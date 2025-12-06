Late Leinster surge papers off tricky Champions Cup win over Harlequins
Four-time European champions Leinster opened their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a 45-28 victory over Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium.
Harlequins trailed only 24-21 after an hour, but Leinster dominated the final quarter to break clear and eventually scored seven tries.
Leinster led 24-7 at the break as Garry Ringrose and Ciaran Frawley added to a Jordan Larmour double.
Luke Northmore and Cassius Cleaves went over for Harlequins and a penalty try after the interval cut the deficit to three points.
Both sides were reduced 14 players in the second half, but it was Leinster who grew stronger with tries from Tommy O’Brien, Jack Conan and Jimmy O’Brien.
Harlequins had the final word as Oscar Beard sprinted almost the length of the pitch to secure the consolation of a four-try bonus point for the visitors.
First match for Rieko Ioane who came on as sub to a tremendous reception.
Leinster chose to scrum at every opportunity. They looked dominant but it was scrum penalties that allowed Harlequins get access and two first half tries.
Leinster’s attack and defence not looking great. When you consider what Stuart Lancaster is doing for Connaught after only a couple of months.
Job done against a very understrenght Harries side. Let’s see what Leicester away brings next week..