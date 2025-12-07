Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
22 - 45
FT
42 - 21
FT
28 - 23
FT
22 - 33
FT
14 - 35
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 17
FT
31 - 3
FT
14 - 10
FT
28 - 21
FT
52 - 0
FT
29 - 26
FT
68 - 14
FT
33 - 0
FT
31 - 31
FT
45 - 34
FT
50 - 5
FT
23 - 21
FT
61 - 12
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
13:45
Saturday
14:00
International

Mark Robinson addresses the public criticism of NZR's decision making

Mark Robinson, the CEO of New Zealand Rugby welcomes Scott Robertson as the new All Blacks coach. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

In his near six years at the helm of New Zealand Rugby, he’s copped his fair share of criticism for various reasons, but as his tenure ends at the end of this year, departing CEO Mark Robinson responds to what has been a challenging time for the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

His interview with Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport radio show covered a range of topics, including how the 51-year-old dealt with the constant public criticism, and the changing environment of the role over the years.

Robinson, who was appointed back in 2020, went through a huge changing period with Covid-19, as well as a number of different challenges in the role.

VIDEO

When asked about how he personally dealt with the criticism, he explains that early on in the role it was probably more challenging than it is nowadays.

“I think early on it’s something that you find quite challenging at times, but I think in the last sort of four years, maybe four to five years, even, probably first one or two years. It took me a while to work this out, and then I became really clear with our team on where we’ve made a genuine error or got something wrong,” Robinson told Pine on Sunday.

“We had to accept that and own it and learn from it quickly and move on, so then there are a whole lot of tiny things that I just knew we were on the right path or knew the right decisions, they either lined up with strategy or they lined up with a lot of the information we were receiving or seeing that allowed us to make the decisions.

“A lot of the times unfortunately, we can’t share that information publicly in certain circumstances. So you just have to accept that if something goes wrong and you’ve got the wrong judgment or whatever it may be that you deserve some criticism and scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the power by the role and people have a huge amount of ownership and investment in New Zealand. There were a lot of occasions where I was really comfortable with decisions we were making and just had to keep going with them.”

Over his time in the role, despite Robinson feeling satisfied with most of what he’s done, he also understands that some of his processes during Covid-19 could have been better at times.

“There wouldn’t be too many circumstances at the time and what we were dealing with in terms of major strategic decisions, I think we got a lot of those things right. There were certainly things in processes when you’re dealing with the scrutiny we are under and really complex stakeholder terms that you might do things differently around processes, and we had a lot of learnings, especially in covid.

“But when I step back and I look at like, I say, the re-growth I believe we’ve invested so much more in the whole range of areas important to the game, we’ve clearly got some things right there. There’s some things that were highly scrutinised at the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest moments in his tenure, at least from a public perspective, was when Ian Foster was head coach of the All Blacks, and Robinson and New Zealand Rugby were in charge of a situation which still gets talked about to this day.

When questioned on this exact event, Robinson believes that in terms of the actual scenario, he feels comfortable with how they dealt with that situation.

“Now I’ve been asked about this recently, I reflect on a really transformational time of the game in some regards. So it’s been a privilege being part of that. But the All Blacks coach change, no, as I said, it’s one of the situations where we’ve got all the information coming to us.

“We were across the campaign to campaign review from players and management. We knew exactly what we were dealing with. We knew what we’re dealing with in terms of scenarios of post Rugby World Cup in 2023 so I’m very comfortable with that,” Robinson said.”

Recommended

Forgotten England star shines as Gloucester see off Castres

Stuart Lancaster's Connacht throw away 21-0 Challenge Cup lead

Toulouse player ratings vs Sharks | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

OPINION

Sharks player ratings vs Toulouse | Investec Champions Cup 2026/26

OPINION

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sione Fukofuka named new Scotland head coach

2

'He is the most respected individual I've ever seen inside the All Blacks'

4
3

Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

14
4

'The only thing he can improve’: Boks' one concern over SFM before RWC

9
5

Top 14 champions Toulouse docked points over unusual transactions

3
6

Pat Lam blasts 'archaic' process that lost the All Blacks Tony Brown

31
7

Bok Boan Venter makes 'tough decision' to leave Edinburgh

1
8

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu crowned world’s best in RugbyPass Top 100 2025

22

Comments

29 Comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 7 days ago

dont let the door hit you on the way out.

S
SC 9 days ago

Mark Robinson has absolutely damaged New Zealand Rugby badly and for the long-term.


His decision to withdraw NZ franchises from Super Rugby in 2020 and create Super Rugby Aotearoa should have only been a short term solution to playing rugby during COVID.


Dissolving the Super Rugby 15 (with the 4 SA franchises and the Jaguares) and replacing it with Super Rugby Pacific in 2022 has badly impacted the skill development and toughness of the new generation of NZ rugby players and will continue to for decades.

J
JW 8 days ago

Just do nothing for a couple of years?


Personally I wanted them to ditch SR altogether and go all in with a provincal/state game.


SARU dissolved SR15.

D
DH 9 days ago

Terrible administrator

C
CO 9 days ago

I think he's been reasonably ineffective but did a lot of learning on the job.


The cleanout post Foster lost a huge amount of skill with Schmidt and undoubtedly others that got axed.


In their place arrived a group of people very much learning on the job such as Hansen, Ellison and Holland.


It urgently needs fixing as did the disastrous initial selection of Foster and his assistants.


It can be said that both this coaching group and the initial, last coaching group have been equally chaotic and unsuccessful, dripping in mediocrity as they flail around for the first time at international level.


The smart money would be on bringing in coaches with international experience like Rennie, Joseph and Jack White.


Did Erasmus suspect Jamie Joseph might get the call? Is that why he locked in Tony Brown with an offer he couldn't refuse….

J
JW 8 days ago

That’s really a pre Robinson issue though isn’t it. That whole coaching debacle started when the previous regime failed to he’d Hansens words and asked him to continue.


I don’t think TB had any offers when SA queried him did he? Thought he was coming into the Otago fold.

G
GrahamVF 9 days ago

“but I think in the last sort of four years, maybe four to five years, even, probably first one or two years.”

That about sums it up.

C
CO 9 days ago

Yep, that's a terrible word salad

W
Wayneo 9 days ago

Blah, blah, blah, blah marmite


All this is just useful idiot talk for “I made a monumental f…# up when I leaked the Aratipu report (that he commissioned) to the media informing SA Rugby that they were kicked out of Super Rugby and then refused to answer any of SA Rugby’s phone calls for the next two weeks, and only did so after some serious intervention from the ARU, Sky and SANZAAR.


Let’s all not forget strategic timing of their release of the Aratipu review report to the media in NZ was done within days of the NZR receiving their government bailout (total of $28.16 million over 2 years) and that by doing so breached the SANZAAR broadcast & add agreements effectively rendering them cancelled.


The only reason SA Rugby survived this useful idiot is because of the local broadcaster and the owners of the Sharks, Bulls & Lions franchises. The rest were effectively bankrupt until very recently.


Maybe the “tiny” things he refers to is not answering the phone for 2 weeks, the same 2 weeks it took for Ireland to dust off the Rainbow Cup competition contract and get SA Rugby into European competitions.


If you don’t know/don’t remember, back in 2004 Celtic Rugby & SA Rugby started negotiations for SA franchises to move north because the then SANZAR broadcast deal was already stagnating. New competition was going to be called the Rainbow cup. According to Graham Henry, SA Rugby also received an invitation to join the 6N. This leaked out and ultimately resulted in NewsCorp etc., increasing their broadcast deals to get SA Rugby to stay.


Like it or not, if this new “Nations Championship” scheme tanks then SA Rugby joining the 6N will on like Donkey Kong. Selling a big chunk to CVC was not the best and brightest move by the 6N & all of them are losing money because the move was only feasible is if SA Rugby were included in the 6N to make up the losses boost revenues at the same time.


All this is because of one “tiny” mistake…

J
JW 8 days ago

Wow that’s conspiracy stuff Wayneo, impressive.


Don’t you think SA will join 6N?

R
RugCs 9 days ago

He was an amazing disaster for them from day one, and looking back there are no achievements, only failures like;


1. Unilaterally blowing up the signed S14 deal which has worked out well for both the Boks and Argentina. The result for him is losing off field support from two unions with votes and ending up with a second rate, lucky loser 11 team competition.


2. Picking a fight with RA and then having to pay them and annual fee of around NZ$ 8 million a year as a just punishment for his arrogance in demanding only two or three Aus teams in his competition which he was to own.


3. The Silver Lakes deal in which he took out a loan of NZ$ 262 million and which has left them on the hook to pay an annual interest of around 5 percent. PE investors never lose money ;)


4. The whole Foster fiasco which turned out to be the right decision. Can you imagine the disaster that would have been Robertson.


5. Doing worse than his predecessor and having to take a NZ$ 20 million a year haircut on the renewed broadcast deal.


I mean you cannot make things like this up but that man Robinson was special.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

Does anyone in New Zealand speak directly and to the point?

d
d 9 days ago

Well I think I can front foot that question and speak on behalf of the wider populace when I assert that I can in all confidence state unequivocally that this depends entirely on how you qualify "directly" and the general consensus of what is indeed "the point".

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Josh Macleod: Scarlets captain 'cracking on' as D-day looms for his region

With one Welsh region set to be culled, the four sides do battle over the festive period with their very futures at stake.

LONG READ

'We won't ever forget it': Inside the rise of Portugal's wolf cubs

The seeds of Os Lobos' remarkable Rugby World Cup 2023 were sewn many years ago by a domestic programme which continues to deliver.

1
LONG READ

Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Discussions are taking place whether the financially rich Top 14 could reduce to 12 clubs to help France and rest players

30

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stefan G 38 minutes ago
Who will be replacing Ireland's ageing golden generation if they don't make RWC 2027

I agree. I don’t pretend to know the younger players cited here, but the time to get them “bloodied” was in the 2025 6 Nations and fall tests. Sacrificing some of those matches would have given Farrell a better idea of what they could do, but he (and the fans) care too much about winning between World Cups.

16 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Tyler Bleyendaal is a kiwi coach who is on the rise IMO. He showed a lot of promise in his role with the Canes and has kicked on since then. Adding to his craft up north stems from his ability to see the game strategically and implement systems. At some stage, I’d like to see him in a major role in NZ.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

Safas always so triggered by Dupont.

13 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I’d like to see that too GM.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Again, for your own good or CC’s? Because these problems where here before SA joined. A few years ago it was the English clubs running out B team every away game.

I agree that URC is enough games player wise (but perhaps URC shortens to correct their season alignment with the idea CC is more important and then you’re stuffed) but you are footing it against European teams more than ever now and trying to compete without the advantage of CC games and revenue is too much to ask imo.



...

30 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
England and Sale Sharks come to the same conclusion over George Ford

let go of the hAAte in your heAArt

2 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah his work is always worth reading, but I’ve never watched a match and thought my understanding of what was going on was enhanced by something I’d got from NB.

27 Go to comments
S
SG 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I want rugby rules changed and made easier for the good of players,coaches,and spectators.I have my list and wish to have a chance to present them at the world referees rugby congress,for use at the 2027 RWC.

14 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Tony, Jordie has the kick/pass/run skills, great vision, agility and game sense of a top test fly-half. Was it Jordie’s cross kick to Narawa against the Boks (if it wasn’t he’s definitely pulled that off in the past). He’s also got a booming punt, spiral up and under and for the line, and he’s also probably our best aerial exponent in the back field (where the likes of Mounga and BB used to be effective, before the change in the escort rule). If you put aside for the moment that he’s 6’5’’ (much taller than the usual flyhalf, although Prendergast and Rico Simpson are both tall) he has all the attributes for that position. Swap Jordie in for his brother. Razor needs to think radically to counter the big changes in the game. With Roigard and Jordie running the show, one huge left foot, one right, and the Bruise Bros (QT and LF) outside him, the ABs would be a worry for any defence. With Jordie at fly-half, squaring before he passes (unlike BB who simply drifts sideways) there’d be more room outside.

14 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Honestly they need to retire James Lowe and JGP. Those guys are getting to old. They have been good in the past, but i can see their drop-off. Not sure what else they can provide.

3 Go to comments
G
Gary C 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Only change I would suggest is Love at 10. Remember Mo’unga has not played test rugby for 3 years SC.

That bench has impact, they could go on at half time.



...

14 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking



This idea was in fact trialled in NZ 9 years ago but stifled by them because it reduced the chances of turnovers which they admitted was the source of 75% of their tries!

Are you referring to this bit?



...

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

I must need to go back and reread what DS ideas where you’ve completely got me lost now! lol

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'

Yes Dupont is still the best player in the world for me.

I just thought hamilton was saying that Marx should be top of this 100 list. I’d have him from the poty list, well worth a comparison to Dupont for best player he’s just always had to share the role back when SA had two quality hookers.



...

16 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah the most basic level, delayed analysis. Interesting to have that level, and the experience, on the site though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause



I think they are invested just not so much because of the value of being in the Top 14.

And the stark question that comes to mind is how can that be so compared to a European (even most of the SH as well) competition. The Top 14 is part of that group!



...

30 Go to comments
b
by George! 2 hours ago
Highlanders sign 18-year-old nephew of All Blacks great Mils Muliaina

Very talented and very promising players. Great signings Jamie. I'm glad this guy's back.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'



Actually quite ridiculous that he’s so high on the list.

I could be wrong but this is a top 100 players in the world list.



...

16 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 3 hours ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

I should clarify I’m not just digging at Du Pont but the hype machine in general.

13 Go to comments
N
NK 4 hours ago
Stormers player ratings vs La Rochelle | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

As usual for a French team.

3 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT