All Blacks: How the forwards depth rates against Razor's four deep project
Scott Robertson’s go to talking point in media sessions about player depth has been about being four players deep in every position, ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
Project four deep doesn’t just imply that the All Blacks have four options at each position, it’s that the options are proven, in-form, and are experienced enough to be trusted in the big games when called upon.
Robertson has given debuts to 19 rookies over his two year tenure so far, using 42 players in the whole of 2024, before using 45 in 2025.
Giving players debuts is all well and good, but it is important to give them substantial game time and opportunities to become battle-hardened, Test level players. Which is where this four deep project really comes into it’s own.
With 21 months until the first game of the competition against the hosts, the Wallabies, Robertson and his coaching staff will be looking to solidify selections and combinations before the tournament that he is ultimately judged on.
Here’s how the All Blacks shape up in the forward pack, going into 2026.
Note – Players do not feature twice even if they can play multiple positions
Loosehead Prop – Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, George Bower.
Next in line: Ollie Norris, Xavier Numia, Joshua Fusitu’a.
The All Blacks’ loosehead prop stocks are solid. Not overly impressive after the one-two punch of Williams and de Groot, but they have reliable, experienced campaigners behind them.
Ollie Norris’ back injury halted any consistent game time for him this season, but with Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia and Blues enforcer Joshua Fusitu’a gaining experience with the All Blacks XV, there’s enough depth there for Robertson and co.
Hooker – Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Asafo Aumua, George Bell
Next in line: Brodie McAlister, Jack Taylor
Hooker depth is something Razor does have at his disposal, but the need to get Aumua fit and raring to go, and Bell some time in the saddle, is key for this specific position.
Barring injuries, Taylor and Taukei’aho will be the first and second choice come 2027, but the depth is there to feel more than comfortable if any of the six options named are in the matchday 23.
Aumua and Bell just haven’t played enough rugby in black, but the talent, skillset, and trust is there.
McAlister was chucked in the deep end and struggled to throw accurately against France, but assistant coach Jason Ryan has talked about how McAlister is one of the best scrummaging hookers around.
Tighthead Prop – Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi
Next in line: Tevita Mafileo, George Dyer, Siale Lauaki
After the end-of-year Grand Slam Northern Tour in 2025, Robertson will likely feel more confident with his options on this side of the scrum.
Without Lomax for large parts of the International season, Newell and Tosi stood up, especially the latter, gaining trust from his coaches and peers that he can become a safe option if needed.
Dyer has held down one side of the scrum for the Chiefs in recent years, and Lauaki, the versatile Hurricanes prop that can play both sides of the scrum, has shown great promise for the All Blacks XV.
If another player is given experience and a number of caps in the next two years prior to the World Cup, this group is where it needs to be.
Lock – Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Sam Darry
Next in line: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Jamie Hannah, Josh Beehre
Darry should improve with more time alongside Tuipulotu at the Blues, and then the up-and-coming trio of Ah Kuoi, Hannah and Beerhe from the All Blacks XV will keep putting pressure on those in front of them.
All Blacks lineout coach Bryn Evans, who has clearly added a different dimension to this group, will for sure have some tough conversations with his head coach come the end of Super Rugby Pacific in 2026.
Blindside Flanker – Wallace Sititi, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson
Next in line: Samipeni Finau, Ethan Blackadder, TK Howden, Cory Kellow
It just feels like the balance isn’t right. Robertson and his coaching staff tried Parker, and he contributed effectively, but sometimes it’s too hard to leave a player like Sititi on the bench for an impact role.
Luke Jacobson has been Test match proven in the past, and has made 24 caps for the All Blacks therefore can be trusted in the environment if called upon, but his fitness and injury report regularity could cost his All Blacks career.
The All Blacks have enough discipline issues without Finau in the starting squad, so the Chiefs loose-forward will need to sharpen that up if he wants a look in during 2026.
Ethan Blackadder is there, purely on the fact that if he can somehow manage to play a consistent season at Super Rugby Pacific level, there’s merit to thinking he will be in and around the squad come July.
TK Howden continues to bang the door down at NPC and Super Rugby Pacific level, and won’t be too far away from higher honours.
Openside Flanker – Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Dalton Papali’i
Next in line: Sean Withy, Oli Mathis
Why need four when there’s only one option? But in all seriousness, Ardie Savea will play 80 minutes throughout the whole tournament if he’s not injured, therefore some of these options might not matter at all.
But don’t rule Papali’i out, who captained the All Blacks XV, and clearly is motivated to get back into Robertson’s side after featuring just once in 2025. He’s a reliable option, with 37-Test caps and some World Cup appearances to his name.
Withy, who was outstanding for Southland in the 2025 NPC, is another option who was with Jamie Joseph in the All Blacks XV, providing breakdown expertise, strength, and work-rate.
A Savea injury before or during the World Cup could mean a reshuffle is needed, with Sititi going to No.8, and Peter Lakai shifting to No.7.
No.8 – Peter Lakai, Christian Lio-Willie
Next in line: Devon Flanders, Brayden Iose
Lio-Willie had a couple of bites at the cherry against France, but was left out of the Northern Tour squad as he’s less versatile than other options in his position.
We need to see more of the Crusaders No.8, but his performances against France provide enough of a sample size that if given the opportunity, he can stake a claim in the game day 23.
The coaching staff will like his versatility and bruising attitude, so a big season for the 26-year-old could see him in with a shout.
I agree with BleedRed&Black:
‘The biggest single problem is NZ rugby's habit of shunting big loose forwards into lock, and mid-size loose forwards who have come through as opensides onto the blindside, none of which ever succeed at international level.’
Given the central control of SR by NZR, surely Razor can begin gently nudging the Chiefs, say, to start playing Ah Kuoi at 6, Crusaders to play Scooter at 6 when he comes back, to back up the obvious promise of Parker as a big tight/loose dog. Let’s stop pushing hybrids like Blackadder and Sititi to 6, when they’re not built for purpose at test level. The benchmarks are the likes of PSDT, Courtney Lawes, Taigh Beirne…
We have plenty of depth at 7 and 8, given hybrids like Lakai and Savea and Sititi (who could play 7 too). The problem is 6, and Razor’s and other commentators’ quotes about ‘the number on the back doesn’t matter’ are just so unhelpful at test level.
This will be wrong. It will just be that he has brought 4 players through in each position, or in multiple positions.
if Brodie McAlister is the next in line then we really are in trouble, hes the most ponderous unaware hooker in nz. George bell is the next best hooker we have and easily so.
It's just not realistic to actually give 60 players meaningful numbers of test caps and also have a cohesive side. Razor then contradicts himself- as only BB and DMac got decent time at 10 and Ardie played virtually every minute at 7.
See there a young kid from Northland just landed a scholarship at top NFL university in in Florida.he is 18,stands 6ft8 and weighs 168kg.😳🤣razor pick him,🤣
A vivid example of the colossal discrepancy between tight forwards in NZ, which are excellent with massive potential across the board, and the loose forwards, where outside the top 3, Savea, Lakai and Sititi, the experienced are at best adequate at international level and the rest in that list are largely unknown. Crap player development at SR level, Crusaders included, has left the AB's well short of what is needed in test rugby. That the article includes Ollie Mathis, a player with no SR experience, and barely any at openside at NPC level, is indicative of just how poor NZ is.
The biggest single problem is NZ rugby's habit of shunting big loose forwards into lock, and mid-size loose forwards who have come through as opensides onto the blindside, none of which ever succeed at international level. Ironically enough it also damages the SR's teams, because if you are going to win playoff games in NZ in June when the weather craps out and the game narrows down you need big locks and big loose forwards to get you the win. Hopefully there is a generation of players not listed there that can create depth and competition, though they have to get the opportunity, and in the position they are most capable of succeeding in at international level.
Openside Anton Segner, Veveni Lasaqa.
No. 8 Malachi Wrampling, Dominic Gardiner, Will Stodart.
Blindside Cameron Christie, Xavier Saifoloi, Caleb Delany, Oliver Haig.
Good to see you mention Dominic Gardiner. He was outstanding for Canterbury in the NPC. Putting in big shifts , helping the red and blacks win the title. A great work rate , he will be a big contributor for the Crusaders next year.
Ethan Blackadder should have been picked ahead of Jacobsen and Finau after his efforts in helping the Crusaders get the title. Cullen Grace , his team mate is another. Sam Darry needs more chances, his form for the Blues last year and Canterbury this year suggest he needs a chance.Canterbury and Crusaders lock Jamie Hannah has had a great year. High work rate , great skills. Great he made the NZ 15. As pointed out , Corey Kellow was stunning before injury for Canterbury, must be looked at. Paddy T will be welcomed back , he was missed.
I thought Blackadder was injured. Again. How could they pick him?
Blackadder in the black jersey last year didn’t get in anywhere near enough rucks for a loose forward and is guaranteed to get injured and miss significant game time every year. He’s a waste of a roster spot and better off on standby for occasional games rather than being a regular member of the squad where he’s expected to be there for the whole season.
If you list only the players who are good enough to start a test match against a top 5 nation and win, this would be the depth chart:
Loosehead: DeGroot, Williams
Hooker: Taylor, Taukeo’aho, Aumua
Tighthead: Lomax, Newell
Lock: Barrett, Holland, Tuipulotu, Lord
Blindside: Vaa’i, Parker, Frizell
Openside: Lakai, Papalii
No 8: Savea, Sititi
Blindside: Vaa’i, Parker, Frizell, Howden, Finau, Grace
Openside: Lakai, Papailii, Jacobson, Blackadder, Kirifi
No 8: Savea, Sititi, Flanders, Lio-Willie
Savea was a liability as a test openside. He is rarely first to breakdown to secure attacking ball, he is rarely first to make the tackle, he cleans fewer rucks than any other back row forward. Savea is a powerful ball carrier and jackals. He plays like an 8, despite wearing jersey 7.
Sititi is a pure ball carrier and reliable jumper on his own ball. But he does not do nearly enough on defence and at the breakdown for a blindside.
Lakai wore the 8 jersey but when he played with Savea, did all the ruck cleaning and tackling for Savea. If Lakai is going to do the work of a 7, then why not put him in the 7 jersey.
4 Deep = Can play in position X, not 4 Deep at any one time with X in Y position.
Ie, Savea Jacobsen Blackadder etc belong to the depth of all three positions.
Sadly, couldn’t agree more. Sititi is an 8, Savea an 8 who can play 7 towards the end of the game when it has opened up, Lakai a 7 who can play 8. Which leaves them short of a 6.
Almost as importantly they face a massive political problem with dropping Savea to the bench, which he is increasingly best suited. Loose forwards aren’t the AB’s strong point, and to not have a genuine 6 embraces a major structural weakness.
Hopefully Gibbes will give Va’ai a lot of time at 6 for the Chiefs, he succeeds and makes the point.
This “4 deep” concept appears to be the only definable strategy this team has. Even, then, Razor only plays lip service to it, by rolling out his best 23 every week.
Yes whats the point of 4 deep if only 1 and 2 get selected.
Not a huge fan of these name listings but lumping two positions together annoys me. When you look at lock having 4 is the minimum. You need three in most 23’s and its very common to have a couple out.
Look at England. Started the year with Itoji and Martin, then Chessum then Cole, then Ewels coming of the bench. Even had CCS play there against Wales.
You need at least 6 or 7 who are functioning internationals if you look at depth.
I don’t think anyone has questioned the level of depth in the AB squad, it’s the game strategy and the style they are playing that is frustrating people. It feels like they are picking the wrong players in the wrong order, whilst not giving others chances, whilst being outplayed by the opposition.
How they have managed Leicester Faingaʻanuku this season is a classic example and I am afraid that sits with the coaching team. Picking your team and playing to their strengths is a key thing at this level and that’s something that Razor has really struggled with throughout.
Did you think the article was trying to be critical of the depth?
I guess the Boks can also just trundle out a list of names, which makes the Boks depth about 8 deep 🤭
The Boks fielded six different hookers this year, so very close to 8 deep.
By the criteria established at the beginning of this article, the ABs have 4 options per position, and that’s about it.
Wish we had 4 options as HC. 😁😁😆
4 deep in his bum