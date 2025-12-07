Mark Robinson addresses the public criticism of NZR's decision making
In his near six years at the helm of New Zealand Rugby, he’s copped his fair share of criticism for various reasons, but as his tenure ends at the end of this year, departing CEO Mark Robinson responds to what has been a challenging time for the organisation.
His interview with Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport radio show covered a range of topics, including how the 51-year-old dealt with the constant public criticism, and the changing environment of the role over the years.
Robinson, who was appointed back in 2020, went through a huge changing period with Covid-19, as well as a number of different challenges in the role.
When asked about how he personally dealt with the criticism, he explains that early on in the role it was probably more challenging than it is nowadays.
“I think early on it’s something that you find quite challenging at times, but I think in the last sort of four years, maybe four to five years, even, probably first one or two years. It took me a while to work this out, and then I became really clear with our team on where we’ve made a genuine error or got something wrong,” Robinson told Pine on Sunday.
“We had to accept that and own it and learn from it quickly and move on, so then there are a whole lot of tiny things that I just knew we were on the right path or knew the right decisions, they either lined up with strategy or they lined up with a lot of the information we were receiving or seeing that allowed us to make the decisions.
“A lot of the times unfortunately, we can’t share that information publicly in certain circumstances. So you just have to accept that if something goes wrong and you’ve got the wrong judgment or whatever it may be that you deserve some criticism and scrutiny.
“That’s the power by the role and people have a huge amount of ownership and investment in New Zealand. There were a lot of occasions where I was really comfortable with decisions we were making and just had to keep going with them.”
Over his time in the role, despite Robinson feeling satisfied with most of what he’s done, he also understands that some of his processes during Covid-19 could have been better at times.
“There wouldn’t be too many circumstances at the time and what we were dealing with in terms of major strategic decisions, I think we got a lot of those things right. There were certainly things in processes when you’re dealing with the scrutiny we are under and really complex stakeholder terms that you might do things differently around processes, and we had a lot of learnings, especially in covid.
“But when I step back and I look at like, I say, the re-growth I believe we’ve invested so much more in the whole range of areas important to the game, we’ve clearly got some things right there. There’s some things that were highly scrutinised at the time.”
One of the biggest moments in his tenure, at least from a public perspective, was when Ian Foster was head coach of the All Blacks, and Robinson and New Zealand Rugby were in charge of a situation which still gets talked about to this day.
When questioned on this exact event, Robinson believes that in terms of the actual scenario, he feels comfortable with how they dealt with that situation.
“Now I’ve been asked about this recently, I reflect on a really transformational time of the game in some regards. So it’s been a privilege being part of that. But the All Blacks coach change, no, as I said, it’s one of the situations where we’ve got all the information coming to us.
“We were across the campaign to campaign review from players and management. We knew exactly what we were dealing with. We knew what we’re dealing with in terms of scenarios of post Rugby World Cup in 2023 so I’m very comfortable with that,” Robinson said.”
dont let the door hit you on the way out.
Mark Robinson has absolutely damaged New Zealand Rugby badly and for the long-term.
His decision to withdraw NZ franchises from Super Rugby in 2020 and create Super Rugby Aotearoa should have only been a short term solution to playing rugby during COVID.
Dissolving the Super Rugby 15 (with the 4 SA franchises and the Jaguares) and replacing it with Super Rugby Pacific in 2022 has badly impacted the skill development and toughness of the new generation of NZ rugby players and will continue to for decades.
Just do nothing for a couple of years?
Personally I wanted them to ditch SR altogether and go all in with a provincal/state game.
SARU dissolved SR15.
Terrible administrator
I think he's been reasonably ineffective but did a lot of learning on the job.
The cleanout post Foster lost a huge amount of skill with Schmidt and undoubtedly others that got axed.
In their place arrived a group of people very much learning on the job such as Hansen, Ellison and Holland.
It urgently needs fixing as did the disastrous initial selection of Foster and his assistants.
It can be said that both this coaching group and the initial, last coaching group have been equally chaotic and unsuccessful, dripping in mediocrity as they flail around for the first time at international level.
The smart money would be on bringing in coaches with international experience like Rennie, Joseph and Jack White.
Did Erasmus suspect Jamie Joseph might get the call? Is that why he locked in Tony Brown with an offer he couldn't refuse….
That’s really a pre Robinson issue though isn’t it. That whole coaching debacle started when the previous regime failed to he’d Hansens words and asked him to continue.
I don’t think TB had any offers when SA queried him did he? Thought he was coming into the Otago fold.
“but I think in the last sort of four years, maybe four to five years, even, probably first one or two years.”
That about sums it up.
Yep, that's a terrible word salad
Blah, blah, blah, blah marmite
All this is just useful idiot talk for “I made a monumental f…# up when I leaked the Aratipu report (that he commissioned) to the media informing SA Rugby that they were kicked out of Super Rugby and then refused to answer any of SA Rugby’s phone calls for the next two weeks, and only did so after some serious intervention from the ARU, Sky and SANZAAR.
Let’s all not forget strategic timing of their release of the Aratipu review report to the media in NZ was done within days of the NZR receiving their government bailout (total of $28.16 million over 2 years) and that by doing so breached the SANZAAR broadcast & add agreements effectively rendering them cancelled.
The only reason SA Rugby survived this useful idiot is because of the local broadcaster and the owners of the Sharks, Bulls & Lions franchises. The rest were effectively bankrupt until very recently.
Maybe the “tiny” things he refers to is not answering the phone for 2 weeks, the same 2 weeks it took for Ireland to dust off the Rainbow Cup competition contract and get SA Rugby into European competitions.
If you don’t know/don’t remember, back in 2004 Celtic Rugby & SA Rugby started negotiations for SA franchises to move north because the then SANZAR broadcast deal was already stagnating. New competition was going to be called the Rainbow cup. According to Graham Henry, SA Rugby also received an invitation to join the 6N. This leaked out and ultimately resulted in NewsCorp etc., increasing their broadcast deals to get SA Rugby to stay.
Like it or not, if this new “Nations Championship” scheme tanks then SA Rugby joining the 6N will on like Donkey Kong. Selling a big chunk to CVC was not the best and brightest move by the 6N & all of them are losing money because the move was only feasible is if SA Rugby were included in the 6N to make up the losses boost revenues at the same time.
All this is because of one “tiny” mistake…
Wow that’s conspiracy stuff Wayneo, impressive.
Don’t you think SA will join 6N?
He was an amazing disaster for them from day one, and looking back there are no achievements, only failures like;
1. Unilaterally blowing up the signed S14 deal which has worked out well for both the Boks and Argentina. The result for him is losing off field support from two unions with votes and ending up with a second rate, lucky loser 11 team competition.
2. Picking a fight with RA and then having to pay them and annual fee of around NZ$ 8 million a year as a just punishment for his arrogance in demanding only two or three Aus teams in his competition which he was to own.
3. The Silver Lakes deal in which he took out a loan of NZ$ 262 million and which has left them on the hook to pay an annual interest of around 5 percent. PE investors never lose money ;)
4. The whole Foster fiasco which turned out to be the right decision. Can you imagine the disaster that would have been Robertson.
5. Doing worse than his predecessor and having to take a NZ$ 20 million a year haircut on the renewed broadcast deal.
I mean you cannot make things like this up but that man Robinson was special.
Does anyone in New Zealand speak directly and to the point?
Well I think I can front foot that question and speak on behalf of the wider populace when I assert that I can in all confidence state unequivocally that this depends entirely on how you qualify "directly" and the general consensus of what is indeed "the point".