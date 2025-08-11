Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 22
FT
26 - 17
FT
14 - 28
FT
7 - 21
FT
8 - 50
FT
36 - 22
FT
35 - 36
FT
31 - 24
FT
22 - 38
FT
24 - 41
FT
41 - 46
FT
27 - 26
FT
Today
08:00
Women's Rugby World Cup

Ireland squad named for the Rugby World Cup

By PA
The Irish team during team presentations before the Ireland V England, Women's Six Nations Rugby match at Virgin Media Park on April 12th, 2025, in Cork, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand has announced his 32 person squad ahead of the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England which kicks off on August 22nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The squad is comprised of 18 forwards and 14 backs and is captained by Edel McMahon and Sam Monaghan. Injured forward Aoife Wafer makes the squad despite sustaining a knee injury in the beginning of the pre-season period.

Hooker Beth Buttimer is the only uncapped player named in the squad, with Ivana Kiripati, Nancy McGillivray and Ellena Perry all receiving caps in the recent warm up games.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Bemand says: “When we qualified for the Rugby World Cup in April 2024, we knew it gave us a solid amount of time to prepare for the tournament. We have used that time to build depth and cultivate our “Green Wave”. The majority of this squad have now been together since the start of June, and we are excited to finally get going.”

Co-Captain McMahon says: “Missing out on the last World Cup lit a fire in all of us. Getting Ireland back on the world stage means absolutely everything, it’s something we have dreamed of and fought for ever since. We’re ready, and we are going to give it everything for our country.”

Monaghan adds: “The ‘Green Wave’ is more than just a slogan for us—it’s the spirit we carry onto the field. Over the coming weeks, we want to make our families proud and inspire the nation. This is a moment we’ve worked tirelessly for, and we’ll leave nothing behind.”

Ireland Rugby World Cup squad:

*Denotes uncapped
Forwards:
Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC / Ulster) (6)
Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian / Munster)*
Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (8)
Eimear Corri Fallon (Blackrock RFC / Leinster) (6)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (48)
Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC / Ulster) (34)
Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury) (37)
Ivana Kiripati (Creggs RFC / Connacht) (2)
Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC / Munster) (9)
Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC / Ulster) (16)
Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs / Connacht) (34) Co-Captain
Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs) (45)
Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury / IQ Rugby) (23) Co-Captain
Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women / IQ Rugby) (22)
Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (17)
Ellena Perry (Gloucester Hartpury / IQ Rugby) (1)
Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC / Ulster) (17)
Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC / Leinster) (15)

ADVERTISEMENT

Backs:
Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC / Munster) (31)
Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC / Munster) (19)
Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (24)
Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (14)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC / Leinster) (20)
Nicole Fowley (Galwegians / Connacht) (14)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC / Leinster) (28)
Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC / Munster) (17)
Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC / Connacht) (11)
Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs / IQ Rugby) (1)
Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (26)
Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (28)
Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (16)
Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Manawat? RFC / Leinster) (22)

See which Ireland players made RugbyPass’ Top 50 list. View the list here.

Recommended

Charlotte Caslick's World Cup dream takes a hit

England complete prep for Women’s Rugby World Cup with win over France

Ireland fall to Canada in final warm-up game before Women’s Rugby World Cup

Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

ANALYSIS


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kate Zackary: ‘No Excuses’ as USA target England in World Cup opener

2
2

The three impactful words behind the rise of Scotland tighthead Molly Poolman

3

'We relish pressure': Rosie Galligan targets home World Cup glory

4
4

World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

7
5

World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

3
6

Honourable Mentions: Who else could have made the Top 50 list?

16
7

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe reacts to winning RugbyPass Top 50 crown

38
8

Ruby Tui's response to World Cup omission earns praise of teammates

6

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women's game needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand.

LONG READ

How Gareth Steenson is evolving Ireland’s kicking game ahead of the World Cup

Gareth Steenson ‘Steeno’ is back on the side of the Irish Sea where it all started, in the green he last wore as skipper of the national U21s - and fine-tuning Ireland Women’s kicking game ahead of a hotly-anticipated World Cup.

LONG READ

Why South Africa's 'Dad's Army' are defying convention

The Springboks have an ageing squad but with careful management, continue to defy the odds in delivering clutch performances

49

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Longshanks 19 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 26 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 29 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 31 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 33 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 36 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 37 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 38 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

14 Go to comments
M
MM 39 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

14 Go to comments
M
MM 41 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

14 Go to comments
P
PM 43 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

I think I saw “Father Time” put Bongi in a bear hug and didn’t let go of him during that outing. It’s time they added another hooker alongside them, as I can’t see he will make it to the next RWC at this rate.

57 Go to comments
P
PM 47 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I don’t think anyone cares about the rankings and being the Number 1 side - It’s RWC Champions, TRC Champions and 6 Nations that are the real prizes in World Rugby at the moment.

14 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 47 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Haha if you want “bright” stop looking at my backside…. 😁😁😁

Quote delivered.



...

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 54 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Im good. You want it you find it.

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 55 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Oh you’re just like everyone else. Why does everyone think Im cute? Must be to Mo eh! 😁😁😁😁.

99 Go to comments
R
RK 55 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

😂😂 they botched it last year against the Springboks in the last 10min

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 58 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Quotes being Quoted…..

99 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 59 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

A direct quote straw…

99 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
All Blacks winger Sevu Reece identifies focus for second Argentina Test

To keep the Penalty count down things such as being disciplined are a non negotiable aren’t they? Do teams consider being disciplined a 50/50 thing to do or not?

2 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The Tests in New Zealand will be full on. So will the tour in 2026.

14 Go to comments