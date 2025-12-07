Sharks player ratings vs Toulouse | Investec Champions Cup 2026/26

Sharks player ratings: The Sharks arrived in Toulouse carrying heavier baggage than most travelling sides, the week dominated by John Plumtree’s fast-tracked departure and a selection sheet that read more like a developmental roll-call than a European statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

And so it transpired, with the Durban-based side put the sword by Antoine Dupont and co on a 56-19 scoreline.

Here’s how we rated the players:

1. Lee Marvin Mazibuko – 6

The talent is obvious, but this was a rough night. Gave away an early penalty and was part of a pack on the back foot throughout the first half. Did keep scrapping and had a couple of decent moments after the break before being subbed on 58 minutes.

VIDEO

2. Eduan Swart – 4

A debut to forget. Toulouse pressure shredded the Sharks lineout and Swart simply could not find his jumpers. Never stopped competing, but accuracy deserted him and it hurt the visitors badly.

Attack 159 Passes 152 119 Ball Carries 127 272m Post Contact Metres 257m 9 Line Breaks 5

3. Mawande Mdanda – 6

Never stopped fighting at scrum time and actually grew into it as the match went on. One of the few Sharks forwards who could at least match the intensity Toulouse brought to the close quarter exchanges.

4. JJ Scheepers – 5

Middle-of-the-road shift. Worked hard, tackled honestly, but struggled to slow Toulouse momentum. Limped off just after half-time.

5. Marvin Orie – 4.5

A poor outing. A long way from what an ex-Bok lock is expected to produce. Handed out turnovers like free condoms at Freshers week and was unable to meaningfully impose himself on any part of the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Matt Romao – 6

Fell off a few too many tackles and Toulouse were quick to exploit the seams. Had a couple of strong moments in contact and for a young player this is a harsh but useful lesson.

7. Bathobele Hlekani – 6.5

A busy presence in the loose and carried with intent. One of the brighter sparks, even as Toulouse dominated the collisions for long stretches. Deserved credit for his second-half energy.

8. Nick Hatton – 8

The Sharks heartbeat in a difficult fixture. Ran a lovely line off some sharp interplay to score in the first half, and kept carrying long after the cause had tilted heavily Toulouse’s way. Never hid.

9. Ross Braude – 8

Tidy early on and then outstanding after the break, scampering over for a well earned try as Christophe Ridley played advantage. Box kicking was reasonable and his tempo helped ignite the brief Sharks revival.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Jordan Hendrikse – 6

Under fierce pressure from the Toulouse blitz but handled the backfield chaos well. Fielded high ball under duress and distributed cleanly. Hooked early in the flood of second half changes.

11. Makazole Mapimpi – 4

Carried with menace early but was caught out of position for Capuozzo’s opener. Fumbled a ball that gifted Toulouse territory for Marchand’s second try. Looked frustrated before being replaced.

12. Francois Venter – 6

Carried plenty but met a red wall every time. Did begin to ask better questions of the Toulouse defence in the latter stages.

13. Le Roux Malan – 6.5

Quiet first half but improved after the break, taking his late try smartly. Some loose moments but kept working.

14. Yaw Penxe – 5.5

Sharks never really managed to use his pace. Shot out of the line a couple of times trying to disrupt but ended up handing Toulouse go-forward.

15. Hakeem Kunene – 7

Brave under the high ball all evening and a genuinely positive performer. Did get rounded and burned off by Capuozzo for one of the late scores but remained composed throughout.

REPLACEMENTS – 6

Ngobese did not solve the lineout issues and the scrum was still under pressure. Jean Smith kicked crisply and impressed with general control. Sobahle sparked the movement that led to Malan’s try. Mavesere brought enthusiasm but was loose in the air. Jaden Hendrikse’s service was fine without shifting the momentum. Overall, they contributed energy but Toulouse were already tightening the vice.