Lincoln University revealed as new Matatu headquarters

Super Rugby Aupiki franchise Matatu have yesterday announced their new headquarters at Lincoln University in Christchurch.

The new facility, which is on the Lincoln University campus, has been refurbished and re-built for the Canterbury franchise, with offices and separate rooms for all types of staff at the club.

The building includes changing rooms, rooms for analysts, and physios, while the actual training field has received an upgrade by the Selwyn District Council close to Ellesmere Junction Road.

Whitney Hansen, daughter of former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and current Matatu coach, believes that this is a huge moment for the club.

“This is a huge moment for not only us but women’s sport in general. We’re no longer compromising performance by having to share resourcing – we have this amazing space dedicated to us and we won’t have to make sacrifices for performance anymore as we have everything we need here,” Hansen said on a Matatu statement.

For Matatu general manager Sarah Munro, she says she’s proud to bring such a great facility to the Canterbury region for Women.

“This new chapter strengthens the foundations of women’s rugby in our region and ensures Matatu has the best possible base to succeed,” Munro said at the community unveiling.

“What makes today truly special is that this is so rare, not just in Aotearoa but globally. Dedicated facilities for female high-performance sport are almost unheard of. We are proud to be among the first, setting a new standard and proving that women’s sport deserves world-class environments.

“At Matatu, we’ve never been content to follow in anyone’s shadow. We strive to break the mould, to lead, and to inspire, our athletes do it every day, and this space is a powerful symbol of that ambition.”

