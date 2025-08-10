Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

Charlotte Caslick's World Cup dream takes a hit

Charlotte Caslick of Australia runs with the ball during the Pacific Four Series International Match between Australia Wallaroos and USA at GIO Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Wallaroos trump card Charlotte Caslick has been ruled out of the side’s Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign.

The three-time Olympian and rugby sevens gold medallist is recovering from ankle surgery.

She was included in the squad, with an eye to returning for their second Cup pool game later this month.

The 30-year-old had paused her sevens career, making a full-time switch to the 15-a-side code this year to add clout to the Wallaroos’ Cup charge.

But the backline talent, who last week said rehabilitation was on track, was ruled out on Monday as the team prepared to fly to England.

Uncapped Wallaroos centre Manu’a Moleka has replaced Caslick, who could still feature as an injury replacement later in the tournament.

“Charlotte’s timeline to get back for our pool matches has changed following medical advice,” coach Jo Yapp said.

“The decision was made to allow her to continue on an accelerated recovery program, where she could be available as an injury replacement should we require a player later in the tournament.

“We’re really fortunate and excited that Manu’a can join us for the World Cup.

“Manu’a has been part of the touring squad since the start of the international Test season and thoroughly deserves her opportunity to join us.”

Caslick had played five Tests and was beginning to find her feet in the centres, scoring with her first touch against New Zealand before suffering the injury late in that same game last month.

Australia, whose best result is third in seven Cup appearances, begin their campaign against Samoa on August 23.

Moleka joins sister Faitala in the Wallaroos’ squad.


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

Comments

2 Comments
s
sean.kilfoyle 5 days ago

Bummer for sure

B
BC 6 days ago

Really disappointing for Caslick. Irrespective of who you support you do not want to see anyone miss out through injury.

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Longshanks 16 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 23 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 26 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 28 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 30 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 33 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 34 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 35 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

14 Go to comments
M
MM 37 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

14 Go to comments
M
MM 39 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

14 Go to comments
P
PM 40 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

I think I saw “Father Time” put Bongi in a bear hug and didn’t let go of him during that outing. It’s time they added another hooker alongside them, as I can’t see he will make it to the next RWC at this rate.

57 Go to comments
P
PM 45 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I don’t think anyone cares about the rankings and being the Number 1 side - It’s RWC Champions, TRC Champions and 6 Nations that are the real prizes in World Rugby at the moment.

14 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 45 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Haha if you want “bright” stop looking at my backside…. 😁😁😁

Quote delivered.



...

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 51 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Im good. You want it you find it.

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 52 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Oh you’re just like everyone else. Why does everyone think Im cute? Must be to Mo eh! 😁😁😁😁.

99 Go to comments
R
RK 52 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

😂😂 they botched it last year against the Springboks in the last 10min

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 55 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Quotes being Quoted…..

99 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 56 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

A direct quote straw…

99 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
All Blacks winger Sevu Reece identifies focus for second Argentina Test

To keep the Penalty count down things such as being disciplined are a non negotiable aren’t they? Do teams consider being disciplined a 50/50 thing to do or not?

2 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The Tests in New Zealand will be full on. So will the tour in 2026.

14 Go to comments