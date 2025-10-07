Seven All Blacks released for NPC quarter-finals

Seven All Blacks will feature in the NPC quarter-finals this weekend, boosting the prospects of four of the teams competing to reach the next stage of the knockouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A break in the international season opens the door for the players to return to the regions, where they’ll get some minutes and another chance to impress ahead of the All Blacks’ Northern Tour squad selection.

Waikato will travel to Ranfurly Shield holders, Otago, with the help of three All Blacks: Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson, and Samipeni Finau, to play under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Bay of Plenty will host Tasman and will have the services of a couple of front-rowers in Tevita Mafileo and Pasilio Tosi.

Taranaki will travel to Hawkes Bay to tackle the Magpies with Josh Lord on hand in the second row.

Finally, table-leaders Canterbury will have the services of Test rookie Brodie McAlister when they host Counties Manukau on Sunday.

Of the released contingent, only Pasilio Tosi was utilised by the All Blacks during the Bledisloe Cup, while McAlister saw minutes against the Springboks and Leinert-Brown and Finau featured in round one of the Rugby Championship against Los Pumas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday 10 October

Otago v Waikato – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 7.10 pm

Waikato: Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau

Saturday 11 October

Bay of Plenty v Tasman – Tauranga Domain, Tauranga, 4.10 pm

Bay of Plenty: Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi

Hawke’s Bay v Taranaki – McLean Park, Napier, 7.10 pm

Taranaki: Josh Lord

Sunday 12 October

Canterbury v Counties Manukau – Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, 2.10 pm

Canterbury: Brodie McAlister

ADVERTISEMENT