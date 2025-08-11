Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe reacts to winning RugbyPass Top 50 crown

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe RugbyPass Top 50 number one. Credit: Konnor Davies

As the RugbyPass Top 50 final ten players are revealed, who other than Portia Woodman-Wickliffe could take the throne?

In the face of incredibly tough competition, the winger’s accomplishments in the sport are unparalleled, and despite taking time away from the game, on her return Woodman-Wickliffe continued to excel and shine in the international arena.

On hearing the news, Woodman-Wickliffe reacted: “It’s honestly amazing, you don’t go out looking for these accolades or these moments, you just play a game of rugby, and you just love playing alongside your mates, and to be recognised by RugbyPass is amazing and really means a lot.”

The 34-year-old made her international return in this year’s Pacific Four Series, playing her first game of 15s since the 2022 World Cup final, and seeing her back in a black jersey did not disappoint, with the World Cup in England cited as a big reason for her come back.

“The small time that I was retired, I missed the girls and I missed the high performance environment. I enjoyed it and celebrated, had some amazing food, and well deserved drinks but coming back out of it was hard and I’m grateful that I went through the process that I did, going to play in Japan, playing in Super Rugby Aupiki, and then deciding to come back for the Black Ferns, there was a really nice progress back in to it,” said the try scoring sensation.

“It wasn’t expected, obviously, if you had asked me this at the beginning of the year I would have said ‘absolutely no’ to the Black Ferns but now that I’m here I’m really grateful and really excited. There are so many young girls, young rugby players in the programme, and I’m grateful I get to play alongside them and see their growth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RugbyPass (@rugbypass)

“It’s going to be the biggest World Cup that women’s rugby has ever seen, and to be a part of it is going to be amazing.

“We got to see a glimpse of it in Aotearoa (in 2022) and that was amazing, so beautiful, and every game I was crying because of how proud I was to be from New Zealand and I feel like we did a pretty good job putting on the World Cup here.

“But to know that (the 2025 tournament) we’re in England, it’s so accessible to so many countries, we have such an amazing rivalry with England’s Red Roses, so if we were to get to the final and play at Twickenham with the Red Roses, that would be incredible.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot of work to get to that point but this World Cup is going to be out the gate- the talent, the actual legends that are still playing in the game, the atmosphere, the crowds.

“England and the UK and Europe just support rugby in a totally different way to how we do here in New Zealand, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

The dizzying array of talent in New Zealand’s ranks from both a 15s and a sevens perspective is a daunting prospect for not just the Black Ferns’ pool C opponents but for whoever awaits them should they make the knockouts.

“Seeing some of the sevens players switch over to 15s and absolutely thriving in the 15s environment is really cool even within our own team. Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane, are both really young, amazing, talented players and it’s going to be an amazing showcase of women’s rugby and women’s sport.”

Jorja Miller is a name many will be watching at this year’s tournament after putting on impressive displays since switching from the shortened format of the game. And Woodman-Wickliffe argues she could have been another option in the RugbyPass Top 50, even the top 10.

“Without a doubt Jorja Miller (should be on the list), she is a breath of fresh air, she is a beast on the field, her footwork, her hips!

“I’ve had to try and tackle her so many times in training, and it’s impossible, she just runs away from you, her hips- she’s there, and then she’s gone.

“Watch out for her within the next five to ten years, she’s going to be absolute beast of the game and a legend of women’s rugby.”

Read the full RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 list here.

Comments

38 Comments
S
SadersMan 4 days ago

You’re back. Let it go.

T
TI 4 days ago

You’re the one who can’t let it go. Keep projecting, that’s all you have done. You’re half a dozen posts in, of which nothing was relevant to the subject matter. You’re just here to antagonize.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Hey, you’re the aggrieved bleater here bud. I thought this silliness was done. As I said on here, all opinions are valid. Your rant is more about you than me. Let it go.

T
TI 5 days ago

Drop the act, mate. You’re the one in emotional distress here, projecting it on anyone you disagree with.

People have different opinions. It’s okay. You’ll live.

And no one’s taking Portia’s trophy away. After all, she IS one of the very best to ever put the boots on. Just ask internet big deal Ilona Maher how did she fare, trying to defend PWW, lol. For that masterclass alone, I’m ok with Portia getting the nod, while still acknowledging the validity of the OP’s point.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Sheesh, who hurt you man? It wasn’t me. Calm down. And your self righteous post itself is a classic own goal “zero value added” rant. Boring buddy. Boring.

T
TI 5 days ago

Mate, you’ve got literally nothing to offer in the way of an argument. Just being annoying for no reason.

The OP made a well argued case, that PWW, a legend of the sport no doubt, got the award on past reputation. I would add possibly also for breaking the BFs all time tries record.

All you do is ad hominem. Telling the other guy to calm down and stop bleating, while ironically, that’s precisely what you need to do with your zero value added posts.

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

Perfect timing for her. Big R360 contract coming her way probably.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Well, again, try not to take these lists too seriously. It’s all a bit of fun at the end of the day. And all opinions are true & correct.

C
Chris929 5 days ago

rugbypass have it as their leading womens rugby headline- so clearly they want it to be taken seriously-they even asked woodman for comment. I have merely been pointing out that the rationale for some of the choices do not make much sense. The main point simply is shes only just come back to 15s after 3 years away-she hasnt yet done enough to justify the worlds best 15s player tag. Maybe she will in the months to come,but not now.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Well, I was trying to encourage you to not take this silliness too seriously.

C
Chris929 5 days ago

you replied to me, maybe dont do so in future and keep things to yourself?

B
BC 5 days ago

if you are going to pick an past performances not current form, where is Scarratt (probably the GOAT) and Marlie Packer? Wafer, an excellent prospect but not top 10 either, may be in a couple of years time.

B
BC 5 days ago

Tessler is about 40 places too high as well. Kelter much better.

B
BC 5 days ago

Woodman not in my top 50. When she plays a run of 15s as well as Abby Dow she might scrape into the top 50.

M
MR 1 day ago

You obviously haven’t watched Woodman's games and tries which by the way make her the most or highest try scorer at World Cups and internationally, eclipsing another Black Fern. She was simply dominant at best and still has it

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

Just take 20mins to read her achievements. Yes it takes that long.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Well, of course it was always going to be Portia the GOAT, even if she stayed retired. Repeat this silly exercise in four years, then it’ll be Jorja Miller with daylight filling the next 49 spots.

C
Chris929 5 days ago

Sophie de goede is number 1--if she hadnt been injured she would be it

C
Chris929 6 days ago

Woodmans a great player but shes not been playing 15s since the last world cup and has only played about 3 tests on her return. Rugbypass then make her the number 1 player which is a bit absurd-you would pick someone who has been outstanding past couple of years. She did nothing against canada the only decent team she has played against on her return. This isnt me saying shes not a fantastic player-just that its absurd to make her the number 1 based on so few games.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Too serious man. Calm the farm.

C
CN 6 days ago

It’s a fair point, it’s always going to be controversial though because lists like these are subjective, it depends are your criteria. To be classed a a great player you are not going to be judged on what you have done over the last few games, it has to be measured over a number of games against a variety of opponents. I just feel PWW has that in the bank

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
