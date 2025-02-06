‘A round could cost us’: Rob Valetini on Super Rugby’s new finals format

ACT Brumbies backrower Rob Valetini understands that every match is going to matter in Super Rugby Pacific this season. With 11 teams battling it out for title glory, only the top six will qualify for the playoffs as part of the new competition format that was announced in September.

Following a 16-round regular season, with each team set to play 14 matches and have two bye weeks, five teams will miss the cut and head into the off-season. The rest will focus on the knockout rounds, which will look a bit different in 2025.

Competition organisers announced that the Finals Series will be held over three weeks. In the first week, the three winners from the Qualifying Finals will move on to the next round, and a ‘lucky loser’ will also earn a second chance.

The ‘lucky loser’ is the highest-seeded side who loses their Qualifying Final – so it will be a side that places either first, second, third or fourth on the ladder.

Every win, loss and bonus point will play a part in the race to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition. Valetini acknowledged at the season launch in Sydney that a poor performance “could cost us in the back end” in a bid to host matches or even reach the finals at all.

While the Brumbies have regularly featured in the semi-finals in recent seasons, reaching the final four will be even harder this time around, and it’ll be tough from the jump as the men from Australia’s capital prepare to open their season against the Fijian Drua in Suva.

“Only six teams make it and I think probably one of our biggest games will come in round one in Fiji,” Valetini told a few reporters at the Super Rugby Pacific season launch.

“I don’t think any Australian teams have won over there. I don’t think too many teams have won over there to be honest and it’s obviously going to be a big hurdle for us as a team.

“(It’s) a challenge but an exciting challenge as well for the boys.



“(We) can’t take any team lightly. Just knowing a round could cost us towards the back end.”

It’s been reported by The Roar that Valetini is under an injury cloud going into the new season, with the Wallabies enforcer set for a stint on the sidelines. Christy Doran reports that Valetini injured his hamstring while training in Canberra last month.

That’s a cruel blow for the Brumbies who are looking to prove themselves as Australia’s best Super Rugby side for another season. But the Brums will face some tough competition from their derby rivals, with the Reds, Waratahs and Force all naming strong squads.

The Waratahs have recruited especially well, which is headlined by the inclusion of former NRL flyer Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii who was named Player of the Match on debut for the Wallabies last November. Andrew Kellaway, Taniela Tupou and Rob Leota are among other new signings.

Queensland have signed Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Filipo Daugunu, Josh Canham and Lachie Anderson before the new season, and it seems the Reds are hitting their stride at the right time after beating Bristol Bears by 61 points at Ashton Gate last week.

Then there’s the Force who will turn to the likes of Carlo Tizzano and Nic White once again, but the additions of Darcy Swain, Vaiolini Ekuasi and Dylan Pietsch headline potentially the strongest squad the Western Australian franchise has ever had.

“Without the Rebels, a lot of boys have spread out and gone to other teams,” Valetini said.

“I feel like every Australian team is going to be up for the fight. I don’t think there’ll be any easy games or games you can sort of rest boys.

“It’s only going to get better for Australian Rugby as well with everybody fighting for competition and I think you see the names in the other teams and it’s got quality everywhere.

“An exciting year for Australian rugby.”