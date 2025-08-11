Alex Callender and Kate Williams lead Wales World Cup squad

Wales head coach Sean Lynn has named the 32 players who will represent Wales at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, including 19 forwards and 13 backs.

There were initial concerns that co-captain Alex Callender may have been ruled out after going off injured during Wales‘ final warm up match against Australia, however the back rower has been named in the squad alongside Kate Williams.

The 30 players who made history with a first Test match victory against the Wallaroos in Australia are all selected in the squad.

Wales U20s captain Branwen Metcalfe is the only uncapped player named after impressing in the U20s Six Nations Summer Series.

The squad boasts two pairs of sisters including Metcalfe, the younger sister of Wales full back Nel Metcalfe, as well as prop Gwenllian Pyrs and lock Alaw Pyrs.

Experienced hooker Carys Phillips will play in her fourth World Cup, while the three players who made their Wales debuts in Australia – scrum half Seren Lockwood, prop Katherine Baverstock and lock Tilly Vucaj – will get their first taste of a World Cup environment.

Lynn said: “These are the 32 players who have earned the privilege and honour to represent Wales at what will be the biggest and best Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“The Wales squad selected is a mix of experience and exciting you talent that have all proved they deserve the opportunity to play on the biggest stage of a World Cup.

“As coaches, there were some tough calls on selection but this is the strongest squad we could have selected and we are looking forward to the challenge ahead of us.

“For players, coaches and staff, this promises to be the pinnacle of all our careers and one that we are relishing. We know we are representing a proud rugby nation and we are determined to do the nation proud.”

Wales squad for Rugby World Cup

Forwards:

Katherine Baverstock (Leicester Tigers)

Maisie Davies (Bristol Bears)

Gwenllian Pyrs (Sale Sharks)

Donna Rose (Saracens)

Jenni Scoble (Gwalia Lightning)

Sisilia Tuipulotu (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Kelsey Jones (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Carys Phillips (Harlequins)

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning)

Alex Callender (co-captain, Harlequins)

Gwen Crabb (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Georgia Evans (Saracens)

Abbie Fleming (Harlequins)

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning)

Bethan Lewis (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Alaw Pyrs (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning)

Kate Williams (co-captain Gloucester/Hartpury)

Branwen Metcalfe (Hartpury College)

Backs:

Keira Bevan (Bristol Bears)

Meg Davies (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Seren Lockwood (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Lleucu George (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Kayleigh Powell (Harlequins)

Carys Cox (Ealing Trailfinders)

Hannah Dallavalle (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Kerin Lake (Gwalia Lightning)

Courtney Keight (Sale Sharks)

Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears)

Nel Metcalfe (Gloucester/Hartpury)

Lisa Neumann (Harlequins)

Catherine Richards (Gwalia Lightning)