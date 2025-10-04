Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 41
FT
20 - 19
FT
57 - 5
FT
0 - 34
FT
27 - 7
FT
26 - 12
FT
47 - 24
FT
18 - 14
FT
41 - 15
FT
24 - 0
FT
32 - 26
FT
32 - 25
FT
44 - 19
FT
28 - 32
FT
26 - 24
FT
49 - 0
FT
31 - 5
FT
38 - 17
FT
LIVE
2'
LIVE
3'
Today
14:00
Today
20:10
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
14:05
The Rugby Championship

Argentina player ratings vs South Africa | 2025 Rugby Championship

Bautista Delguy of Argentina celebrates with teammate Santiago Carreras after scoring his team's first try during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Argentina player ratings: A much-improved performance from a week ago saw Los Pumas push the Springboks in the first half, going into the break 13–10 ahead, despite struggling against a powerful Springbok scrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

An early yellow card in the second half handed South Africa the momentum to turn things around, but despite limited possession, Argentina stayed in the contest and crossed late to lose by only two points.

1. Mayco Vivas – 4
A game he won’t forget. Struggled big time in the scrum, even pushed back on his own ball by a seven-man Bok pack. Yellow-carded at the start of the second half for a dangerous tackle, after which South Africa took a lead they never relinquished.

2. Julián Montoya (captain) – 5
In his 52nd cap as captain, Montoya became the Puma to have led his country the most times. His high tackle conceded the Boks’ first three points, lost two lineouts on his own throw and endured a torrid time at scrum-time. Despite that, he made his share of tackles – second only to Kremer – and remained visible throughout his 70-plus minutes.

3. Francisco Coria Marchetti – 4
A late replacement for Joel Sclavi, Coria Marchetti struggled in the scrum, coming under heavy pressure first from Ox Nché and then Wilco Louw before leaving injured.

4. Guido Petti – 6
Almost an hour of trademark commitment. Tackled strongly and was prominent in a pack that competed well for a spell, except in the scrum. Will be an asset for Harlequins from next week.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
3.3
8
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
3.2
9
Entries

5. Pedro Rubiolo – 6
You don’t see a lot of him, but the less you do, the more work he’s usually getting through. Another solid 80-minute outing from the lock, making 14 tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Pablo Matera – 6.5
The veteran flanker was busy in both attack and defence. The strength of the opposition meant he couldn’t impose himself as usual, but he still put his body on the line and had a couple of positive attacking moments. Returned for the final ten minutes when Kremer went off for an HIA.

7. Marcos Kremer – 7.5
Throws himself into contact with reckless abandon and can match the Springboks hit for hit. Only an HIA stopped him. Thirteen carries and 17 tackles for another typically industrious display.

8. Santiago Grondona – 7
Almost 50 minutes of relentless effort from the Bristol loose forward. Tackled tirelessly and, despite a retreating scrum, did well to control the messy ball at the base.

9. Simón Benítez Cruz – 6.5
The Newcastle Red Bulls signing was a capable deputy for the injured Gonzalo García. Passed and kicked well and looked to test the Bok defence when possible. Of his 70 passes, only two missed the target.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Gerónimo Prisciantelli – 6
Showed flashes of class on his first full cap. Made a crucial try-saving tackle in the first half and showed why Racing Club have signed him. He’ll look back fondly on his 65 minutes at Twickenham. Needs time at this level to continue developing.

11. Juan Cruz Mallía – 6
When you’re a good player, you can play anywhere. Often a fullback, the Toulouse man started on the wing and showed glimpses of quality. As attacking opportunities dried up, he was forced into defensive duties. Shifted to fullback for the final 15 minutes.

12. Santiago Chocobares – 5.5
Can mix it with the best and shows it every time he plays. Fell just short of double digits in tackles.

13. Justo Piccardo – 6.5
Good hands and a superb tackle on Eben Etzebeth showed he can compete at this level. Also looked to run at the world champions with ball in hand. As he moves to Europe full-time – joining Montpellier next week – he’ll only improve. Still hasn’t completed a full year with Los Pumas.

14. Bautista Delguy – 7.5
His first try was a team effort finished with sharp footwork to beat two defenders for his ninth Test try; his second underlined his alertness. Safe under the high ball and rounded off a strong Rugby Championship.

15. Santiago Carreras – 6.5
Proved he needs to be on the field, even if that means shifting Mallía to the wing. Stronger first half, with the game’s flow limiting his influence later. His cross-kick created Argentina’s third try. Finished the game at fly-half, prompting the question: where exactly is his best position?

REPLACEMENTS

16. Ignacio Ruiz – N/A
Another brief cameo as he continues to learn from Montoya. Seven minutes on the park.

17. Boris Wenger – 6
A short walk from his future rugby home at the Stoop. The dominant Bok pack made his 25 minutes tough in the scrum, but he did win one penalty, worked hard and got involved around the field.

18. Tomás Rapetti – 5.5
The 20-year-old now heads to Toulouse as a capped international. A late addition to the bench, he controlled the first ball he touched. Penalised twice in a struggling scrum and once for a debatable offside, but fought hard throughout. Has a bright Puma future.

19. Franco Molina – 5
Won his share of ball and, as ever, put in the unseen graft for the team.

20. Juan Martín González – 6
His 23 minutes showed his constant focus and work rate. Stole a lineout that – through no fault of his own – led to a Bok try soon after.

21. Joaquín Oviedo – 6.5
A human bulldozer. Controlled the ball well at the back of the scrum and made metres in contact, always putting his team on the front foot.

22. Agustín Moyano – 6
Brought energy and intent in his ten minutes. A useful late addition for Los Pumas.

23. Rodrigo Isgró – 6
Scored in the final play, collecting a cross-kick from Carreras, and impressed with a fine take under the high ball. The former sevens star is now fully established in the 15s setup. Fifteen minutes to cap a solid Rugby Championship campaign.

Related

Springboks player ratings vs Argentina | Rugby Championship round six

South Africa player ratings:  South Africa were crowned Rugby Championship winners on Saturday at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium, defeating Argentina 29-27.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Gloucester 'sadly' confirm Jack Singleton stood down after cardiac incident

2

Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

2
3

England rookie scores hattrick as Sale thrash Newcastle

4

Fissler Confidential: Another club enter England back-row tug-of-war

1
5

Star All Blacks signing to make long-awaited Gloucester debut

6

Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

21
7

Italy to face potential RWC opponents in November after Samoa withdraw

2
8

The enormous gap between South Africa’s two rugby worlds

6

Comments

2 Comments
J
Jon 5 days ago

Frankie Degas these ratings do not make sense when the Bok ratings are 8’s and 9’s in a 2 point game. Come On Journo’s….get on the same page and at least make the articles worth reading please!

m
mm 6 days ago

Uhmmm

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

The Toulouse superstar has had the audacity to take a breather from rehab to attend some social events and critics aren't happy

9
LONG READ

Twelve down to two: Scotland’s second-row depth gives Townsend autumn dilemma

Gregor Townsend is spoilt for choice at lock with a dozen or more contenders vying for Test places next month.

1
LONG READ

Have the All Blacks stumbled across the perfect midfield partnership?

The All Blacks may have inadvertently happened across the midfield partnership to take them to the 2027 World Cup

20

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments