brumbies alternated between punishing the Waratahs through the middle and out wide.

The result brought up the Brumbies’ biggest-ever win against any Australian opponent in Super Rugby.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

It continued the Waratahs’ sorry start to the season after the Queensland Reds last week registered their own Super Rugby record with a 41-7 win over Rob Penney’s side.

Big incomers for an otherwise depleted side, backrower Lachie Swinton and inside centre Tepai Moeroa did their best to crash and bash around the ruck.

But there was little go forward to show for it and loose carries as they looked to spread the ball hurt the visitors, Rob Valenti’s barge-over try starting the rot seven minutes in after a costly Moeroa knock-on.

The relentless Brumbies’ scrum and lineout dominated and they had the Waratahs scrambling when they looked to run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hansen benefited on three occasions while five-eighth Noah Lolesio got his hands dirty to finish a rolling maul and outside centre Len Ikitau was a constant threat.

The Waratahs did manage to stifle things briefly, hitting back through Harry Johnson-Holmes for a 19-10 scoreline then threatening to cross again as halftime beckoned.

But the Brumbies were having none of it, hooker Connal McInerney scoring with the last play of the half and No.9 Nic White streaking through early in the second stanza for a 33-10 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poor defensive reads kept hurting the Waratahs and the rolling maul was too hard to resist for the hosts as replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan queued up for a try of his own.

Hansen cruised in for his hat-trick with 10 minutes to play before fullback Tom Banks plucked an intercept pass then finished the sequence minutes later to put the icing on the Brumbies’ biggest-ever win over the Waratahs in Super Rugby.

It mounts further pressure on a young Waratahs outfit set to play the Western Force in Parramatta next week still without injured captain Jake Gordon and centre Joey Walton as well as the suspended Izaia Perese.

Pack mentality How Blues’ forwards went from easy beats to heavy hitters to challenge Crusaders’ supremacy. Patrick McKendry The Crusaders’ cause How will the Super Rugby standard setting Crusaders be preparing for a fifth consecutive year of glory? Justin Marshall Lost identity The Highlanders have brought in Tony Brown to help them find who they really are. Gregor Paul High-speed half-life The Hurricanes struggled to replace Beauden Barrett in 2020. How will they fair without TJ Perenara in 2021? Tom Vinicombe All or nothing All Blacks great Dan Carter officially bows out at a time when his body was still willing - even at almost 39. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now