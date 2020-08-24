This week on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, Blues hooker James Parsons and Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane join Ross Karl to discuss the Mitre 10 Cup, academy pathways and some of their best stories from within the All Blacks camp.

