Super Rugby Pacific

Highlanders rebuild takes major step with Josh Jacomb deal

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 28: Josh Jacomb of the Barbarians during the Qatar Airways Cup match between South Africa and Barbarians F.C at DHL Stadium on June 28, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Highlanders have found their 10 of the future, signing All Blacks XV playmaker Josh Jacomb on a two-year deal set to commence in 2027.

The signing has been rumoured and reported over recent months, and confirmation arrived on Wednesday morning. Jacomb will play out the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season with the Chiefs before moving south.

The 24-year-old Taranaki star has been biding his time behind Damian McKenzie at the Chiefs, but has long been touted as one of New Zealand’s most promising game drivers, something that was affirmed by national selectors when he started at 10 against Georgia for the All Blacks XV last November.

Another start at 10, this time for the Barbarians, came about in June this year, further signalling it was high time for Jacomb to take charge of his own Super Rugby team. With Damian McKenzie locked in at the Chiefs until 2029, that opportunity would have to come elsewhere.

The Highlanders, since the return of Jamie Joseph, have been highly active in their recruiting of young talent, but a 10 with the promise of Jacomb has remained a missing piece for the club.

Wednesday’s announcement will come as music to the ears of the Dunedin faithful, who have endured some of their most challenging results over recent campaigns.

For Jacomb, it’s a natural and exciting progression in his career.

“I’ve learned a lot at the Chiefs, especially working alongside someone like D-Mac, but I feel I’m ready to take the next step in my career and hopefully play a more prominent role,” he said of the signing.

“I believe a move to the Highlanders is the best place for me to do that. I know that I will have to continue to work hard as they already have some good young talent down there, but I am genuinely excited by the prospect of playing for the Highlanders.”

Are Wallabies still on upward trajectory after TRC or has progress flatlined?

Australia appeared to be building nicely after the Lions series but a disappointing end to the Rugby Championship raises more questions.

Jacomb joins a youthful Highlanders squad, with serious firepower emerging in the backline in the likes of All Black bruiser Timoci Tavatavanawai, former All Blacks Sevens speedster Caleb Tangitau and Jacomb’s fellow Taranaki and Barbarians star, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Highlanders Head Coach, Jamie Joseph, said the club would help Jacomb reach new heights in his rugby career.

“We believe Josh has some untapped potential that we can help him realise,” Joseph said.

“He’s hungry, driven, and ready to lead. We’re very excited to see what he can accomplish with us and also what he can contribute to our team performances over the coming seasons.

“I think this is a strong signing for us and aligns perfectly with our broader club strategy of building depth and competition in all positions – growing individual players and the team as a whole.”

Comments

7 Comments
S
SM 7 days ago

Brilliant news for NZ rugby. These log jams at super rugby have held back a few teams and players.


Jacomb and Dylan pledger are a fun halves combo for the future that’s for sure!

B
B 7 days ago

Its a no brainer that the Highlanders and ABXV Head Coach will be selecting Jacombs as his #10 and it’s only logical that Fakatava will be picked to play at #9??..


October 14 to see if that happens…or not..??..


Anyways, JJ’s opinion about Josh’s untapped potential is scary and if anyone can tap into it, hes the man for the job…


Meanwhile Tony Brown is coaching a #10 who’s showing off a wee bit of his potential…

S
SM 7 days ago

Fakatava at 9 and don’t forget Pledger too, with Jacomb at 10 is a pretty awesome prospect.


The backline could be:


9. Pledger/Fakatava

10. Jacomb

11. Tangitau

12. Tavatavanawai

13. T. Tale’a

14. Narecki

15. J. R. Kneepkins


Holy that’s some serious firepower!

J
JW 7 days ago

Jeepers, the long sort after sign but not as the would have wanted. Having no one next year is a big whole and they would hope they havent locked themselves out of signing the next big talent with this deal. Theres no telling where Josh’s game will be at in 2027.


Is this confirmation that Dmac is playing in France for the first half of next year?

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

What makes you believe Dmac would miss SR next year? Dmac has a sabbatical built into his contract for 2028.

Jacomb should just sign OS. He will be 26 in 2027. Razor is waisting talent by refusing to get it in the Squad.

