Barbarians to make venue history in November All Blacks XV fixture
The Barbarians will face the All Blacks XV in London this autumn, with the two sides set to meet at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, 1 November.
The fixture will mark just the second meeting between the two teams, following a tightly contested 35-31 Barbarians win in 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; a match that also made history as the first rugby fixture played at the venue.
The All Blacks XV serve as a development side for New Zealand’s Test setup and have recorded recent wins over Munster, Georgia, Japan, and Ireland A. Their northern hemisphere tour in 2023 included a 38-24 win in Limerick and a 31-13 victory in Montpellier.
Barbarian FC President John Spencer said the upcoming fixture was in keeping with a longstanding tradition between New Zealand sides and the invitational club.
“The Barbarians and the All Blacks XV are two of the most iconic names in rugby,” he said. “Fixtures between the Barbarians and New Zealand sides stretch back more than 70 years and include the game’s ‘greatest try’ by Gareth Edwards in 1973.”
New Zealand Rugby’s Chris Lendrum said: “There’s history between the Barbarians and the All Blacks XV, so we know this will be a competitive and exciting match for the fans and for the players.”
173 New Zealand players have worn the famous black and white Barbarians jersey down through the years, including All Blacks greats Jonah Lomu, Ma’a Nonu, Richie McCaw and Sam Whitelock.
The Barbarians have won their last three games in London. They beat Fiji in 2024, a World XV in 2023 and the All Blacks XV in 2022.
The fixture will see them run out at the Gtech Community Stadium, the former home of London Irish, for the very first time.
Brentford FC Commercial Director Fran Jones said the club was “delighted” to host two iconic rugby teams and promised “an exciting occasion, showcasing big names alongside rising talent.”
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 8 August, with prices starting from £35 for adults and £17.50 for under-16s, available via Ticketmaster and Brentford FC.
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
Just for fun here is one possible AB XV 33 man squad:
Hookers: Bradly Slater, George Bell, Jack Taylor
Props: George Bower, Johnny Fusitua, Xavier Numia, Tevita Mafileo, Marcel Renata, George Dyer
Locks: Sam Darry, Isaiah Walker-Leawere, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Antonio Shalfoon
Loosies: Cullen Grace, Devon Flanders, Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papalii, Christian Lio -Willie, Braydon Iose
Halfback: Kyle Preston, Finley Christie, Folau Fakatava
Fly Half: Rivez Reihana, Harry Godfrey
Midfielder: David Havili, AJ Lam, Braydon Ennor, Bailyn Sullivan
Outside Backs: Leroy Carter, Caleb Tangitua, Chay Fihaki, Jacob R- Kneepkens, Zarn Sullivan
So back with the old tours, the midweek non test match team was simply called the All Blacks right, and awarded a non test AB cap (but no one really differentiated between test and non test) right? Is this AB XV team basically that team? Are they getting award AB caps?
This team is going to come out of the 60 odd players Razor is going to bring with him on the tour of South Africa. It would be cool it they were fully intergrated, with the midweek (not test matches) team being called the AB XV while on tour, and retrospectively given all previous ABXV plays AB caps if they weren’t to begin with. No point having the exact same group of players called one thing while on tour to SA and another on tour in UK.
Incorrect JW.
There is no such thing as a “non test AB cap”.
Caps have only ever been awarded for tests (Lions matches are considered tests, Barbarian matches are non-tests). Midweek teams were referred to as All Blacks , just as the test team was. But again, players were not awarded caps as the mid-week matches were not tests against international sides.
And strongly disagree that any player should ever be awarded a test playing for the All Black XVs regardless of who the play as they are not tests and the ABXV is the second string team.
Are the AB XVs due to lay any other match en-route or while in the NH? I went to check the AB XVs Fixtures webpage & not even this game was listed - only the games from 2024…
I believe at this point, the Barbarians match is the only fixture booked for AB XVs.
Hopefully at least 2 more fixtures will be booked in UK and Europe for this November to get more players prepared for the South Africa tour next season.
I’m sure there will be, but might be in the UK. Theyre fairly adhoc yes, late in developing, your more likely to only hear ‘who’ might be lined up as opposition, not when and where.