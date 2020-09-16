9:10pm, 16 September 2020

The already mighty Mako are about to get even stronger ahead of their Round 2 Mitre 10 Cup clash with Northland on Friday evening.

David Havili, the Crusaders vice-captain who was lighting up Super Rugby before a fractured thumb pulled the pin on the utility back’s season, has been named in the Tasman midfield alongside fellow Crusader Fetuli Paea.

Havili also takes the captain’s armband from Mitch Hunt in a starting XV that’s undergone five changes following the Mako’s 41-24 win over Counties Manukau last weekend.

The front row remains unchanged however experienced lock Alex Ainley has made way for Mahonri Ngakuru while openside flanker Jacob Norris has also been promoted from the bench to start in place of Sione Havili.

In the halves, Hunt partners up with Dwayne Polataivao, who’s taken the place of Finlay Christie.

Havili and Paea’s additions to the midfield means Leicester Fainga’anuku shifts to the left wing in place of Mark Telea. All Blacks Sevu Reece and Will Jordan round out the back three.

All five replaced players, Ainley, Havili, Christie, Telea and Alex Nankivell, are absent from the match-day squad entirely.

Havili was one of the Crusaders’ most impressive performers throughout both Super Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa. During the Crusaders’ second round match with the Chiefs, the five-cap All Black was asked to cover flyhalf.

Havili’s injury partway through the Aotearoa season made it impossible for the 25-year-old to earn an All Blacks recall but with Ian Foster set to take a supersized squad to Australia for the Rugby Championship in November, he still has time to make a case for selection.

Tasman’s match with Northland kicks off at 7:05pm NZT on Friday evening.

Tasman: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Fetuli Paea, David Havili (c), Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mitch Hunt, Dwayne Polataivao, Hugh Renton, Jacob Norris, Shannon Frizell, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Mahonri Ngakuru, Tyrel Lomax, Andrew Makalio, Isi Tu’ungafasi.