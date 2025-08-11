Ireland squad named for the Rugby World Cup

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand has announced his 32 person squad ahead of the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England which kicks off on August 22nd.

The squad is comprised of 18 forwards and 14 backs and is captained by Edel McMahon and Sam Monaghan. Injured forward Aoife Wafer makes the squad despite sustaining a knee injury in the beginning of the pre-season period.

Hooker Beth Buttimer is the only uncapped player named in the squad, with Ivana Kiripati, Nancy McGillivray and Ellena Perry all receiving caps in the recent warm up games.

Bemand says: “When we qualified for the Rugby World Cup in April 2024, we knew it gave us a solid amount of time to prepare for the tournament. We have used that time to build depth and cultivate our “Green Wave”. The majority of this squad have now been together since the start of June, and we are excited to finally get going.”

Co-Captain McMahon says: “Missing out on the last World Cup lit a fire in all of us. Getting Ireland back on the world stage means absolutely everything, it’s something we have dreamed of and fought for ever since. We’re ready, and we are going to give it everything for our country.”

Monaghan adds: “The ‘Green Wave’ is more than just a slogan for us—it’s the spirit we carry onto the field. Over the coming weeks, we want to make our families proud and inspire the nation. This is a moment we’ve worked tirelessly for, and we’ll leave nothing behind.”

Ireland Rugby World Cup squad:

*Denotes uncapped

Forwards:

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC / Ulster) (6)

Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian / Munster)*

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (8)

Eimear Corri Fallon (Blackrock RFC / Leinster) (6)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (48)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC / Ulster) (34)

Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury) (37)

Ivana Kiripati (Creggs RFC / Connacht) (2)

Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC / Munster) (9)

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC / Ulster) (16)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs / Connacht) (34) Co-Captain

Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs) (45)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury / IQ Rugby) (23) Co-Captain

Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women / IQ Rugby) (22)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (17)

Ellena Perry (Gloucester Hartpury / IQ Rugby) (1)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC / Ulster) (17)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC / Leinster) (15)

Backs:

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC / Munster) (31)

Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC / Munster) (19)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (24)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (14)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC / Leinster) (20)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians / Connacht) (14)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC / Leinster) (28)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC / Munster) (17)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC / Connacht) (11)

Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs / IQ Rugby) (1)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (26)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (28)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (16)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Manawat? RFC / Leinster) (22)

