Gutsy Leicester Tigers fall to Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle
Leicester delivered a plucky display but a Tigers side featuring several Investec Champions Cup debutants went down to a 39-20 defeat at La Rochelle.
Gregory Alldritt had a try disallowed before putting the hosts ahead the second time he touched down, while La Rochelle led 10-0 after the first quarter when Jules Favre dotted down.
Billy Searle’s penalty and Joaquin Moro’s converted try evened things up at 10-10 after half-an-hour, but Oscar Jegou crossed just before the interval, with Ihaia West adding the extras for the first time.
Searle’s penalty meant La Rochelle led 17-13 at half-time, but Jegou’s converted try gave them some breathing room before West’s penalty stretched their advantage even further.
La Rochelle used all their experience in the second half to boss a young Leicester side and quickfire tries from UJ Seuteni and Nathan Bollengier sealed a bonus-point win for the 2022 and 2023 champions.
Leicester did at least have the final say as Will Wand bagged a converted try in the dying moments, but they start their Pool Three campaign on a losing note and sit bottom after one round.
I have no affiliation with any team in the European cup but I enjoy watching the games.
Having said that, the commentators on the Premier Sports feed I use to watch games here in Thailand were an embarrassment to themselves and the game. The unjustified bias in favour of the English team was palpable.
Their puerile endeavour to justify their opinion that a yellow card was not warranted when given to the player who pushed his leg out and into the torso (neck/face?) of the French player, was egregious. Previous examples, Barrett’s red against Australia a couple of years back and last weekend Hastoy’s a red card for the same action show that a red card was more than warranted for yesterday’s incident.
The commentators irrational opinion that calls against the French were always correct and penalties against the English team were dubious at best.
The parochialism by the English commentators takes away much of the enjoyment I get from watching European rugby and they should understand they are catering to a much wider audience than just UK viewers
The yellow card for Leicester was absolute crap. Is he supposed to cut his legs of when he jumps. If you run under a player while they are taking the ball in the air you might find a foot coming down on top of you. The knee was close on 90 degrees not straight.