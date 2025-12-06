'It's crazy': All Black midfielder celebrates first Champions Cup performance

Life in Ireland has started on a positive note for 88-Test All Black midfielder Rieko Ioane, getting an assist off the bench on his debut against Harlequins in the Champions Cup.

The former Blues player suited up for his first appearance for Leo Cullen’s Leinster, after a long season with the All Blacks in 2025, where Ioane was used in multiple different positions throughout the season.

Ioane entered the game with just over 20 minutes to go in Dublin, and his Leinster side managed to score three converted tries in quick succession to put the game away from Harlequins.

The 28-year-old delivered an assist for Jimmy O’Brien’s try in the 68th minute, helping Leinster secure a bonus point win as they currently sit 2nd in Pool 3, behind La Rochelle only on points differential.

Ioane’s coach, Cullen, told reporters after the 45-28 victory that the experienced midfielder “spoke really well” in the changing room after the game, receiving his first Leinster cap from his teammates.

“Yeah some good touches, probably could have scored a try, but he shows selfless act of hitting Jimmy O’Brien, he spoke very well in the dressing room as well. Really good this week again, so it’s a start, and we don’t have a clear plan for the week ahead, so need to have a chat with coaches and see what we want to do,” Cullen said.

“This is just bringing a guy, very different profile to what we’ve had before, but you can see his athleticism and what he can bring. So just get behind him and support him, and that’s the next step.”

Caelan Doris echoed Cullen’s thoughts, saying that Ioane is someone that will help Leinster going forward, adding more experience to the group.

“He’s a different personality that brings something else to the group,” Doris said in the post-match press conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

In the first week of his Leinster career, Ioane spoke about how excited he was, and that the midfielder was coming to Dublin with an “open mind”.

And after his first cameo for Cullen’s side, Ioane was very appreciative 0f the support from the Leinster fans.

“It’s been such an awesome week. I mean, the team, especially the boys, have been extremely welcoming,” Ioane said in a Leinster interview on social media.

Ioane hasn’t always been a popular figure around Ireland after his performances on and off the field with the All Blacks, but the Leinster midfielder was happy to have some support this time around.

“To run out here the Aviva first time having the home crowd on my side, it was awesome and beautiful to come with the win.

“It wasn’t packed out, but the noise on the field, it’s crazy. We definitely felt the support, especially in that second half, the fans giving us so much support and love, so that definitely lifted us. So just an unbelievable night,” Ioane said.

Ioane admits that the performance was far from perfect, but they were happy to get the job done in the Champions Cup.

“Wins in the European Cup are hard to come by, always hard fought. So, you know, although there’s some stuff we can fix up, we were hugely proud of the performance we put out.”