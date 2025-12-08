All Blacks: How the forwards depth rates against Razor's four deep project

Scott Robertson’s go to talking point in media sessions about player depth has been about being four players deep in every position, ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

It involves creating depth in numbers across the paddock, with players able to jump in where needed.

Project four deep doesn’t just imply that the All Blacks have four options at each position, it’s that the options are proven, in-form, and are experienced enough to be trusted in the big games when called upon.

Robertson has given debuts to 19 rookies over his two year tenure so far, using 42 players in the whole of 2024, before using 45 in 2025.

Giving players debuts is all well and good, but it is important to give them substantial game time and opportunities to become battle-hardened, Test level players. Which is where this four deep project really comes into it’s own.

With 21 months until the first game of the competition against the hosts, the Wallabies, Robertson and his coaching staff will be looking to solidify selections and combinations before the tournament that he is ultimately judged on.

Here’s how the All Blacks shape up in the forward pack, going into 2026.

Note – Players do not feature twice even if they can play multiple positions

Loosehead Prop – Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, George Bower.

Next in line: Ollie Norris, Xavier Numia, Joshua Fusitu’a.

The All Blacks’ loosehead prop stocks are solid. Not overly impressive after the one-two punch of Williams and de Groot, but they have reliable, experienced campaigners behind them.

Yes, there are question marks around whether Tu’ungafasi will return to Test level after a serious neck injury, and if Bower will still be at a high enough level come 2027. But there’s no argument that if they were on form and fit for their respective Super Rugby Pacific franchises, both of these players are capable of being chucked into a World Cup matchday 23 if it came to it.

Ollie Norris’ back injury halted any consistent game time for him this season, but with Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia and Blues enforcer Joshua Fusitu’a gaining experience with the All Blacks XV, there’s enough depth there for Robertson and co.

Hooker – Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Asafo Aumua, George Bell

Next in line: Brodie McAlister, Jack Taylor

Hooker depth is something Razor does have at his disposal, but the need to get Aumua fit and raring to go, and Bell some time in the saddle, is key for this specific position.

Barring injuries, Taylor and Taukei’aho will be the first and second choice come 2027, but the depth is there to feel more than comfortable if any of the six options named are in the matchday 23.

Aumua and Bell just haven’t played enough rugby in black, but the talent, skillset, and trust is there.

McAlister was chucked in the deep end and struggled to throw accurately against France, but assistant coach Jason Ryan has talked about how McAlister is one of the best scrummaging hookers around.

Taylor’s skillset brings something different, plus his athleticism and heart-on-sleeve attitude, showcased in his performances, could be something to watch going forward.

Tighthead Prop – Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi

Next in line: Tevita Mafileo, George Dyer, Siale Lauaki

After the end-of-year Grand Slam Northern Tour in 2025, Robertson will likely feel more confident with his options on this side of the scrum.

Without Lomax for large parts of the International season, Newell and Tosi stood up, especially the latter, gaining trust from his coaches and peers that he can become a safe option if needed.

Mafileo is one player who needs time in the jersey, but the experience of the tour, even though he didn’t step foot on the field, could leave him in good stead going forward.

Dyer has held down one side of the scrum for the Chiefs in recent years, and Lauaki, the versatile Hurricanes prop that can play both sides of the scrum, has shown great promise for the All Blacks XV.

If another player is given experience and a number of caps in the next two years prior to the World Cup, this group is where it needs to be.

Lock – Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Sam Darry

Next in line: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Jamie Hannah, Josh Beehre

Without a doubt, the most stacked position group. Barrett will benefit from a non-playing sabbatical in 2026, and the emergence of Holland needs no explanation. Lord has finally grown into his body and shown promise in his limited chances, and Tuipulotu’s experience and impact off the bench will be key for Robertson going forward.

Darry should improve with more time alongside Tuipulotu at the Blues, and then the up-and-coming trio of Ah Kuoi, Hannah and Beerhe from the All Blacks XV will keep putting pressure on those in front of them.

All Blacks lineout coach Bryn Evans, who has clearly added a different dimension to this group, will for sure have some tough conversations with his head coach come the end of Super Rugby Pacific in 2026.

Blindside Flanker – Wallace Sititi, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson

Next in line: Samipeni Finau, Ethan Blackadder, TK Howden, Cory Kellow

It just feels like the balance isn’t right. Robertson and his coaching staff tried Parker, and he contributed effectively, but sometimes it’s too hard to leave a player like Sititi on the bench for an impact role.

Luke Jacobson has been Test match proven in the past, and has made 24 caps for the All Blacks therefore can be trusted in the environment if called upon, but his fitness and injury report regularity could cost his All Blacks career.

The All Blacks have enough discipline issues without Finau in the starting squad, so the Chiefs loose-forward will need to sharpen that up if he wants a look in during 2026.

Ethan Blackadder is there, purely on the fact that if he can somehow manage to play a consistent season at Super Rugby Pacific level, there’s merit to thinking he will be in and around the squad come July.

TK Howden continues to bang the door down at NPC and Super Rugby Pacific level, and won’t be too far away from higher honours.

Kellow is a rising talent, whose Blackadder/Savea like work around the park often sparks something out of nothing.

Openside Flanker – Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Dalton Papali’i

Next in line: Sean Withy, Oli Mathis

Why need four when there’s only one option? But in all seriousness, Ardie Savea will play 80 minutes throughout the whole tournament if he’s not injured, therefore some of these options might not matter at all.

But if he were to be injured or not there for whatever reason, Du’Plessis Kirifi is the most likely replacement if his upward trajectory continues.

But don’t rule Papali’i out, who captained the All Blacks XV, and clearly is motivated to get back into Robertson’s side after featuring just once in 2025. He’s a reliable option, with 37-Test caps and some World Cup appearances to his name.

Withy, who was outstanding for Southland in the 2025 NPC, is another option who was with Jamie Joseph in the All Blacks XV, providing breakdown expertise, strength, and work-rate.

Oli Mathis will need two impressive Super Rugby Pacific campaigns at the Crusaders if he wants a look in, but there aren’t many more players with such hype around them than the hybrid loose-forward winger from Waikato.

A Savea injury before or during the World Cup could mean a reshuffle is needed, with Sititi going to No.8, and Peter Lakai shifting to No.7.

No.8 – Peter Lakai, Christian Lio-Willie

Next in line: Devon Flanders, Brayden Iose

Out and out No.8’s are on the light side compared to what the All Blacks coaching staff might like. But Lakai’s work in 2025 saw him singled out by Robertson as his biggest positive during a tough International calendar.

Lio-Willie had a couple of bites at the cherry against France, but was left out of the Northern Tour squad as he’s less versatile than other options in his position.

We need to see more of the Crusaders No.8, but his performances against France provide enough of a sample size that if given the opportunity, he can stake a claim in the game day 23.

Flanders is an interesting one, someone who’s been working tirelessly at NPC and Super Rugby Pacific level for a couple of years, which earned him a selection in Joseph’s AB’s XV squad.

The coaching staff will like his versatility and bruising attitude, so a big season for the 26-year-old could see him in with a shout.

Iose, the third Hurricanes loose forward on this list, is fantastic on his day, but missed the playoffs of Super Rugby Pacific in 2025 with an ankle injury, which ruined any chance of making a representative squad.