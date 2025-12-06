Bulls player ratings vs Bordeaux | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26
Bulls player ratings: The Bulls got their Investec Champions Cup campaign off to a disappointing start, losing to reigning champions Bordeaux-Begles 46-33 at Loftus Versfeld.
The hosts went in at half time 33-22 ahead, and looked to have a commanding lead. However, they failed to fire a shot in the second 40, as the champions showed their class in Pretoria.
Here’s how the Bulls players rated:
15. Willie le Roux – 5
Showed his class in flashes in attack and linked well in the wider channels, but had some errors in him and some defensive slip-ups.
14. Canan Moodie – 8
One of the Bulls’ sharpest threats. Beat defenders consistently, looked dangerous in broken play and finished clinically when given the chance.
13. David Kriel – 4
Physical in contact and busy defensively, but a few discipline and decision-making lapses meant he never fully settled into the game. His yellow card for a deliberate knock-on was pivotal.
12. Harold Vorster – 6
Solid, composed and reliable in the midfield. Provided stability but didn’t quite impose himself as a major attacking presence.
11. Sebastian de Klerk – 6
Generated good go-forward ball and carried with intent, though inconsistencies in his defensive game prevented him from having a more complete performance.
10. Handré Pollard – 8
Directed play confidently and kicked well off the tee. His quick hands and offloading set the tone for the Bulls’ best attacking passages, though his second-half yellow also proved to be decisive.
9. Paul de Wet – 5
Brought pace to the breakdown and distributed cleanly. Mixed defensive moments and discipline niggles held him back from a higher rating.
1. Alulutho Tshakweni – 6
A strong showing in the scrum — the Bulls were at 100 per cent on their own feed — and worked hard around the field, though handling under pressure was mixed.
2. Akker van der Merwe – 6
Dynamic in the loose and aggressive in contact. The Bulls’ wobbly lineout return will frustrate him, even if the issues weren’t solely on his shoulders.
3. Mornay Smith – 6
Very solid in the set-piece and part of a robust scrum platform. Quiet but effective elsewhere.
4. Cobus Wiese – 5
A typically physical performance with strong collisions and work-rate, though discipline and lineout cohesion were variable.
5. JF van Heerden – 7
One of the steadier forwards on a tricky lineout day. Showed good energy and contributed well in defence and carrying.
6. Marco van Staden – N/A
Left the field early and wasn’t on long enough for a meaningful score.
7. Reinhardt Ludwig – 7
Brought real athleticism and punch into contact. Consistently effective with his work-rate and line speed.
8. Marcell Coetzee – 7
A big defensive shift and constant physical presence. Carried hard and provided leadership during key moments.
Replacements
16. Johann Grobbelaar – 6
17. Gerhard Steenekamp – 6
18. Wilco Louw – 6.5
19. Ruan Nortje – 6
20. Elrigh Louw – 6
21. Jeandre Rudolph – 7.5
22. Embrose Papier – 6.5
23. Stravino Jacobs – 6
Gutting, because now we have to go and win at least one of our away games at Pau or Saints while trying to recover from a mixed start to the URC and while resting most of our boks.
Thought De Wet deserved a higher score. I've always been a fan of Papier but the attack seemed sharp with De Wet and Pollard together, plus he was responsible for a key jackel turnover.
I believe we have the players to progress from this group and also secure success in the URC, but Ackerman needs to get to work on our defencive structures. Next week could be a bloodbath in Northampton if not.
I think Bulls will beat Pau and can so similar against Northampton and drive them all the way. It is incredibly tough to do well in both (ask Leinster) but Bulls have a taste for what this competition means now and should go for it. Stormers versus LaRochelle next week will be unmissable also.
No player rating for UBB because they won !!??
Sad isn’t it, to do ratings for one team and not another.
Bulls were outstanding in the first half. I had to leave in the second (to go to Aviva to watch Leinster) but BB had scored a try back against 14 and obviously built on that.
This looks like the year that SA teams will break into the knock outs of this competition. You could get a sense of the Bulls fans and players starting to get the love for the great tournament. They will probably lament not building on their incredibly efficient first half.
Josh,
I dont think you have noticed what Paul De Wet has done. He deserve a much higher rating comparing to that of Pollard. In fact he played untill the 65 min. If he was that bad….Ackers would have replaced him directly after half time.