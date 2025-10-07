'I've said my goodbyes in a way': James O'Connor on his Test future

Veteran James O’Connor has left the door open to extending his Wallabies career even though he has joined up with Leicester.

The 35-year-old fly-half, who was recalled to the Australia squad by head coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the Lions series, could feature for the Tigers in this weekend’s East Midlands derby after flying into England this week.

He is not retiring from Test rugby, though. The Wallabies are in Europe this autumn, playing England, Italy and Ireland, and O’Connor could yet be involved.

“I think we’re definitely in a better place. There’s a lot of growth that needs to come still, but at the same time, I feel like we’ve got runs on the board now. I definitely feel like we’re going places,” said O’Connor.

“I don’t know if I’ll put a gold jersey on again. I’ve said my goodbyes in a way. At the same time, if I’m fit and available and I’m putting my hand up and my country asks, then I’ll be there.

“But that’s well down the road. I want to sink my teeth into some Prem rugby and see what it’s all about.

“I think in the period of my life now I’ve got to be enthused by rugby to continue to turn up and put my best foot forward and this opportunity really excited me.”

This will be O’Connor’s third spell in English club rugby after spells with London Irish at Sale and he wants to leave a better impression this time.

With his bad boy days, which peaked with an arrest for cocaine possession in Paris in 2017, well behind him, he is keen to take on a senior pro mantle at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

“I feel like I’ve been doing that for the last three years,” he said. “I possibly thought two years ago I might have retired where I was at. But I’ve got a love of, number one, rugby and I’ve got a love of coaching. I know what mentors have done for me previously.

“Part of the enjoyment of me being here and why I play rugby still is that element of teaching the next generation so they don’t have to go through a lot of the hard lessons off the field, but also on the field.

“I feel like one-on-one coaching, player to player, is huge.”

O’Connor was enticed to Leicester by new Tigers’ head coach Geoff Parling, the former Wallabies assistant.

With Parling having left and Schmidt about to hand over the reins to Les Kiss, there is change behind the scenes for Australia but O’Connor believes the Wallabies will be in good hands heading towards their home World Cup in 2027.

“I think one thing that Joe has brought is a lot of detail. I really enjoyed the plans in that (Rugby) Championship,” said the 69-cap playmaker.

“I know Les, I played under him, and he was very similar in terms of being very detail-orientated.

“I think those guys are good mates as well, so I think the transition will be quite seamless.”

Wallabies teammate Len Ikitau also arrives at Exeter this week and O’Connor believes he could be one of the stars of the Prem season.

“I know he’s excited,” said O’Connor. “He’s definitely come into his own. In the Championship, he probably created half of our tries. He’s really good, especially in that 12 position that he hasn’t played too much of. He’s getting to that world-class level.”