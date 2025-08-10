Northern Edition
England complete prep for Women’s Rugby World Cup with win over France

By PA
Maud Muir of England runs down the field during the Women's Rugby World Cup warm up match France and England Red Roses at Stade Guy Boniface on August 9, 2025 in Mont-de-Marsan, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England ran in six tries as they completed their preparations for the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a 40-6 win over France.

The Red Roses, who kick off their campaign against the United States at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday, August 22, were made to work hard for a 27th successive victory in Mont-de-Marsan by a French side missing first-choice scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus through suspension.

England’s forward power proved irresistible during the first half as they established a commanding lead, but having seen France all but reel them in before holding on to win their Six Nations Grand Slam decider in April 43-42, they headed for the dressing room taking nothing for granted.

Morwenna Talling provided the finishing touch to a fourth-minute rolling maul after second row partner Abbie Ward had secured possession at an early line-out, and hooker Amy Cockayne repeated the dose at the end of a powerful 15th-minute drive with Zoe Harrison adding the conversion.

Handling errors and imprecision cost John Mitchell’s side further tries as the French conceded a series of penalties which eventually saw lock forward Manae Feleu yellow-carded, and although Morgane Bourgeois reduced the deficit with a penalty in her absence, prop Maud Muir touched down from another rolling maul and Harrison added the extras to make it 19-3 at the break.

Bourgeois kicked a second penalty to capitalise on Teani Feleu’s rampaging early break as the second half got under way, but scrum-half Natasha Hunt’s quick thinking after her pack had forced a scrum penalty sent centre Megan Jones over and Harrison obliged once again.

France started to throw the ball around, with half-backs Carla Arbez and Alexandra Chambon both making dangerous breaks and as the England scrum came under pressure, the visitors were starved of meaningful possession.

But catch and drive did the trick once again with six minutes remaining for replacement hooker Lark Atkin-Davies to go over, and she added a second three minutes later to allow Harrison to take her tally to 10 points with two more successful kicks.


Comments

4 Comments
J
Jmann 6 days ago

maul a lot of pushovers did they? Yawn

C
CN 6 days ago

They did maul a lot of pushovers, however, if you have watched them over the past 2 years they score plenty through their backs, in the 6N few tries were scored by the maul, in WXV1 it was their backs that tore through the BFs. Any team lining against the RRs in the RWC with a gameplan of defending the maul may have to develop a plan B

M
MR 6 days ago

Yup, the Poms will be using their default setting for the Cup - the rolling maul

P
Poorfour 5 days ago

Which they deployed because France were conceding penalties in midfield rather than allow the ball to get to the backs division. England used the resulting kicks in the most efficient way to accumulate points. If teams don’t want them to do that, they shouldn’t give away penalties in places where a kick to the corner is on.


As Martin Johnson once quipped when asked why 2003 England Men kicked so many penalties, “you’d have to ask the other side. It’s not us giving away the penalties.”

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
