Gutsy Leicester Tigers fall to Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle

Leicester delivered a plucky display but a Tigers side featuring several Investec Champions Cup debutants went down to a 39-20 defeat at La Rochelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gregory Alldritt had a try disallowed before putting the hosts ahead the second time he touched down, while La Rochelle led 10-0 after the first quarter when Jules Favre dotted down.

Billy Searle’s penalty and Joaquin Moro’s converted try evened things up at 10-10 after half-an-hour, but Oscar Jegou crossed just before the interval, with Ihaia West adding the extras for the first time.

VIDEO

Searle’s penalty meant La Rochelle led 17-13 at half-time, but Jegou’s converted try gave them some breathing room before West’s penalty stretched their advantage even further.

La Rochelle used all their experience in the second half to boss a young Leicester side and quickfire tries from UJ Seuteni and Nathan Bollengier sealed a bonus-point win for the 2022 and 2023 champions.

Leicester did at least have the final say as Will Wand bagged a converted try in the dying moments, but they start their Pool Three campaign on a losing note and sit bottom after one round.