Women's Rugby World Cup

Bok Women name squad for Rugby World Cup 2025

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Players of South Africa celebrate following the team's victory during the WXV 2 2023 match between South Africa and Samoa at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Nolusindiso Booi has been announced as South Africa captain for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

The most-capped Springbok Women’s player will lead a squad of 32, with 19 players having previous Rugby World Cup experience.

Booi, who captained the squad at the previous tournament in New Zealand in 2022, has led the side in 23 Tests, with Babalwa Latsha, who captained the Bok Women in 14 Test matches, as well as in the recent Black Ferns XV series, is named as vice-captain.

12 players will be playing at their first Rugby World Cup tournament.

Head coach De Bruin said: “I know we got the balance right. There will always be unfortunate players not selected, but as a coaching staff we are happy that we got the group we wanted.

“I believe that will push us towards the play-offs as we have so many options for each opponent, and that will boost our abilities. This selection is a culmination of hard work and sacrifice for the players, and I want to congratulate them. We all know the journeys each one travelled and for most, it was not easy.”

Springbok Women’s Rugby World Cup squad:

Props:
Sanelisiwe Charlie (Bulls Daisies) – 26 caps, 10 points (2 tries) *
Xoliswa Khuzwayo (Golden Lions Women) – 8 caps, 0 points)
Yonela Ngxingolo (Bulls Daisies) – 35 caps, 15 points (3 tries) *
Babalwa Latsha (vice-captain, unattached) – 36 caps, 30 points (6 tries) *
Nombuyekezo Mdliki (Border Ladies) – 5 caps, 0 points

Hookers:
Micke Gunter (Leicester Tigers Women, England) – 13 caps, 5 points (1 try) *
Lindelwa Gwala (unattached) – 35 caps, 75 points (15 tries) *
Luchell Hanekom (DHL Western Province) – 9 caps, 0 points)

Locks:
Nolusindiso Booi (captain, DHL Western Province) – 52 caps, 5 points (1 try) *
Danelle Lochner (Harlequins Women) – 19 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Nomsa Mokwai (DHL Western Province) –13 caps, 0 points
Anathi Qolo (Bulls Daisies) – 9 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Vainah Ubisi (Bulls Daisies) – 18 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Utility and loose forwards:
Aseza Hele (Sanlam Boland Dames) – 28 caps, 65 points (13 tries) *
Catha Jacobs (unattached) – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try) *
Lerato Makua (Bulls Daisies) – 15 caps, 15 points (3 tries) *
Sinazo Mcatshulwa (unattached) – 38 caps, 55 points (11 tries) *
Sizophila Solontsi (Bulls Daisies) – 28 caps, 45 points (9 tries) *
Faith Tshauke (Bulls Daisies) – 3 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Scrumhalves:
Unam Tose (Bulls Daisies) – 27 caps, 12 points (2 tries, 1 conversion) *
Tayla Kinsey (Sharks Women) – 40 caps, 53 points (3 tries, 16 conversions, 2 penalty goals) *

Flyhalves:
Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Bulls Daisies) – 27 caps, 209 points (12 tries, 55 conversions, 12 penalties, 1 drop goal) *
Mary Zulu (Sharks Women) – 15 caps, 40 points (20 conversions)

Centres:
Zintle Mpupha (Bulls Daisies) – 26 caps, 106 points (20 tries, 3 conversions) *
Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies) – 27 caps, 60 points (12 tries) *
Chumisa Qawe (Bulls Daisies) – 22 caps, 20 points (4 tries) *
Eloise Webb (Border Ladies) – 17 caps, 30 points (6 tries) *

Outside backs:
Jakkie Cilliers (Bulls Daisies) – 19 caps, 106 points (9 tries, 23 conversions, 5 penalty goals) *
Ayanda Malinga (Bulls Daisies) – 13 caps, 65 points (13 tries)
Maceala Samboya (Sanlam Boland Dames) – 4 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Utility backs:
Byrhandré Dolf (Bulls Daisies) – 22 caps, 37 points (7 tries, 1 conversion)
Nadine Roos (unattached) – 18 caps, 35 points (5 tries, 5 conversions) *

* denotes previous RWC experience

1 Comment
B
BC 4 days ago

It will be interesting to see how SA do. They should comfortably beat Brazil but Italy might have too much technical ability for them even though SA will perform well physically. The French match will be intriguing, can the SA physical presence upset France?. Possibly but enough to win? I doubt it, though SA might have been heartened by France’s indifferent forward effort v England.

