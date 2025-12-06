Johann van Graan's Bath wash away former side Munster in Champions Cup

Bath made a huge statement in their opening Investec Champions Cup match with a comfortable 40-14 victory over Munster at the Recreation Ground.

The visitors, hampered by late changes to their starting line-up, battled back into the game in traditional fashion after trailing 28-0 midway through the first half.

With Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley absent because of an ankle injury, Munster had called up JJ Hanrahan, back with his home province for a third spell. Edwin Edogbo was a late inclusion at lock for Jean Kleyn and Jeremy Loughman was also promoted from the bench when Michael Milne pulled out before kick-off.

Bath raced into a 21-0 lead by the 12th minute. Bath earned an early penalty try, which saw Munster captain Tadhg Beirne sent to the sin bin, before number eight Miles Reid scrambled over for another touchdown after Tom de Glanville was stopped on the line.

A third try followed just as quickly when Munster lost possession in the Bath half and Cameron Redpath saw the chance to slide a 40-metre kick to the corner, Henry Arundell collecting a simple pick-up to dot down. Russell kicked both conversions.

The teeming rain and slippery conditions underfoot did little to slow the pace of the game, but Bath skipper Ben Spencer was in punishing form with his tactical kicking off both feet.

Even with Beirne back on the field, Munster’s set-piece continued to struggle and hooker Tom Dunn finished off a line-out catch and drive after 18 minutes with a trademark try, Russell adding the conversion.

Munster were in no mood to lie down though and forced a succession of penalties in Bath territory before Edogbo crashed through the home defence from short range, with Hanrahan converting.

Bath continued to infringe and British and Irish Lions prop Will Stuart was shown a yellow card in the 28th minute. Although Beno Obano muscled his way over for Bath’s fifth try, Munster came back with a Craig Casey try in first-half injury time. Hanrahan’s conversion left his side trailing 35-14 at the break.

Every breakdown was a scrap in a scoreless but absorbing third quarter in which Bath lost Stuart to a worrying leg injury after a scrum collapse.

With Hanrahan’s tactical kicking keeping Bath at bay, Munster began to make territorial gains and even had the home defence under prolonged pressure around the hour mark before losing control of the ball at a ruck. With Casey’s sharp service, the visiting backs began to threaten but clean line-breaks were at a premium.

Bath looked nothing like the unstoppable force they had been early in the game until the 78th minute when Joe Cokanasiga broke away down the right and combined with Spencer, who offloaded to Ted Hill for an unconverted score.