Bulls player ratings vs Bordeaux | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

Bulls player ratings: The Bulls got their Investec Champions Cup campaign off to a disappointing start, losing to reigning champions Bordeaux-Begles 46-33 at Loftus Versfeld.

The hosts went in at half time 33-22 ahead, and looked to have a commanding lead. However, they failed to fire a shot in the second 40, as the champions showed their class in Pretoria.

Here’s how the Bulls players rated:

15. Willie le Roux – 5

Showed his class in flashes in attack and linked well in the wider channels, but had some errors in him and some defensive slip-ups.

14. Canan Moodie – 8

One of the Bulls’ sharpest threats. Beat defenders consistently, looked dangerous in broken play and finished clinically when given the chance.

13. David Kriel – 4

Physical in contact and busy defensively, but a few discipline and decision-making lapses meant he never fully settled into the game. His yellow card for a deliberate knock-on was pivotal.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 1 5 Tries 7 4 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 65 Carries 116 9 Line Breaks 10 12 Turnovers Lost 16 5 Turnovers Won 4

12. Harold Vorster – 6

Solid, composed and reliable in the midfield. Provided stability but didn’t quite impose himself as a major attacking presence.

11. Sebastian de Klerk – 6

Generated good go-forward ball and carried with intent, though inconsistencies in his defensive game prevented him from having a more complete performance.

10. Handré Pollard – 8

Directed play confidently and kicked well off the tee. His quick hands and offloading set the tone for the Bulls’ best attacking passages, though his second-half yellow also proved to be decisive.

9. Paul de Wet – 5

Brought pace to the breakdown and distributed cleanly. Mixed defensive moments and discipline niggles held him back from a higher rating.

1. Alulutho Tshakweni – 6

A strong showing in the scrum — the Bulls were at 100 per cent on their own feed — and worked hard around the field, though handling under pressure was mixed.

2. Akker van der Merwe – 6

Dynamic in the loose and aggressive in contact. The Bulls’ wobbly lineout return will frustrate him, even if the issues weren’t solely on his shoulders.

3. Mornay Smith – 6

Very solid in the set-piece and part of a robust scrum platform. Quiet but effective elsewhere.

4. Cobus Wiese – 5

A typically physical performance with strong collisions and work-rate, though discipline and lineout cohesion were variable.

5. JF van Heerden – 7

One of the steadier forwards on a tricky lineout day. Showed good energy and contributed well in defence and carrying.

6. Marco van Staden – N/A

Left the field early and wasn’t on long enough for a meaningful score.

7. Reinhardt Ludwig – 7

Brought real athleticism and punch into contact. Consistently effective with his work-rate and line speed.

8. Marcell Coetzee – 7

A big defensive shift and constant physical presence. Carried hard and provided leadership during key moments.

Replacements

16. Johann Grobbelaar – 6

17. Gerhard Steenekamp – 6

18. Wilco Louw – 6.5

19. Ruan Nortje – 6

20. Elrigh Louw – 6

21. Jeandre Rudolph – 7.5

22. Embrose Papier – 6.5

23. Stravino Jacobs – 6