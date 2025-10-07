Highlanders rebuild takes major step with Josh Jacomb deal

The Highlanders have found their 10 of the future, signing All Blacks XV playmaker Josh Jacomb on a two-year deal set to commence in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signing has been rumoured and reported over recent months, and confirmation arrived on Wednesday morning. Jacomb will play out the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season with the Chiefs before moving south.

The 24-year-old Taranaki star has been biding his time behind Damian McKenzie at the Chiefs, but has long been touted as one of New Zealand’s most promising game drivers, something that was affirmed by national selectors when he started at 10 against Georgia for the All Blacks XV last November.

Another start at 10, this time for the Barbarians, came about in June this year, further signalling it was high time for Jacomb to take charge of his own Super Rugby team. With Damian McKenzie locked in at the Chiefs until 2029, that opportunity would have to come elsewhere.

The Highlanders, since the return of Jamie Joseph, have been highly active in their recruiting of young talent, but a 10 with the promise of Jacomb has remained a missing piece for the club.

Wednesday’s announcement will come as music to the ears of the Dunedin faithful, who have endured some of their most challenging results over recent campaigns.

For Jacomb, it’s a natural and exciting progression in his career.

“I’ve learned a lot at the Chiefs, especially working alongside someone like D-Mac, but I feel I’m ready to take the next step in my career and hopefully play a more prominent role,” he said of the signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe a move to the Highlanders is the best place for me to do that. I know that I will have to continue to work hard as they already have some good young talent down there, but I am genuinely excited by the prospect of playing for the Highlanders.”

Jacomb joins a youthful Highlanders squad, with serious firepower emerging in the backline in the likes of All Black bruiser Timoci Tavatavanawai, former All Blacks Sevens speedster Caleb Tangitau and Jacomb’s fellow Taranaki and Barbarians star, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Highlanders Head Coach, Jamie Joseph, said the club would help Jacomb reach new heights in his rugby career.

“We believe Josh has some untapped potential that we can help him realise,” Joseph said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s hungry, driven, and ready to lead. We’re very excited to see what he can accomplish with us and also what he can contribute to our team performances over the coming seasons.

“I think this is a strong signing for us and aligns perfectly with our broader club strategy of building depth and competition in all positions – growing individual players and the team as a whole.”