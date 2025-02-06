Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
46'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Junkyard Dog returns as Les Kiss makes changes for Reds’ Ulster clash

Tim Ryan of the Reds scores a try during the round 10 Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and Blues at Suncorp Stadium, on April 27, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Fan favourite Tim ‘Junkyard Dog’ Ryan returns to the Queensland Reds’ matchday 23 for Friday’s clash with Ulster in Belfast, with coach Les Kiss making several changes to the side that smashed Bristol Bears by 61 points at Ashton Gate last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first of two matches on the Reds’ UK Tour, the Queenslanders ran in 12 tries to stun the English Premiership contenders 82-21. Fullback Jock Campbell scored a second-half hat-trick, while Wallabies Fraser McReight and Filipo Daugunu both crossed for doubles.

It was a practically perfect performance from the Queenslanders before their Super Rugby Pacific season opener against Moana Pasifika on February 21. But, before that campaign gets underway in a matter of weeks, the Reds still have one more pre-season hit out up north.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Coach Kiss has made 10 changes to the starting side alone as the Reds prepare to take on United Rugby Championship outfit Ulster at Ravenhill Stadium on Friday at 7:35 pm local time (5:35 am AEST on Saturday).

Campbell and McReight have held onto their spots in the starting side, while Daugunu has shifted into the midfield from the wing. Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson and Hunter Paisami are also set to back up in the First XV after being named once again.

“We’ve got some excellent competition for places in our side, and the guys coming in will be determined to make the most of the opportunity,” Kiss said in a statement.

“This is especially true in the second row, where Lukhan and Josh Canham got the opportunity against Bristol, and now Ryan and Angus are ready to aim up against Ulster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re also excited to see Filipo having a run alongside Hunter in the midfield, and he performed strongly on the wing last week.”

Sef Fa’agase joins Matt Faessler and youngster Massimo De Lutiis in the front row, while a new-look second-row combination of Ryan Smith and Angus Blyth rounds out the tight five. Connor Vest will start at blindside flanker, with McReight at openside, and Wilson starts at No. 8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queensland Reds (@redsrugby)

Captain McDermott will link up with a new halves partner this week with Kiss giving former Australia U20 playmaker Harry McLaughlin-Phillips a shot at fly half. McLaughin-Phillips will wear the No. 10 jersey while Wallaby Tom Lynagh looks to make an impact off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paisami and Daugunu will line up in the midfield, while Heremaia Murray, Tim Ryan and Jock Campbell make up the outside backs trio. Ryan, who was named the Rookie of the Year at the Rugby Australia Awards last October, recently revealed he’s been in contact with Joe Schmidt.

“Both Harry (McLaughlin-Phillips) and Tom (Lynagh) were excellent at Ashton Gate,” he added. “For two young 10s, they took the game on and gave our backs plenty of time in space. They also kicked very well in general play to put our forwards on the front foot, and from the tee.

“Harry will relish the chance to play from the start in front of a fanbase that brings exceptional support for their team, and Tom can be injected later in the game to great effect.”

Recommended

Taniela Tupou warming to life in Sydney under 'firm but fair' Dan McKellar

Selestino Ravutaumada: Fijian Drua can be 'unstoppable'

Is Antoine Dupont the best in the world or simply out of this world?

FEATURED

Wales boosted by Taulupe Faletau return ahead of vital trip to Rome

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

2

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

3

Schoeman dropped as Scotland make 3 changes for Ireland

4

Borthwick's England selection smacks of desperation – Andy Goode

5

Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10

6

'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin

7

Leicester Tigers hit with double blow in search for new top dog

8

Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 17 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 39 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe? Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?
Search