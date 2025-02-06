Is Antoine Dupont the best in the world or simply out of this world?

Padded up to face a frisky few overs from the media earlier this week, England’s Tommy Freeman was playing a cagey innings; nudging a few sharp singles, straight-batting the spinners and steering well clear of the bouncers. It was a perfectly decent knock until he was dobbed a dolly about England’s weekend date with Antoine Dupont. ‘You can’t underestimate how good a player he is,’ he said, ‘but at the end of the day, he’s human.’ Here, if you needed it, was cast-iron proof that it’s occasionally the full tosses down the leg-side that catch you out.
Why? Because there is absolutely no evidence anywhere to suggest that Antoine Dupont is ‘human’. Humans make mistakes; humans melt when the wick’s turned up; humans don’t have eyes in the back of their head, wings on their feet, steel girder forearm fends, SatNav support lines and what appears to be built-in Artificial Intelligence. The old rules – looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck; mate, that’s a duck – simply do not apply.
Indeed, it’s not too wild an exaggeration to suggest that Dupont is redefining rugby. Against Wales on the opening weekend, he effectively played both nine and ten; inch-perfect cross-kicks, killer cut-out passes, outside breaks, each of which led directly to scores. Time was you needed a Sexton or a Mo’unga on your team-sheet to make all that happen. No longer.
But for all his athleticism, skillset, dynamism and sheer strength – as someone once said of someone else, give him a hammer and a hot anvil and he could straighten out a rainbow – it’s his rugby intelligence that marks him out. Dupont first laced up a pair of boots back in Magnoac when he was just four, so if you’re a disciple of Malcolm Gladwell’s 10,000 hours theory, it’s not hard to work out how those rugby smarts have developed. Like Tiger Woods, he’s lived and breathed his sport his entire life.
But there’s even more to it than that. Great chess players, so it’s supposed, become great only because they have the ability to assess all the options, the problem with this thesis being that most of those options will be crap and, consequently, overload the brain. In fact, the mark of a grandmaster isn’t how many moves they consider but how few and this is Dupont’s genius; that instant grasp of his relevant – run, kick, pass – reference points. He is totally uncluttered.
His Sevens stint was further evidence of his innate shrewdness and willingness to push his boundaries.
Likewise, off the field. Prior to the tournament, Fabien Galthié was poked by the press about France’s lack of recent success in the Six Nations. I’m paraphrasing but the gist of his pointed response was that in six years, France have won an unprecedented 80% of their matches which, he protested, wasn’t too shabby. Pressed on the same question, Dupont’s answer – paraphrasing again – was that an 80% win ratio when you aren’t lifting any pots isn’t much to shout about. He doesn’t do excuses in private or in public.
His Sevens stint was further evidence of his innate shrewdness and willingness to push his boundaries. The poster boy of France’s home World Cup in 2023, he ended it bereft amid the shards and splinters of the quarter finals. His solution? An international ‘gap year’ on the Sevens circuit sharpening new skills and perspectives on an Olympic Odyssey. And we all know how that ended.
And in his Six Nations absence? France were atomised in Marseille by Ireland, gifted a highly dubious win in Scotland, all but lost to Italy in Lille, prevailed against the wooden spoonists in Cardiff and needed an 80th minute three-pointer from Thomas Ramos in Lyon to hold off the English. Sometimes, two and two really do make four.
How to stop him? Back to Tommy Freeman. ‘It’s all about picking things up early,’ he said, ‘putting him under pressure and, like any other player when you put pressure on them, they start to leak a few opportunities.’ Yes, well, last season, perhaps we could’ve had a chat about that. This season, though, with the new laws offering scrum-halves ‘protected status’ at rucks, scrums and mauls, Dupont has become untouchable in more ways than one.
Each French score against the hapless Wales was built on power rather than panache and, Dupont aside, it’s this that’ll be giving English supporters the heebie-jeebies this weekend.
Look, there’s more to France than just their ‘neuf’. He has some serious horsepower under the hood in front of him – the likes of Alldritt; the unsung Cros and Gros – together with a string of thoroughbreds queueing up behind – take your pick on that one. Factor in Ramos and his plumb-line goal-kicking – have you noticed how many of his shots sail straight through the heart of the posts – and it doesn’t take a genius to see why so many, outside Ireland at least, make France the tournament favourites. Their clubs’ effervescent Champions’ Cup form has, understandably, seduced everyone.
And yet aside from the conjuring tricks that led to the try dotted down by – I gather, the Croydon-born – Émilien Gailleton, each French score against the hapless Wales was built on power rather than panache and, Dupont aside, it’s this that’ll be giving English supporters the heebie-jeebies this weekend, not least those with memories of two years ago when France obliterated England on both sides of the gain line. There was simply no white ‘dent’ with or without the ball; indeed, by the end of the game, all that was holding England together was cold spit and bailer twine.
Last week’s trip to Dublin offers little optimism. The collective defensive lapses of the autumn appear to have been replaced by individual ones and the ‘finishers’ – as Eddie Jones used to call them – alas, still don’t finish. And as Jones has pointed out elsewhere this week, England under pressure seem incapable of maintaining what he described as ‘emotional consistency’ which, at root, you suspect, comes from a lack of trust in the collective process. Compare and contrast with Ireland.
Anything else? Well, Steve Borthwick’s selections and substitutions look too reactive; cheap penalties are killing them and Plan ‘B’ is such a closely-guarded secret that not even the players seem to know what it is. Add up all of that and it’s not difficult to see why the back end of games is repeatedly undoing the English.
Can England outmanoeuvre the French, run them off their feet? Possibly. But can they do it for 80 minutes? Now, there’s the rub.
And yet we were saying all this and more last year when England capitulated in Edinburgh and then hosted the, supposedly, indomitable Irish in London; free hit, freewheel. Can they outmanoeuvre the French, run them off their feet? Possibly. But can they do it for 80 minutes? Now, there’s the rub.
But if they can’t, they can kiss their Six Nations’ aspirations goodbye and, unusual as it is to see the whittling knives being sharpened in just the second round of the tournament, that applies across the board this weekend. If Scotland are to stay in the conversation, they need to gag the Irish and while Ireland, potentially, could survive a pratfall in Edinburgh, they’d be on low road to the title rather than the high. Add in Rome, where Italy and Wales are grappling to avoid, in all likelihood, the ignominy of irrelevance and it’s a hinge weekend.
But as much as it seems utterly bonkers to say so, you sense one man holds the key to this tournament. It’s not just that Dupont does everything but that he does it week in, week out for club and country; as Aaron Smith, no less, once said; ‘he’s the point of difference for both’. And, no question, that aura plays on the mind in both dressing rooms; that’s how exceptional he is.
Back in the days when RC Toulon were masters of the universe, their outré club President, Mourad Boudjellal, was asked about the influence of Jonny Wilkinson. ‘His magic isn’t really tangible,’ he said, without the slightest hint of irony. ‘It’s sprinkled above the entire team. If you play with Jonny Wilkinson you cannot come second, you cannot be average and you cannot fail because you’re a team protected by God.’
All a bit ‘Boudjellal’, no question, but you get where Mourad was coming from. And if Dupont isn’t yet a rugby God, he appears, at the very least, to be a close relation.
To quote Sam Warburton: "Hands down this generation - it's not even a conversation. By far the best player that this generation has seen and all time one hundred percent one of the all timers if not the best ever. Just absolutely unplayable at the very highest level, it's a joke."
England attack coach Wigglesworth said in a podcast yesterday that he thought Dupont was greatest ever. I think its all best judged at the end of his career but IMO opinion he is clearly the best player playing today.
Prime DANIEL CARTER. Thank you very much.
Maybe he is the Northern Hemisphere GOAT. He never plays in the Southern Hemisphere so he cannot be the Worlds best player.
He played for Toulouse against the Sharks in Durban last January. All the France stars plus Cruz Malia and Capuozzo were in the team.
Of course he can be the worlds best player. I dont understand your logic.
Almost every player/coach North or South who has watched him say he is the current best and in the conversation for GOAT. It is only certain SA/Kiwi fans who create these rules in an attempt to disbar him. He has NEVER lost to NZ. He lost to SA but he was playing with a broken face. I wish people would view him from a rugby perspective and take the tribal glasses off.
One of the best ever. Look at the stats. Last Euro cup final against Leinster, which was a test match really, he got most turnovers. Frequently gets most meters made and once made 19 tackles in game.. he gets top ratings in stats that are normally dominated by backs or back rowers... he's insanely good.
As I've said before, he made only one mistake in that final. And 6-7 seconds later he amended it with a jackal. Never seen a more complete display by a player.
The most over-rated rugby player of all time.
He has never even reached a RWC semi-final let alone won a Rugby World Cup which is a must to be considered the greatest rugby player of all time (in professional era). In fact he hasn’t won anything in XVs at test level other than a single Six Nations.
Greatest club player of all time perhaps. But at test level, he choked at home in Paris in 2023 and he choked in Tokyo in 2019. Facts.
You are conflating Dupont with France. France were easily beating Wales in the 2019 QF until a wily Welshman squeezed a French mans nuts under a maul. The French man struck out in full view of the whole stadium. Red Card early and Wales clawed back to crape a win.
Now how exactly do you claim its a FACT that Dupont choked in that match?
The GOAT narrative is only really worth attention when there is a certainty on measurement. Tennnis- Serena Williams, Golf- Jack Nicklaus, most Olympic medals- Phelps etc. When its subjective then it’s a silo of supporters that feed the frenzy. Best song, best guitarist best movie. It’s individual preference- not measurable. Secondly it relies on a fading memory. Has this group forgotten George Gregan or Joost VD Westhuizen? But fortunately rugby does provide some tangible guidelines and so surely Pieter Steph Du Toit with 2 WC medals 2x world player of the year should be in the discussion. I am sure that if the two of them were alone in a lift one would acknowledge the other as the best currently. I’ll let you decide which one does that.
It's true the GOAT narrative seems mostly effective for winding up SH fans. It is an irrelevant tag and impossible to quantify or qualify.
Ireland beat France two years ago. Sure we put him under pressure but we also cut out his best option: we put bodies in the passing lanes. It worked a treat, he didn't contribute to France's try although he did make a try saving tackle against Dupont. Ireland scored 4 tries and had a game to hurt France. France's try was from a French fumble that Ireland attemped to pounce but missed creating a dogleg for Penaud to start and finish a brilliant try. C'est la vie contre France: they will score.
England will need to score into the twenties to have a chance of winning. I am worried about the selection of Markus Smith at full back. He has poor positional play and a poor tackle technique. He dips too early allowing stronger attackers to run over him. Watch how early he dips against Aki and what happens. I think this will cost England a try this weekend.
The French have addressed bodies in the passing lanes. They’re protecting Dupont around the rucks so he can effectively play 9 or 10.
They’ve definitely got the answer to England’s blitz and any dog legs or gaps are going to be punished.
England’s attack is non-existent - so putting 20 past France is also not going to happen. The French defence looks tops.
His last man defending has definitely not been at international 15 standard. It's easy to underestimate the ability of Barrett, Keenan, LeRoux etc... to take down strong ball carriers as a matter of routine until you see someone fail to do it.
The asterisk he will always have next to his name is that he does not tour. He has never had to lift and lead his team for consecutive games against NZ or South Africa away from home.
Obviously one of the most outrageous skill sets in the history of the game, and he looks like a god playing against weaker players, but the reality is that he plays against Ireland once every couple of years, South Africa once every 2 or 3 years, and NZ once every 2 or 3 years - and he has a quiet game the most recent times he has come up against those teams.
I do think he is one of, if not the GOAT - skills wise definitely the best ever. But making a poor Wales team look silly at home is a very different prospect to doing it against NZ and SA in consecutive weeks away from home. Something he will sadly never do.
What a weak criticism. You expect him to fly down to NZ and play the All Blacks by himself? Such falderal. The guy plays for teams that have rules for selection. If he isn’t selected because he plays in the TOP14 final and is not eligible it isn’t his choice. This idea that he is AFRAID to play in SH is ridiculous. SH fans are just ticked that they don’t get to see him play in person.
Dupont, France team and supporters don't care to know if he's the GOAT or not.
He may do this next year in the Nations Cup and the RWC in 2027. He played against NZ in 2023 in the RWC and SA also.
I don't agree with this SH tour as being a requirement for greatness. It might quiet some of the noisier supporters there. It could do the opposite as we saw with the utter animosity and lack of respect towards Johnny Sexton.
Dupont will do what's right for France. That is not touring SH at the moment.
It's strange that the only medias who are asking if he's the greatest or not are the non-French ones.
And it's every week we can read this kind of articles...
Which is why I used to make fun of these articles. The obsession with who is the GOAT. But to be fair, he was from another planet last week. But mostly because of the tactics of this French team that are allowing him to express himself.
Squidge Rugby (and Egg Chasers Rugby) both identify a few trick up the Galthie's sleeves that are fundamentally about getting the best out of Dupont and the rest of the team. They're playing really, really well and clever. Well coached. Great players. Penaud is back.
There defence is looking good. Their tactical kicking - big 60m kicks into the corners.
Which is why England are quite screwed this weekend. They have nothing I can see that will worry this French team. They'll be up for it for the first half. But eventually the French will crush them.
>15 points. France.