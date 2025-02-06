Wales boosted by Taulupe Faletau return ahead of vital trip to Rome

Taulupe Faletau will make his first Wales appearance since Rugby World Cup 2023 after being named in the team to face Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Cardiff No.8 Faletau’s last involvement in Test rugby came in his country’s most recent victory at this level, a 43-19 win against Georgia in Nantes 16 months ago.

He is one of two changes made by head coach Warren Gatland from the humbling 43-0 defeat to France in their opening Guinness Men’s Six Nations match in Paris last Friday.

Eddie James is the other player drafted into the starting line-up and the Scarlets prospect will start in place of the injured Owen Watkin at inside centre.

Aaron Wainwright is fit enough for a place on the replacements’ bench but Tommy Reffell drops out of the matchday 23.

Gatland said: “This has been an important week with a lot of hard work put in during training.

“We want to be accurate and disciplined on Saturday. It’s about our execution and how we manage the game.

“We know Italy are a quality side with physical players and are looking forward to a good contest. We’re excited for the challenge on Saturday.”

Wales team v Italy

15. Liam Williams (Saracens – 93 caps)

14. Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 6 caps)

13. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 39 capa)

12. Eddie James (Scarlets – 3 caps)

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 60 caps)

10. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 8 caps)

9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 60 caps)

1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 36 caps)

2. Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby – 6 caps)

3. Henry Thomas (Scarlets – 5 caps)

4. Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 37 caps)

5. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 20 caps)

6. James Botham (Cardiff Rugby – 17 caps)

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 19 caps) – captain

8. Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 104 caps)

Replacements

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons– 52 caps)

17. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 50 caps)

18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 11 caps)

19. Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby – 2 caps)

20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 53 caps)

21. Rhodri Williams (Dragons – 6 caps)

22. Dan Edwards (Ospreys – 1 cap)

23. Blair Murray (Scarlets – 4 caps)