Junkyard Dog returns as Les Kiss makes changes for Reds’ Ulster clash

Fan favourite Tim ‘Junkyard Dog’ Ryan returns to the Queensland Reds’ matchday 23 for Friday’s clash with Ulster in Belfast, with coach Les Kiss making several changes to the side that smashed Bristol Bears by 61 points at Ashton Gate last week.

In the first of two matches on the Reds’ UK Tour, the Queenslanders ran in 12 tries to stun the English Premiership contenders 82-21. Fullback Jock Campbell scored a second-half hat-trick, while Wallabies Fraser McReight and Filipo Daugunu both crossed for doubles.

It was a practically perfect performance from the Queenslanders before their Super Rugby Pacific season opener against Moana Pasifika on February 21. But, before that campaign gets underway in a matter of weeks, the Reds still have one more pre-season hit out up north.

Coach Kiss has made 10 changes to the starting side alone as the Reds prepare to take on United Rugby Championship outfit Ulster at Ravenhill Stadium on Friday at 7:35 pm local time (5:35 am AEST on Saturday).

Campbell and McReight have held onto their spots in the starting side, while Daugunu has shifted into the midfield from the wing. Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson and Hunter Paisami are also set to back up in the First XV after being named once again.

“We’ve got some excellent competition for places in our side, and the guys coming in will be determined to make the most of the opportunity,” Kiss said in a statement.

“This is especially true in the second row, where Lukhan and Josh Canham got the opportunity against Bristol, and now Ryan and Angus are ready to aim up against Ulster.

“We’re also excited to see Filipo having a run alongside Hunter in the midfield, and he performed strongly on the wing last week.”

Sef Fa’agase joins Matt Faessler and youngster Massimo De Lutiis in the front row, while a new-look second-row combination of Ryan Smith and Angus Blyth rounds out the tight five. Connor Vest will start at blindside flanker, with McReight at openside, and Wilson starts at No. 8.

Captain McDermott will link up with a new halves partner this week with Kiss giving former Australia U20 playmaker Harry McLaughlin-Phillips a shot at fly half. McLaughin-Phillips will wear the No. 10 jersey while Wallaby Tom Lynagh looks to make an impact off the bench.

Paisami and Daugunu will line up in the midfield, while Heremaia Murray, Tim Ryan and Jock Campbell make up the outside backs trio. Ryan, who was named the Rookie of the Year at the Rugby Australia Awards last October, recently revealed he’s been in contact with Joe Schmidt.

“Both Harry (McLaughlin-Phillips) and Tom (Lynagh) were excellent at Ashton Gate,” he added. “For two young 10s, they took the game on and gave our backs plenty of time in space. They also kicked very well in general play to put our forwards on the front foot, and from the tee.

“Harry will relish the chance to play from the start in front of a fanbase that brings exceptional support for their team, and Tom can be injected later in the game to great effect.”