Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 15
FT
7 - 41
FT
5 - 7
FT
33 - 15
FT
WOMENS
22 - 39
FT
21 - 27
FT
29 - 10
FT
Friday
02:10
Friday
08:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
International

Barbarians to make venue history in November All Blacks XV fixture

Shaun Stevenson of All Blacks XV dives over to score his side's fourth try during the Killik Cup match between Barbarians and All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Barbarians will face the All Blacks XV in London this autumn, with the two sides set to meet at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, 1 November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fixture will mark just the second meeting between the two teams, following a tightly contested 35-31 Barbarians win in 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; a match that also made history as the first rugby fixture played at the venue.

The All Blacks XV serve as a development side for New Zealand’s Test setup and have recorded recent wins over Munster, Georgia, Japan, and Ireland A. Their northern hemisphere tour in 2023 included a 38-24 win in Limerick and a 31-13 victory in Montpellier.

Barbarian FC President John Spencer said the upcoming fixture was in keeping with a longstanding tradition between New Zealand sides and the invitational club.

“The Barbarians and the All Blacks XV are two of the most iconic names in rugby,” he said. “Fixtures between the Barbarians and New Zealand sides stretch back more than 70 years and include the game’s ‘greatest try’ by Gareth Edwards in 1973.”

New Zealand Rugby’s Chris Lendrum said: “There’s history between the Barbarians and the All Blacks XV, so we know this will be a competitive and exciting match for the fans and for the players.”

173 New Zealand players have worn the famous black and white Barbarians jersey down through the years, including All Blacks greats Jonah Lomu, Ma’a Nonu, Richie McCaw and Sam Whitelock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barbarians have won their last three games in London. They beat Fiji in 2024, a World XV in 2023 and the All Blacks XV in 2022.

The fixture will see them run out at the Gtech Community Stadium, the former home of London Irish, for the very first time.

Brentford FC Commercial Director Fran Jones said the club was “delighted” to host two iconic rugby teams and promised “an exciting occasion, showcasing big names alongside rising talent.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 8 August, with prices starting from £35 for adults and £17.50 for under-16s, available via Ticketmaster and Brentford FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Rugby World Cup 'Superfan Passses' sold out within an hour

All 2,027 Rugby World Cup 2027 Superfan Passes sold out in under an hour after going on sale at earlier this week, Rugby Australia has confirmed.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

5
2

Steve Diamond maps out Newcastle's recruitment policy after Red Bull takeover

3

'Non-existent in the women's game': Men urged to follow women's lead by chief

4

Bath to host historic England A clash in November

3
5

New name, new era for Newcastle as Red Bull takeover confirmed

4
6

'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal

34
7

England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

31
8

Ex-Premiership head coach Paul Deacon lands job with the 'best team in the world'

Comments

9 Comments
S
SC 4 days ago

Just for fun here is one possible AB XV 33 man squad:


Hookers: Bradly Slater, George Bell, Jack Taylor


Props: George Bower, Johnny Fusitua, Xavier Numia, Tevita Mafileo, Marcel Renata, George Dyer


Locks: Sam Darry, Isaiah Walker-Leawere, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Antonio Shalfoon


Loosies: Cullen Grace, Devon Flanders, Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papalii, Christian Lio -Willie, Braydon Iose


Halfback: Kyle Preston, Finley Christie, Folau Fakatava


Fly Half: Rivez Reihana, Harry Godfrey


Midfielder: David Havili, AJ Lam, Braydon Ennor, Bailyn Sullivan


Outside Backs: Leroy Carter, Caleb Tangitua, Chay Fihaki, Jacob R- Kneepkens, Zarn Sullivan

J
JW 6 days ago

So back with the old tours, the midweek non test match team was simply called the All Blacks right, and awarded a non test AB cap (but no one really differentiated between test and non test) right? Is this AB XV team basically that team? Are they getting award AB caps?


This team is going to come out of the 60 odd players Razor is going to bring with him on the tour of South Africa. It would be cool it they were fully intergrated, with the midweek (not test matches) team being called the AB XV while on tour, and retrospectively given all previous ABXV plays AB caps if they weren’t to begin with. No point having the exact same group of players called one thing while on tour to SA and another on tour in UK.

S
SC 4 days ago

Incorrect JW.


There is no such thing as a “non test AB cap”.


Caps have only ever been awarded for tests (Lions matches are considered tests, Barbarian matches are non-tests). Midweek teams were referred to as All Blacks , just as the test team was. But again, players were not awarded caps as the mid-week matches were not tests against international sides.


And strongly disagree that any player should ever be awarded a test playing for the All Black XVs regardless of who the play as they are not tests and the ABXV is the second string team.

C
Can I have a word your Honour? 6 days ago

Are the AB XVs due to lay any other match en-route or while in the NH? I went to check the AB XVs Fixtures webpage & not even this game was listed - only the games from 2024…

S
SC 4 days ago

I believe at this point, the Barbarians match is the only fixture booked for AB XVs.


Hopefully at least 2 more fixtures will be booked in UK and Europe for this November to get more players prepared for the South Africa tour next season.

J
JW 6 days ago

I’m sure there will be, but might be in the UK. Theyre fairly adhoc yes, late in developing, your more likely to only hear ‘who’ might be lined up as opposition, not when and where.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

This year's title is likely to be decided by a momentous double-header between the All Blacks and Springboks.

33
LONG READ

Can the All Blacks convert Tupou Vaa'i into a destructive back row enforcer?

The missing link in the All Blacks' armoury is an athletic, big-boned No 6 and Scott Robertson thinks he's found the answer

20
LONG READ

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

With three strong fly-half contenders, the Springboks' unpredictability makes life harder for their Rugby Championship opponents.

60

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 19 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 43 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 47 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 53 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 54 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 59 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments