3:41pm, 03 April 2021

Newcastle recovered from 14-0 down to claim their place in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup with a thrilling 28-24 defeat of Ospreys. Boosted by the return of six Wales internationals for the clash at the Liberty Stadium, Ospreys made a superb start with early tries from Keiran Williams and Dan Evans.

But indiscipline cost the Welsh side as the Falcons drew level before the interval. First Justin Tipuric was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul and the visitors capitalised as prop Trevor Davison forced his way over. The Falcons were then awarded a penalty try after an attacking maul was illegally collapsed.

With Adam Beard becoming the second Ospreys player to be shown the yellow card, Newcastle took charge after the break with Sam Robinson finishing off a fine move. Philip van der Walt added another try to make the game safe despite a reply from Tom Botha.

Falcons were joined in the last eight by Italian side Benetton, who overcame Agen 29-16. Monty Ioane and Eduardo Padovani crossed for crucial tries in the latter stages after Agen’s Jamie-Jerry Taulagi was sent off. Agen had started well with an early try from Dylan Hayes but Dewaldt Duvenage and Ignacio Brex responded.

