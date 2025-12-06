Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
22 - 45
FT
42 - 21
FT
28 - 23
FT
22 - 33
FT
14 - 35
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 17
FT
31 - 3
FT
14 - 10
FT
28 - 21
FT
52 - 0
FT
29 - 26
FT
68 - 14
FT
33 - 0
FT
31 - 31
FT
45 - 34
FT
50 - 5
FT
23 - 21
FT
61 - 12
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
13:45
Saturday
14:00
Investec Champions Cup

Johann van Graan's Bath wash away former side Munster in Champions Cup

By PA
Finn Russell of Bath looks to pass the ball during the Investec Champions Cup match between Bath Rugby and Munster Rugby at The Recreation Ground on December 06, 2025 in Bath, England.

Bath made a huge statement in their opening Investec Champions Cup match with a comfortable 40-14 victory over Munster at the Recreation Ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitors, hampered by late changes to their starting line-up, battled back into the game in traditional fashion after trailing 28-0 midway through the first half.

With Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley absent because of an ankle injury, Munster had called up JJ Hanrahan, back with his home province for a third spell. Edwin Edogbo was a late inclusion at lock for Jean Kleyn and Jeremy Loughman was also promoted from the bench when Michael Milne pulled out before kick-off.

VIDEO

Bath raced into a 21-0 lead by the 12th minute. Bath earned an early penalty try, which saw Munster captain Tadhg Beirne sent to the sin bin, before number eight Miles Reid scrambled over for another touchdown after Tom de Glanville was stopped on the line.

Related

Leinster player ratings vs Harlequins | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

Leinster player ratings: Despite Leinster’s recent wobbles they still entered this contest with Harlequins as heavy favourites...

Read Now

A third try followed just as quickly when Munster lost possession in the Bath half and Cameron Redpath saw the chance to slide a 40-metre kick to the corner, Henry Arundell collecting a simple pick-up to dot down. Russell kicked both conversions.

The teeming rain and slippery conditions underfoot did little to slow the pace of the game, but Bath skipper Ben Spencer was in punishing form with his tactical kicking off both feet.

Even with Beirne back on the field, Munster’s set-piece continued to struggle and hooker Tom Dunn finished off a line-out catch and drive after 18 minutes with a trademark try, Russell adding the conversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munster were in no mood to lie down though and forced a succession of penalties in Bath territory before Edogbo crashed through the home defence from short range, with Hanrahan converting.

Bath continued to infringe and British and Irish Lions prop Will Stuart was shown a yellow card in the 28th minute. Although Beno Obano muscled his way over for Bath’s fifth try, Munster came back with a Craig Casey try in first-half injury time. Hanrahan’s conversion left his side trailing 35-14 at the break.

Every breakdown was a scrap in a scoreless but absorbing third quarter in which Bath lost Stuart to a worrying leg injury after a scrum collapse.

With Hanrahan’s tactical kicking keeping Bath at bay, Munster began to make territorial gains and even had the home defence under prolonged pressure around the hour mark before losing control of the ball at a ruck. With Casey’s sharp service, the visiting backs began to threaten but clean line-breaks were at a premium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bath looked nothing like the unstoppable force they had been early in the game until the 78th minute when Joe Cokanasiga broke away down the right and combined with Spencer, who offloaded to Ted Hill for an unconverted score.

Recommended

Lincoln University revealed as new Matatu headquarters

'It's crazy': All Black midfielder celebrates first Champions Cup performance

Gutsy Leicester Tigers fall to Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle

Late Leinster surge papers off tricky Champions Cup win over Harlequins

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sione Fukofuka named new Scotland head coach

2

'He is the most respected individual I've ever seen inside the All Blacks'

4
3

Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

14
4

'The only thing he can improve’: Boks' one concern over SFM before RWC

9
5

Top 14 champions Toulouse docked points over unusual transactions

3
6

Pat Lam blasts 'archaic' process that lost the All Blacks Tony Brown

31
7

Bok Boan Venter makes 'tough decision' to leave Edinburgh

1
8

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu crowned world’s best in RugbyPass Top 100 2025

22

Comments

8 Comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 days ago

I don’t understand why some experienced players and indeed grizzled internationals have difficulty with simple addition. If a team is about to score a try and you infringe to stop it, you will likely concede the try anyway and the yellow you rightly receive will be worth at least another 7.

Munster started brightly but an excellent kick (one of many) by scrum half Spencer put Bath into the corner. Tadhg Byrne then entered from the side and collapsed a Bath maul destined to score anyway. Penalty try and a yellow and such was a brilliant Bath teams ruthlessness it was 21-0 when he returned. De facto match over.

Munster had much of the ball thereafter but Bath just had to keep them at bay after getting their own bonus. Kudos to Bath and particularly Spencer, a brilliant player and a potential real test animal for England.

D
Dave Didley 10 days ago

Just got watching the match back. Bath looked very impressive but Munster never recovered from the poor start.


Bath seemed to know Munster would give up on the game early and just go for a try bonus. Left a very open game.


Privately I don't think Bath will be too happy with the 5-0 return from the second halve, but they still got what they needed.


I'm at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next weekend for the Gloucester game. Would be lovely to see Munster turn up.

t
tf 10 days ago

It was a very obvious, no more than 3 meters from the ref and moved several times to get up the side. Sometimes you just have to lose the 7, or if you are lucky 5, and put pressure on from the restart.

P
PMcD 10 days ago

That was very impressive from Bath, they were the best team by far and were simply fitter and stronger than Munster throughout.


It’s pretty clear that Munsters loss is Bath’s gain and this really showed what they missed by letting JvG go.

t
tf 10 days ago

They are in different territory in terms of resources. Remember Munster won the URC since he left. But have lost a few more players since. I think Larkham didnt help as part of the coaching package. But that partly lands on JvG.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Josh Macleod: Scarlets captain 'cracking on' as D-day looms for his region

With one Welsh region set to be culled, the four sides do battle over the festive period with their very futures at stake.

LONG READ

'We won't ever forget it': Inside the rise of Portugal's wolf cubs

The seeds of Os Lobos' remarkable Rugby World Cup 2023 were sewn many years ago by a domestic programme which continues to deliver.

1
LONG READ

Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Discussions are taking place whether the financially rich Top 14 could reduce to 12 clubs to help France and rest players

30

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stefan G 35 minutes ago
Who will be replacing Ireland's ageing golden generation if they don't make RWC 2027

I agree. I don’t pretend to know the younger players cited here, but the time to get them “bloodied” was in the 2025 6 Nations and fall tests. Sacrificing some of those matches would have given Farrell a better idea of what they could do, but he (and the fans) care too much about winning between World Cups.

16 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Tyler Bleyendaal is a kiwi coach who is on the rise IMO. He showed a lot of promise in his role with the Canes and has kicked on since then. Adding to his craft up north stems from his ability to see the game strategically and implement systems. At some stage, I’d like to see him in a major role in NZ.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

Safas always so triggered by Dupont.

13 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I’d like to see that too GM.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Again, for your own good or CC’s? Because these problems where here before SA joined. A few years ago it was the English clubs running out B team every away game.

I agree that URC is enough games player wise (but perhaps URC shortens to correct their season alignment with the idea CC is more important and then you’re stuffed) but you are footing it against European teams more than ever now and trying to compete without the advantage of CC games and revenue is too much to ask imo.



...

30 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
England and Sale Sharks come to the same conclusion over George Ford

let go of the hAAte in your heAArt

2 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah his work is always worth reading, but I’ve never watched a match and thought my understanding of what was going on was enhanced by something I’d got from NB.

27 Go to comments
S
SG 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I want rugby rules changed and made easier for the good of players,coaches,and spectators.I have my list and wish to have a chance to present them at the world referees rugby congress,for use at the 2027 RWC.

14 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Tony, Jordie has the kick/pass/run skills, great vision, agility and game sense of a top test fly-half. Was it Jordie’s cross kick to Narawa against the Boks (if it wasn’t he’s definitely pulled that off in the past). He’s also got a booming punt, spiral up and under and for the line, and he’s also probably our best aerial exponent in the back field (where the likes of Mounga and BB used to be effective, before the change in the escort rule). If you put aside for the moment that he’s 6’5’’ (much taller than the usual flyhalf, although Prendergast and Rico Simpson are both tall) he has all the attributes for that position. Swap Jordie in for his brother. Razor needs to think radically to counter the big changes in the game. With Roigard and Jordie running the show, one huge left foot, one right, and the Bruise Bros (QT and LF) outside him, the ABs would be a worry for any defence. With Jordie at fly-half, squaring before he passes (unlike BB who simply drifts sideways) there’d be more room outside.

14 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Honestly they need to retire James Lowe and JGP. Those guys are getting to old. They have been good in the past, but i can see their drop-off. Not sure what else they can provide.

3 Go to comments
G
Gary C 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Only change I would suggest is Love at 10. Remember Mo’unga has not played test rugby for 3 years SC.

That bench has impact, they could go on at half time.



...

14 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking



This idea was in fact trialled in NZ 9 years ago but stifled by them because it reduced the chances of turnovers which they admitted was the source of 75% of their tries!

Are you referring to this bit?



...

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

I must need to go back and reread what DS ideas where you’ve completely got me lost now! lol

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'

Yes Dupont is still the best player in the world for me.

I just thought hamilton was saying that Marx should be top of this 100 list. I’d have him from the poty list, well worth a comparison to Dupont for best player he’s just always had to share the role back when SA had two quality hookers.



...

16 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah the most basic level, delayed analysis. Interesting to have that level, and the experience, on the site though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause



I think they are invested just not so much because of the value of being in the Top 14.

And the stark question that comes to mind is how can that be so compared to a European (even most of the SH as well) competition. The Top 14 is part of that group!



...

30 Go to comments
b
by George! 2 hours ago
Highlanders sign 18-year-old nephew of All Blacks great Mils Muliaina

Very talented and very promising players. Great signings Jamie. I'm glad this guy's back.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'



Actually quite ridiculous that he’s so high on the list.

I could be wrong but this is a top 100 players in the world list.



...

16 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 3 hours ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

I should clarify I’m not just digging at Du Pont but the hype machine in general.

13 Go to comments
N
NK 4 hours ago
Stormers player ratings vs La Rochelle | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

As usual for a French team.

3 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT