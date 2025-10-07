Are Wallabies still on upward trajectory after TRC or has progress flatlined?

Started strongly, but faded? Early result now perhaps just a massive outlier? Upward trajectory stymied by injury and selection upheaval? Progress not sustainable because depth isn’t there?
Yes, probably. No, maybe not. Could be, I don’t know.
All of the above could be simultaneously completely true of the Wallabies and also completely false, and with a million impacting variables in between.
Their final match of The Rugby Championship, doubling as the second leg of the destiny-already-decided Bledisloe Cup, had too many common elements for Wallabies fans.
As they did the week before in Auckland, the All Blacks closed the game out exceptionally well. Len Ikitau scored the Wallabies’ sole try in the 66th minute to bring the margin back to less than a converted try, but yet again, this was close as they would get.
Damien McKenzie kicked his second penalty of the night in the 70th minute, to push the margin out to nine, and from there, New Zealand held a whopping 92% of possession in the last 10 minutes. Just as at Eden Park, Australia couldn’t mount the final attack they desperately wanted in the final 10 because they couldn’t get their hands on the ball.
The Wallabies edged the possession stats overall, but the territory has yet again worked against them in a Bledisloe Cup contest.
New Zealand dominated overall territory to the tune of 59%, but a deeper dive into the territory measure is needed to get a true picture of why the Wallabies perhaps did well to get back within six points.
RugbyPass stats show that 74% of the All Blacks’ possession was in the Australian half, while the Wallabies held 79% of their possession between the 22s. They were not that far behind New Zealand for points scored per entry into the 22, but the problem was that they only made half as many entries.
Beyond this, there were so many other familiar storylines: 15 turnovers conceded, 29 missed tackles from 163 attempts, and 14 penalties conceded, keeping up an already worryingly upward trend.
There’s worse to that upward penalty trend, too. After only conceding their first yellow card of 2025 in Auckland, Australia incurred a second and third within half an hour of each other in Perth.
So, right now, with only a couple of weeks’ rest and recuperation before heading to Japan to face the Brave Blossoms in the first of a gruelling sequence of five successive Tests – with England, Italy, Ireland and France to follow – what to make of the Wallabies after 10 Test matches in 2025?
Well, I’ll be honest, I don’t know what to make of them. And it seems, I’m not alone here.
The way silly mistakes, skill errors and bad decisions have crept back into the Wallabies’ game over the last month is really worrying. Three straight losses after such a promising start just leaves way too many unanswered questions.
A skim through social media responses over the weekend showed that people aren’t entirely sure what annoys (or pleases) them most about the way the Wallabies finished the TRC campaign.
“They have certainly improved but damn they keep breaking my heart” said one. “That first 20 by the Wallabies were bloody good” said another, in trying to sum up the Perth performance.
“Bad decisions / silly mistakes the biggest concern… Linespeed better but we still look passive,” said another. There were more than a few references to “the Wallabies of old”, and if you’re thinking that could still mean the really great Wallabies teams of old, it definitely does not.
Some wondered about lingering mental fatigue from the Lions Series, which I guess could be a thing. Others lamented the Wallabies not ‘taking the three’ enough, even though Tane Edmed kicked three penalties in wet weather in Perth, and the Wallabies had only kicked six penalties in nine Tests up to Saturday.
The end of the TRC can only be described as a disappointing finish to the home season, with five upcoming Tests that will be far from easy.
Defence? Numbers paint a better picture than you might realise
With modern defensive systems all about speed and movement and disruption, rather than tackles made or not, pure missed tackle stats can be quite misleading. And as it happens, the Wallabies’ tackle efficiency was the best in the TRC anyway.
So perhaps tries conceded might be an indicator. Australia conceded 10 tries in their three-Test series with the British & Irish Lions, plus two to Fiji beforehand, for an average of exactly three tries conceded per match.
Through The Rugby Championship, this dropped just below three tries per match, conceding six tries against the Springboks in South Africa, just three against Argentina back home, then eight against New Zealand for a tally of 17 for the tournament. But weighed against 21 scored, it’s a net positive.
Clean breaks and defenders beaten are even on par with the other three TRC sides, too, though there was a definite feeling of passiveness about the Australian defence, and certainly a belief it will need to be better on their November tour.
Scrum? Still quite surprisingly solid
I’ve reiterated this point several times already recently, that after not losing a single scrum to the Lions, Springboks and Pumas, the Wallabies didn’t concede one against New Zealand, either.
The tally of scrums won and lost in 2025 now runs to 66 and 1 (against Fiji), and they’ve done it using 23 different players across the starting and bench positions, making the feat all the more impressive.
The Wallabies scrum has become completely dependable, if perhaps still not a dominant weapon, and it is providing a solid platform which will be very handy in the northern hemisphere.
Lineout? Worryingly shaky suddenly
What was a weapon through the Lions series, and even in South Africa, has been increasingly fragile back in Australia, to the point the Wallabies won only two thirds of their own lineout ball in Perth on Saturday.
Certainly, Billy Pollard has had an off couple of weeks with his throwing, which is a great shame considering how seriously good he’s been in pretty much every other aspect of his game through the tournament. That’s not to lay the blame squarely at his feet either, when timing from lifters and jumpers is every bit as crucial as the throw.
The worry with this, is that so much of the Wallabies’ first-phase attack is launched into the opposition midfield defence from the lineout platform. Rob Valetini makes metres for fun this way (who’d be a centre in defence?), and it has been a reliable service to build attack from until recent weeks.
It is imperative that this lineout accuracy is returned because the Wallabies really can’t afford to lose this platform for attack. It has to be rectified before they arrive in Japan.
Curiously, lineout steals also seem to have dried up, with Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams managing just one steal each for the two Bledisloe Tests.
Kicking? Fine skill-wise, but needs strategic rethink
On pure numbers, the Wallabies kicked about the same amount through The Rugby Championship as did New Zealand and Argentina, though all three kicked a lot less than South Africa.
That’s a bit of a surprise, because it has felt of late that the Wallabies’ default is to not kick a massive amount. They did kick twice as much in Perth as they did in Auckland, despite both games being hampered by ordinary weather.
They might be kicking as much as other teams, but are they kicking from the right parts of the field, and are they kicking into the right part of opposition territory?
But their kicking needs a rethink either way, simply because modern defensive systems are such that more teams are winning games without a majority share of possession. The Wallabies through this tournament have found themselves unable to play at the right end of the field, yet seem to believe that possession is the way to get out of their own half.
As they’ve discovered in recent weeks, it’s really only a blueprint for turnovers.
So, let’s use the most recent example again. Australia and the All Blacks kicked 28 and 25 times respectively in Perth, yet New Zealand played nearly three-quarters of their possession in the Australian half, while Australia played just over half theirs in the All Blacks half.
The All Blacks’ kicking game was such that only a quarter of their ball was played in their own half, while Australia held 44% of their own ball on their side of halfway.
Attack? 33 tries in 10 games isn’t terrible, but…
The Wallabies’ 2025 average of 3.3 tries per game is up on their 2024 average of three, which itself was a big jump on the disastrous 2023 season, where they could only manage 23 tries in nine games – a shade over 2.5 tries per game on average.
Even with 33 tries in 10 Tests this season, the TRC figure within comprises 21 from six games, for 3.5 tries a game. In theory, the attack would appear to be on the up.
But only four tries in the last two weeks against NZ, and only Len Ikitau’s sneaky ruck try in Perth, highlights that things aren’t quite as rosy as they might appear.
The attack has shown glimpses of clicking, and it’s worth mentioning that of Australia’s eight players to have crossed for more than one try this season, five of them are outside backs scoring in the wider channels. So clearly, the attack has had plenty of moments.
But here’s another point worth mentioning: the Wallabies have used seven different starting half-back pairings this season, plus another four unique pairings off the bench. That number would be five if Tane Edmed had got on alongside Ryan Lonergan in Auckland, although that duo did have 15 minutes together in Perth before James O’Connor replaced Edmed at 10 late on.
So that is 11 – or briefly 12 – different pairings on the field in 10 Tests. A different game-managing pair on the field every game. It’s no wonder the attack still looks patchy.
Yes, a majority of those changes have been injury-forced. I’m quite sure if asked for an ideal number of pairings he would like to have used across those 10 Tests, Joe Schmidt would come up with a figure well below 11. It’s a lot of change in not very much time, and it’s got to have a significant impact.
So in hindsight, maybe just having fit players is the first step toward a more integrated and connected attack.
What else, then?
The number of skill errors creeping in in recent weeks has been concerning, as has some of the decision-making, both of which are driving the questions among supporters of whether the trendline really is pointing up.
The question is whether they’re at the same point they were coming out of the Lions series and whether that Ellis Park result can be metaphorically reached again, or whether it’s consigned to be an historic, but memorable, outlier.
Then there’s the matter of the Schmidt-Les Kiss transition – both in terms of what that looks like in 2026, but also whether it is going to be proactive enough, if Kiss insists on staying well beyond arms-length away through the November internationals, as has been reported.
And really looking ahead, the question of ‘where are they now?’ then becomes ‘where can they get to?’ by the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil. Just to ram that point home, there are maybe only 25 or so Tests between now and then.
I have no doubt the Wallabies are in a better position than at the end of 2024, and they’re definitely a better team than what took the field in Newcastle against Fiji for the first Test of the year.
The question is whether they’re at the same point they were coming out of the Lions series and then enjoying success in South Africa – and whether that Ellis Park result can be metaphorically reached again, or whether it’s consigned to be an historic, but memorable, outlier.
Perhaps we will find out more answers in November.
As a Kiwi in Sydney I thought that the aussies were hard done by in regard to refereeing decisions in both games, at critical times in each game. As an example, the try that was wiped out with the Jordie Barrett treatment in a ruck prior. Oz on top when try was given and anything could have happened with a confirmed try there. One question I do have is, will they miss Mike Cron’s input. It was really interesting to watch his interaction with the forwards after the final whistle in Perth. They are 100%+ from the Eddie Jones rabble.
“Perhaps we will find out more answers in November.” It is the answers that worry me now, Brett. The WB’s started that game looking so good, innovative, high energy plays. But as the game entered the final quarter, all of that had evaporated like a valley mist as the sun rose. The November games won’t be easy, and watching the WB’s in that final quarter, the first game against Japan could even be hard to win.
I hesitate to criticise Joe Schmidt, as there is no doubt he has lifted our WB’s to heights few of us could have hoped for when he took on the challenge of lifted a badly damaged group of players post RWC France. But some of his selections have been strange. Not playing Skelton in the first Lions test is one, though there was a possibility he was not fully fit post injury. But that was never confirmed.
Then holding James O’Connor back for so long, and then letting him fly to England, and bringing him back on the next plane(almost). That can’t have helped O’Connor. And next giving Edmed no game time in the first Bledisloe game, and then picking him to start the next game. Pretty bizarre sequence of events.
I would have to say watching the Pumas play the Boks at Twickenham, they are a far better team than the WB’s. So in conclusion, I really fear this upcoming EYOT. Man, I will be ropable if the WB’s lose to Japan !!
Bobby and Will didn’t last long in the second test so I doubt that they’d have made much difference in the first. Conserving them for the second and third so nearly worked.
Far better than the WB? I wish it was true. Once they have four or five good props maybe…For now, they are quite competitive.
Good post Mz - they looked tired to me, it was 10 mins too much rugby after a very tough summer. Lions Series followed by TRC is a tough ask, especially with how much they put into those Lions games.
Great comment as always Mizz, it’s hard to argue so much of this..
Great read Brett. Good to see someone willing to inhabit a genuine sense of ambivalence.
Im inclined to think we just don’t have the depth. With our second choice 15 and second choice 10 and second choice 9, I actually think there’s an argument to say we win the Bled. But we have a very wobbly back 3 and halves, due to the injury enforced changes.
It’s one of those misleading historical analogies that tempts the mind to suggest we are similar to WBs 2022 before the spring tour, and we know where that ended. But I think this is misleading because as others and yourself have noted, this team doesn’t crumble, there have been no cliffs fallen off, which means that when luck turns they will always be in the game.
Yeah, the depth concerns are real TL, no doubt.
And perhaps worst of all, the injuries have hit the areas where the depth isn’t as strong as areas - 10 and fullback, in particular, as opposed to the abundance of wingers and backrowers..
I see two different WB sides, the ones that can live with anyone when Tupou, Skelton & Valentini are fit and the one that just gets outmuscled without them.
That for me is the difference, which says they are a few players short of what they need (depth wise). If you can fill that void, they should be able to compete and that back line can score from anywhere.
I think lack of depth played a part. And forced changes to key roles. We have had significant changes to halves and back three. I am not having a crack at Tane Edmed nor am I interested in slagging him off but, prior to the Lions series he was let go by NSW after not really featuring in the second half of their season. He made about as many errors last weekend as JOC made the week before and looked reasonable with ball in hand.
SA and NZ have significantly greater depth and Argentina, if not more depth, than more experience across their squad. So, when they lose players, they have others to go to but we don’t have that same level once we get through our best 15-20.
I would like to have seen where Lolesio or Lynagh might be with an uninterrupted season and I would personally be happy if they keep JOC as their 23 all the way through to 27 RWC.
It would certainly be nicely to see an Australian flyhalf string half a dozen games together, Ally!
The one thing that Schmidt has done is stabalise the Wallabies after 2023. Now that does not mean he has not chosen a huge number of players it has been done in such a manner that team harmony has been maintained. In turn of rugby results they really have not been great but the wins have excited the rugby public to think that they have really turned the corner and now compete with the best. Unfortunately not true.
It is also true though that Schmidt has thrown in some players whose played at rugby levels (experience and how successful they have been) should have meant that they had no right to be playing at the international level.
Let us just acknowledge that the Wallabies are still a long way from the best and just enjoy the rugby when we see them play.
It’s a fair shout but let’s be honest, that back line moved the ball like New Zealand of old, he’s improved the players that he inherited and pushed their fitness for the Lions. He’s left some very strong foundations for the future that should stand them in good stead.
Yeah, this is a good observation, VS. Schmidt Schmidt ran a record 19 debutants last season, and there have been another 3 this season, so that’s a fair amount of new players in 18 months..
The Wallabies proved in the lead-up to that disallowed try in Perth that they have the game to trouble anyone.
I do query that scrum stat - weren’t they penalised twice in that Perth test?
Injuries are a coach killer, except for the Boks, who have unprecedented depth. The Wallabies at first five, and the ABs at half-back, were down to their 4th and 5th best at stages during the RC, and the ABs were also severely compromised at prop for most of it - getting these big men match fit after prolonged down-time is not easy. Lomax never got to match fitness and Tamaiti only made it to true match fitness in that last test in Perth, and what a difference he made.
GM, the stat is scrums lost (as in, on their feed), not scrum penalties, so that may well have been the case in Perth..
Until Oz can get an International class 10, they will win the odd game; however, sustained success is pretty tough to achieve without a classy 10 directing them around the field.
Funny thing is, I thought the Wallaby scrum was under pressure big time past Saturday, but this new World Rugby decision around instructing the Refs to instruct the 9’s to get the ball out vs allowing the team to scrum for penalties, really assisted the Wallabies - just like it did for the ABs vs Boks in the game at Eden Park.
Must say not a total fan of this, as I think being able to pressure a side’s scrum into giving away penalties is part of rugby. The way scrums are now being refereed allows weak scrummaging sides to get themselves out of trouble, all in the name of continuity and ensuring the game is attractive to viewers.
It did but the SB scrum is already adjusting. They used to get the ball to 8 and then attack, which led to the “use-it” calls. If you watch how it changed, it’s now an 8 man explosive shove from the start that decimates the opposition and forces the ref to award the pen and let them play under advantage.
It’s subtle but they have already adapted and I am not sure it’s helping anymore.
Yes they have made huge improvements and are on an upward trend after a courageous and tough Lions series.
Their huge win against South Africa in game 1 when they absolutely smashed the bejeezus out of the mighty World Champions was their best performance. And it was the biggest and best upset in years. It was a shame to not see them back it up a week later with a close loss. What a huge scalp that would’ve been.
Then they had two solid games against Argentina, but then they fell away against the All Blacks due to a large number of missing key players (Tom Wright was just about the best fullback in the world before he got injured) and the fact that New Zealand just seem to know how to beat them, due to a rock-paper-scissors situation (kind of like how South Africa knows how to beat New Zealand but can still lose against Australia or Argentina).
The Wallabies are miles better than the horrible Eddie Jones period from a few years ago! And on their day they could beat anyone. They seem to have more strength and firepower in the forwards, and are better in the set pieces.
I know as a non-Australian, I’ll be supporting them on their Northern Tour. A strong Australia means we have a strong Southern Hemisphere group of teams and that is nothing but a good thing for everyone.
Most improved team in World Rugby BH.
It’s ironic that a Kiwi may well have saved Rugby Union in Australia but Joe Schmidt genuinely has this year.
It was never going to be easy to play the WB’s after coming off a battle hardened series against the Lions and a slightly rusty SA needing a few games to find their rythm.
The WB’s deserved that victory, which they needed but were probably happy they didn’t have to play them in the final 2 rounds having seen what they did to ARG.
One thing is for certain, having 4 competitive teams, who can each beat each other on any given day certainly made this more exciting and the WB’s certainly contributed to this Championship with some lovely play throughout.
Shame Joe left but these things happen.
Nice observations, BH..
I think if the WB’s manage their players and build on the foundations, they will be in the mix for the next RWC . . . . and for all those people that thought it would be a an almost certainty Lions 0-3 victory against a very poor WB’s side . . . . They have shown you all how far they have travelled in the last 18 months under Joe Schmidt and how good a job has been done.
Great debate but I think a few things became clear since June.
When Tupou, Skelton & Valentini are in that team and playing, the WB’s are better as a result. The key issue this summer was their injuries and availability and the lack of depth beneath them (it shows).
They were super fit for the Lions series and have played a lot of high level matches in a short space of time. Last week’s game just looked like 10 mins too much rugby at the end of a tough block and the AB’s capitalised in those moments and the games (and injuries have taken a toll).
The WB’s have made phenomenal progress since last Autumn. They are much closer to the other teams and staying in games longer but they are still a few players short of what they need at this level.
I suspect Les Kiss may change captain and there is a growing case for FM to take over next year. Defence is better with the 3 talisman playing and is the main area of improvement where they will focus. It’s a solid scrum and good line out, with a blistering attack.
Whilst they lose a few players like Slipper & White, they will also benefit from the return of JP & MN and that back line attack is looking very slick.
Personally, I think Joe Schmidt has done the best job in World Rugby over the last 18 month. He has put some really good foundations in place for the WBs to build on under Kiss and I think they will take another step forward.
Overall, lots more reasons to be positive than not and we’ll see how they get on this Autumn.
And perhaps Carter Gordon, PMc..
Cool to have this type of chat; not 2023 stuff. Thanks! H
I know this guy!
This was a good read. I seem to be more optimistic about the Wallabies than the Aussies.
Oh and one more thing. Will Australia ever get over their inferiority complex when it comes to the AB’s. I mean it just makes me tear my hair out watching them play against the team in black. They lose their ability to think and perform in crucial moments, make so many uncharacteristic mistakes and they botch it. Its honestly getting worse than watching the Proteas choke at ICC events and the Proteas overcame that with a WTC win so when will the Wallabies break out of this terrible pattern of Bledisloe losses. Since 2000, Aus vs NZ, GP 75, NZ wins 54, Aus Wins 14, draws 7. Its like pulling teeth lads. Its less than 20% win rate and have lost like 11 on the trot. Come on man and pull your socks up Wallabies.
It would be interesting to compare everyone else’s record against us over that period. I doubt that many would be much better.
When you are consistently 1st or 2nd in the world, a team like that takes some beating, so I understand your comment but “playing better” is fairly tough at that level.
The reason why the Aussie kicking game has gone to the dogs is because Tom Wright is injured. Their pack was also dealt several blows like losing Skelton and Valletini to club duties or injuries. Their half back pairings have been dealt multiple blows. Hell even Kellaway got injured and their outside backs were reshuffled so many times. Even the front rankers have been coming and going and the only place they have had any real consistency has probably been in the centres or 6 and 7. The inconsistency in selection usually because of injuries and external factors have led to inconsistent performances. The Bledisloe is a real low point however. They seem to have been their own worst enemy. I was excited about Australia and still am to an extent but they have alot to learn if they want to get back to the very top of the game. Even so they have 4 from 10 and have had the most challenging fixture list in world rugby this year and multiple injuries yet they claimed some marquee results. England, Ireland and France away is brutal. Whoever designed and rubber stamped this fixture list was merciless but if they can get 3 from 5 on the EOYT and keep a team fit for more than 1 week I reckon its a sign of progress.
It’s very similar to Dave Rennie’s last tour, SK - similarly five games, though the 2022 version was all in Europe. Think you’re right with your result thinking, too..
Injuries to their 9’s and 10’s have played major roles. Curious who will be first choice 10 and who will be picked at all in november.
Maybe Lolesio, Ben and JOC. Lynagh and Edmed as back up
Lolesio is still managing a serious neck injury, so we can rule him out.
Right now, it could be Edmed and Lynagh. But given injuries have plagued all season, it feels anything but certain..
I stick with my conspiracy theory. All the AB coaches are part of the Brotherhood so when Aus play the ABs with an AB coach they are coached to lose.
Hello OJ