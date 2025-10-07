'All the tools there': Blues secure services of two New Zealand U20 talents

The Blues have looked to the future with a couple of signings fresh out of the New Zealand U20 team that lost to South Africa in the recent World Rugby U20 Championship final in Italy.

Canterbury midfielder James Cameron will return north for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, having come through the ranks at Westlake Boys High School and Takapuna Rugby Club.

Tasman hooker Eli Oudenryn has also been snapped up by the 2024 Super Rugby champions, having become the first front-rower to win the DJ Graham Medal as player of the tournament in the Super Rugby U20s tournament earlier this year.

Both prospects are just 19 years of age, and while Cameron has signed for the 2026 Super season, Oudenryn will spend a year in the wider training group before becoming a full-time Blues player in 2027.

The club was thrilled to land two exciting young players, with Blues GM Rugby Murray Williams saying the signings show the club’s future is bright.

“James is a real talent and someone our supporters should be proud of. He’s a North Shore boy, a Westlake graduate, and has already shown he belongs on the big stage with the New Zealand U20s. He plays with composure beyond his years and has all the tools there,” Williams said.

“Eli’s impact at the U20 tournament was phenomenal. To see a hooker earn player of the tournament tells you everything about his work rate and ability to turn up in big moments. He’s abrasive, hungry, and he’ll thrive in our environment.”

As for the players themselves, Cameron says the contract is fulfilling a young Aucklander’s dream.

“Growing up on the Shore, the Blues were always my team,” he said. “To now get the chance to be part of the squad is a dream come true. I want to learn, grow my game, and give everything I can for the region.”

Oudenryn said that he was looking forward to earning his stripes in the City of Sails.

“It’s an exciting challenge and one I’m grateful for. The Blues have a proud history, and to look ahead at joining the club at this stage of my career is massive. I want to work hard, develop my game, and earn the trust of the coaches and players.”

