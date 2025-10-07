Australia Sevens prodigy inks long-term deal including Super Rugby switch

Australia Sevens prodigy Wallace Charlie has signed a new long-term deal with Rugby Australia through until the end of 2028. Charlie will continue to represent Australia on the HSBC SVNS Series in 2025/26 before joining the Western Force for two Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

At 19, Charlie is one of the most exciting young talents coming through the ranks in Australian rugby. The Cairns product was named tournament MVP at the Global Youth Sevens in 2024, before joining the national team on the international circuit.

Australia Sevens coach Liam Barry selected Charlie in the top squad for the SVNS Series World Championship earlier this year, with the teenager starring alongside the likes of Henry Hutchison and Henry Paterson at Los Angeles’s Dignity Health Sports Park.

Charlie has also shown tremendous signs of promise in the 15s game, starring for the Western Force in Super Rugby Men’s U19s. The teenager scored a scintillating hat-trick against the Queensland Reds in round three.

In Super Rugby U19s, Charlie registered a league-high 467 carry metres from 41 carries, and he also beat 18 defenders. Charlie also impressed in the Force’s internal match ahead of this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Obviously it’s an honour and privilege to wear the gold jersey, hopefully I can do it again to represent my family and people of the Torres Strait,” Charlie said in a statement.

“I was only 18 when I first went over to LA which was a surreal experience, especially being an Indigenous guy, with Maurice Longbottom in the squad who is someone I look up to. I’m really excited to rip in with them for the next circuit.

“With a long-term view, I’ll definitely better my skills under the coaching of Liam Barry and Frase [Shannon Fraser] and come back to the Force and continue to grow and expand on how I play my rugby.”

Australia Sevens published a post on their social media channels marking Charlie’s decision to re-sign. Charlie will be available to play this season, which starts on November 29-30 in Dubai before heading to Cape Town the following weekend on December 6-7.

The SVNS Series will also head to Singapore, an Australian destination, Vancouver’s BC Place, and a stop in the USA. Hong Kong China, Valladolid and Bordeaux are the three destinations for the World Championships series.

After a season with Australia Sevens travelling the world, Charlie will link up with the Force in Super Rugby Pacific for two campaigns. With the Force showing more signs of improvement in 2025, the future seems bright for the team out west.

“Wallace is an exciting prospect who has come out of our Academy,” Force coach Simon Cron explained.

“He’s an amazing talent. He’s got great feet, speed, skill and a natural feel for the game.

“He’s been presented with an opportunity to go to the Australia Sevens, which will now be part of his pathway development.”