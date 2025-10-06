Ex-All Blacks weigh in on 'battering ram' Tupaea's claim for starting role

Quinn Tupaea’s performance in the All Blacks‘ win over the Wallabies in Perth has plenty of pundits convinced that he’s the man who New Zealand has been missing in the midfield, and he should be the one wearing the No. 13 jersey when the All Blacks kick off their Northern Tour against Ireland on November 2 (NZT).

On Saturday, the Chiefs star claimed two tries in the space of three minutes late in the first half, helping his team take the lead and own a 17-9 advantage going into the break. He was replaced after 55 minutes, but remained as the game’s leader for linebreaks and points scored.

It was the 26-year-old’s first start at centre in the Test arena, but his three showings off the bench against the Springboks and Wallabies all came in the outside centre channel, replacing Billy Proctor. Tupaea’s promotion to the starting unit was said to be due to Proctor picking up a few bumps and bruises during the season to date, but following the Perth Test, that hierarchy is likely to be questioned.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said Tupaea was “robust, tough, physical” in the win, but didn’t give much away in terms of selections moving forward. The pundits were less ambiguous.

Former All Blacks centre Frank Bunce had high praise for Tupaea’s efforts.

“I loved it. We’ve been waiting for Billy Proctor to fire, and Quinn Tupaea got his chance and took it with open arms,” Bunce told Jason Pine on the Newstalk ZB radio station. “He was involved in everything. So I was really happy.

“And for a guy to have come back from what he did (an ACL tear), it’s a long journey back for such a serious injury. To get his opportunity and then take it was awesome to watch…

“I like the fact that he stood out, he was looking for work, he was making breaks. I wouldn’t say there was anything specific, but he was involved. I just liked the way that he was in a lot of the play; he made ground when he carried the ball, and his passing was good. He just had a really good all-around contribution.”

Veteran Commentator Grant Nisbet was of the opinion that Tupaea had earned another shot in the starting side.

“I think he probably does have first dibs,” Nisbet told Sport Nation. “If there were a Test match being played this Saturday, I think he’d be there in the 13 jersey… I think he’s certainly got the inside running, put it that way.”

Former All Blacks fullback, Israel Dagg, praised Tupaea’s “directness” in his running lines and how he unlocked the players around him.

“You have to reward performances, and he did nothing wrong. I think it actually allowed Jordie to play a certain way, and that was probably the best performance I’ve seen from Jordie – a gutsy, durable one.

“So if I look at the way Jordie played, the way Quinn was able to help unlock him, it’s given the selectors something to think about,” Dagg said on his own Sport Nation show.

“It’s nothing against Billy Proctor, but I think the thing that stood out for me was you look at that moment in the first half, down the left-hand side, he (Tupaea) gets the ball, he’s running across the field, he just does a little step off his left foot and straightens up. That just commits Joseph Suaalii a little bit, gives it to Will Jordan, Jordan makes a half-break.

“It was just little things like that. Simple but effective running lines that, if a centre has the ability to do, the flow-on effect for your team is really crucial.”

Player Line Breaks 1 Quinn Tupaea 3 2 Max Jorgensen 1 3 Harry Potter 1

Those thoughts were echoed by Dagg’s former running mate in the black jersey, Stephen Donald.

“The pace from a defensive point of view, you’re going to get tested. Australia went after him a couple of times with a few of their set plays, but he ticked that box,” Donald shared on Sky Sports’ The Breakdown.

“For me, the other interesting thing around it all is I reckon it changed Jordie’s game, and I think it changed it for the better.

“Jordie came out a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘I’m not Ma’a Nonu’. Well, he doesn’t have to be. Now, with Quinn there, Quinn can take on more of that role and be the battering ram, while Jordie last night, there was subtlety with his kicking, there was subtlety with his passing, which is more the style of midfielder that Jordie is, because his skillset’s huge.”