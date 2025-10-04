Argentina player ratings vs South Africa | 2025 Rugby Championship

Argentina player ratings: A much-improved performance from a week ago saw Los Pumas push the Springboks in the first half, going into the break 13–10 ahead, despite struggling against a powerful Springbok scrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

An early yellow card in the second half handed South Africa the momentum to turn things around, but despite limited possession, Argentina stayed in the contest and crossed late to lose by only two points.

1. Mayco Vivas – 4

A game he won’t forget. Struggled big time in the scrum, even pushed back on his own ball by a seven-man Bok pack. Yellow-carded at the start of the second half for a dangerous tackle, after which South Africa took a lead they never relinquished.

2. Julián Montoya (captain) – 5

In his 52nd cap as captain, Montoya became the Puma to have led his country the most times. His high tackle conceded the Boks’ first three points, lost two lineouts on his own throw and endured a torrid time at scrum-time. Despite that, he made his share of tackles – second only to Kremer – and remained visible throughout his 70-plus minutes.

3. Francisco Coria Marchetti – 4

A late replacement for Joel Sclavi, Coria Marchetti struggled in the scrum, coming under heavy pressure first from Ox Nché and then Wilco Louw before leaving injured.

4. Guido Petti – 6

Almost an hour of trademark commitment. Tackled strongly and was prominent in a pack that competed well for a spell, except in the scrum. Will be an asset for Harlequins from next week.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 3.3 8 Entries Avg. Points Scored 3.2 9 Entries

5. Pedro Rubiolo – 6

You don’t see a lot of him, but the less you do, the more work he’s usually getting through. Another solid 80-minute outing from the lock, making 14 tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Pablo Matera – 6.5

The veteran flanker was busy in both attack and defence. The strength of the opposition meant he couldn’t impose himself as usual, but he still put his body on the line and had a couple of positive attacking moments. Returned for the final ten minutes when Kremer went off for an HIA.

7. Marcos Kremer – 7.5

Throws himself into contact with reckless abandon and can match the Springboks hit for hit. Only an HIA stopped him. Thirteen carries and 17 tackles for another typically industrious display.

8. Santiago Grondona – 7

Almost 50 minutes of relentless effort from the Bristol loose forward. Tackled tirelessly and, despite a retreating scrum, did well to control the messy ball at the base.

9. Simón Benítez Cruz – 6.5

The Newcastle Red Bulls signing was a capable deputy for the injured Gonzalo García. Passed and kicked well and looked to test the Bok defence when possible. Of his 70 passes, only two missed the target.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Gerónimo Prisciantelli – 6

Showed flashes of class on his first full cap. Made a crucial try-saving tackle in the first half and showed why Racing Club have signed him. He’ll look back fondly on his 65 minutes at Twickenham. Needs time at this level to continue developing.

11. Juan Cruz Mallía – 6

When you’re a good player, you can play anywhere. Often a fullback, the Toulouse man started on the wing and showed glimpses of quality. As attacking opportunities dried up, he was forced into defensive duties. Shifted to fullback for the final 15 minutes.

12. Santiago Chocobares – 5.5

Can mix it with the best and shows it every time he plays. Fell just short of double digits in tackles.

13. Justo Piccardo – 6.5

Good hands and a superb tackle on Eben Etzebeth showed he can compete at this level. Also looked to run at the world champions with ball in hand. As he moves to Europe full-time – joining Montpellier next week – he’ll only improve. Still hasn’t completed a full year with Los Pumas.

14. Bautista Delguy – 7.5

His first try was a team effort finished with sharp footwork to beat two defenders for his ninth Test try; his second underlined his alertness. Safe under the high ball and rounded off a strong Rugby Championship.

15. Santiago Carreras – 6.5

Proved he needs to be on the field, even if that means shifting Mallía to the wing. Stronger first half, with the game’s flow limiting his influence later. His cross-kick created Argentina’s third try. Finished the game at fly-half, prompting the question: where exactly is his best position?

REPLACEMENTS

16. Ignacio Ruiz – N/A

Another brief cameo as he continues to learn from Montoya. Seven minutes on the park.

17. Boris Wenger – 6

A short walk from his future rugby home at the Stoop. The dominant Bok pack made his 25 minutes tough in the scrum, but he did win one penalty, worked hard and got involved around the field.

18. Tomás Rapetti – 5.5

The 20-year-old now heads to Toulouse as a capped international. A late addition to the bench, he controlled the first ball he touched. Penalised twice in a struggling scrum and once for a debatable offside, but fought hard throughout. Has a bright Puma future.

19. Franco Molina – 5

Won his share of ball and, as ever, put in the unseen graft for the team.

20. Juan Martín González – 6

His 23 minutes showed his constant focus and work rate. Stole a lineout that – through no fault of his own – led to a Bok try soon after.

21. Joaquín Oviedo – 6.5

A human bulldozer. Controlled the ball well at the back of the scrum and made metres in contact, always putting his team on the front foot.

22. Agustín Moyano – 6

Brought energy and intent in his ten minutes. A useful late addition for Los Pumas.

23. Rodrigo Isgró – 6

Scored in the final play, collecting a cross-kick from Carreras, and impressed with a fine take under the high ball. The former sevens star is now fully established in the 15s setup. Fifteen minutes to cap a solid Rugby Championship campaign.