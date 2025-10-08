The losers of the All Blacks' Rugby Championship campaign

Northern Edition
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
The stumbling former sensation

What does Rieko Ioane’s future hold? For the first time since he was a teenager, the speedster’s prospects at the international level are uncertain.

Having started the season as the go-to guy on the left wing, emancipated from the years-long criticisms of his centre game, the Blues star has now dropped out of the starting XV, and the pressure is undoubtedly on Ioane to perform as his opportunities to do so narrow.

The centre position is a closing window, and the wings are flying beyond Ioane’s reach.

In terms of skillset and form, Quinn Tupaea and Leicester Fainga’anuku comfortably overshadow Ioane’s prowess as a crash-ball threat; his distribution game doesn’t stack up well against Billy Proctor, he doesn’t break tackles or finish like Leroy Carter or Caleb Clarke, and his high-ball game isn’t up to scratch at the Test level.

His strengths lie in defence, where he is second to none at keeping pace while tracking the ball as it is put through the hands, and still has an uncanny ability to save tries right on the goal line.

When it comes time to select the 23 to face Ireland in Chicago, Ionae’s best bet at gametime appears to be on the bench, where he can offer experience in multiple positions.

A defence-minded reserve may not be what All Blacks fans want to see, but Anton Lienert-Brown’s selection ahead of Leicester Fainga’anuku in the No. 22 jersey at the 2023 Rugby World Cup showed there is value in the tactic.

Related

The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Counties Manukau winning their fifth consecutive match to jump past Northland into eighth place. Canterbury got back on track with a hat-trick from a Japan-bound lock.

Read Now

The sidelined and stagnant 

Luke Jacobson is making a habit of enjoying fine health during the bulk of Super Rugby Pacific, only to pick up some pesky injury that derails his international season. And in the meantime, players like Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, and Simon Parker are proving themselves as must-haves in the All Blacks’ matchday 23.

The 28-year-old has yet to play a single minute for the All Blacks in 2025, and missed the entire Northern Tour last year due to injury. That injury, along with others to Dalton Papali’i and Ethan Blackadder, paved the way for Lakai’s superb debut in Paris last November while travelling with the squad as an injury reserve.

These young talents only need an inch, and they’ll take a mile, and Jacobson has given them that inch.

Likewise, Anton Lienert-Brown has dealt with a concussion and shoulder niggle that haven’t helped his chances at playing time. In the meantime, Chiefs running mate Quinn Tupaea has made the most of the opportunity to prove himself on the bench and in the starting unit.

Unlike Jacobson, Lienert-Brown’s lack of minutes hasn’t been entirely due to injury, but with just a yellow card and a head knock to show for his 11 minutes on the park in Cordoba in round 1, he opened the door for Tupaea, and that door has since been slammed shut.

Also in the midfield, Billy Proctor has had ample opportunity to stake his claim on the No.13 jersey, but failed to hit the heights needed to keep his contenders at bay. Some bumps and bruises were to blame for his absence in Perth, according to selectors, and now, the centre position remains as one of the most intriguing selection calls for the Chicago Test.

Noah Hotham can be seen as in a similar position, battling consecutive injuries, while Finlay Christie swoops in as the knight in shining armour. Ollie Norris missed a shot at playing in the second Bledisloe Cup due to injury, and George Bower profited with the first try of his Test career.

Rugby Championship

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
South Africa
6
4
2
0
19
2
New Zealand
6
4
2
0
19
3
Australia
6
2
4
0
11
4
Argentina
6
2
4
0
10

The scrummagers

After being overpowered by the Springbok scrum at Eden Park, the All Blacks said that kind of humiliation would never happen again. Except it did, seven days later.

New Zealand had their top talent on deck, barring Codie Taylor in the rematch, but were marched backward by a lethal Boks pack, even after a week to fix their form.

Although the scrum success rate was high overall at 94 per cent, which was the second-best in the tournament, the stark lack of competitiveness against the eventual tournament winners is a significant concern.

Is Super Rugby Pacific providing the challenge that emerging front-rowers need to front up in the international arena? Is it a matter of power or execution? Forwards coach Jason Ryan has his work cut out for him answering these questions.

Neither here nor there

When jerseys are changing hands and you’re not getting a look-in, standing still is as good as moving backwards. In that sense, players like Samipeni Finau, Brodie McAlister, and Du’Plessis Kirifi have slipped down the pecking order, with limited gametime to prove their worth.

Simon Parker has clearly eclipsed Finau as the bruising blindside the All Blacks were looking for, with Finau’s only saving grace the fact that he has now shown he can cover lock, giving him a point of difference and making him a valuable asset should injuries strike.

For rookie hooker Brodie McAlister, a horror cameo off the pine in Wellington during a Springboks avalanche was a harsh temperature check for what Test rugby can look like.

Peter Lakai’s Bledisloe Cup statement has placed Du’Plessis Kirifi on the back burner, meaning it’ll likely take an injury or a selection overhaul against an opponent like Wales for him to get another shot.

Related

Have the All Blacks stumbled across the perfect midfield partnership?

The All Blacks may have inadvertently happened across the midfield partnership to take them to the 2027 World Cup

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT
Comments

20 Comments
H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

No article about losers is complete without an image of Reece and Ioane.


Discuss.

F
FL 4 days ago

Lawrie Maines says that the All blacks are stronger scrummers than the Boks. Where does he get that information? In both games of Eden Park and in Wellington the boks were the dominant scrummers. It would be interesting to know what is the basis of his argument. The whole rugby fraternity praise the Springboks as the best scrummaging machine in the world right now.

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

Delusion

M
MDL 5 days ago

Let’s hope ioane just goes to Ireland and is not recalled

P
PMcD 5 days ago

I think the reflection I would have is the AB back line performed far better under JS in the run up to RWC 23 than they have done since, despite it being mostly the same playing group, so the current coaches aren’t getting the same out of the players.


It looks like the players are being changed but this is a final throw of the dice from the coaches because if they don’t deliver this Autumn, then it’s time for a coaching change in the attack.

B
BK 6 days ago

Other than a few key players i.e Savea, Jordie, Jordan, it is telling on what a constant turnstile of players the jersey has become which can only signify that we do not have stalwarts that deserve the jersey the way other players have in the past. It used to be that at least 10 out of 15 players were arguably the best at their positions. Other than Jordan, who can you say the same of … Savea is an incredible all round loose forward but without an ability to master his core roles above all like a Steph Du Toit can we even say that he’s the best in the world. It’s hard to stomach.

K
Karlos G 4 days ago

I’m a massive Savea fan but this year Pieter Steph Destroy could take out World Player of the year again! And Yes ABs only have 2 players who are some of the best in the world Savea and Roigard when in the golden years We had several.SA are enjoying this Golden period right now.Hopefully ABs can have a clean out of the old guard and unearth some new stars

S
SB 6 days ago

Reece and Kirifi.

M
MDL 5 days ago

And Ioane

R
Rodeo4 6 days ago

Post RWC the ABs forward pack had moved on to where it was thought they'd re-armed to a respectable level even suggesting to most rugby analysts they now have parity with all tier one forward packs that of course was until they faced the Springboks in the RC

P
PMcD 5 days ago

I think it’s fair to say the front 5 had improved and were fairly settled but the back row has made progress this TRC, so there is a case to say Razor has his forwards nailed down.


For me the backline has regressed since RWC 23 and is where they need to focus this Autumn but i think they have the players, so it’s not quite as doom & gloom as some people would believe.


The AB’s need to play the right players in the right positions but could become the team everyone has been waiting for in the next few months.

J
JWH 6 days ago

The might Springbok forward pack, which totally capitulated at home to the Wallabies after building a 30 pt lead. Awe-inspiring that.

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

“In terms of skillset and form, Quinn Tupaea and Leicester Fainga’anuku comfortably overshadow Ioane’s prowess as a crash-ball threat; his distribution game doesn’t stack up well against Billy Proctor, he doesn’t break tackles or finish like Leroy Carter or Caleb Clarke, and his high-ball game isn’t up to scratch at the Test level.


His strengths lie in defence, where he is second to none at keeping pace while tracking the ball as it is put through the hands, and still has an uncanny ability to save tries right on the goal line.”


…ie a roving loose forward at centre. How utterly.pointless. Thank God its ended.

J
JWH 6 days ago

Wasted 3 years and millions of dollars which could’ve kept Leicester and Richie at home.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 17 minutes ago
There is no reason why All Blacks can't go unbeaten on tour

From an England perspective, our team should be better than the team that lost to the ABs thrice last year. England have played relatively well this year, some of the positional weaknesses have been improved and England have some very promising strength in depth in a few key positions. There’s also optimism in the back room personnel that have been brought in too.

First 2-years under Borthwick were characterized by dull tactics and a bench that added little and we should see improvement in both these areas in the AIs.



...

9 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

It’s quite something that Manie was able to make that backline work in 2023 pre Tony Brown. You just have to watch a game where Pollard was 10 in that era to understand how much of a backline mastermind Manie is.

Regardless of whether Sacha looks good or not his backline is locked out of the game. We saw this in the 2 Argentina tests where you wouldn’t know that Cheslin and Hooker were our wingers. It’s nice when it all comes off but on days it doesn’t the team can’t really do much when he is not giving them space to take charge of the game.



...

47 Go to comments
B
BA 29 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Nice article but for me the quadruple threat for a 10 is:

1. Being able to tactically kick well



...

47 Go to comments
Z
ZGF 47 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Look i hear you, but when specifically, I happened to watch all his games. Hes very tactical with both. In fact hes probably the most tactical kicker around with regards to how he uses kicks. Flat, high, not just for distances but bounces and his artillery for it is kinda scary. Personally I can see it being too showboaty at times and might not bring in others around him effectively. Yet.

But on the kicks ive seen in all his last games since 2023 Dec, kids probably ahead of anyone.



...

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs loss against Australia also came with Manie at 10.

47 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

Ooh the truth hurts doesn’t it. Whatever you think you wrote, it was misogynistic in the extreme and it’s thanks to people like you who still haven’t worked out in their extended years that for way too long the other gender have had to suffer twisted logic like yours to justify such ridiculous comments.

6 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Who said he was?

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England RWC No.10 battle grows clearer as George Ford decides his future

R360 are very good at making suggestions they have signed all the best players but that facts are starting to stack up against them.

Number 10 is the highest paid position in the Premiership and Finn Russell, Fin Smith, George Ford & Marcus Smith have all signed long term contracts and are most likely the exempt player at each of their clubs.



...

1 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs two biggest wins ever against ABs came with Manie pulling the strings.

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

but the SBs look better when SFM plays

47 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

47 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

When Sacha plays well, Sacha looks good. When Manie plays well the Sprinboks look good. SFM not the complete player until he learns that rugby is a teamsport.

47 Go to comments
D
Diarmid Encore 2 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/rob-baxter-delivers-blunt-message-to-chiefs-stars-nearing-end-of-deals/

IMO Henry Slade is one of the best rugby players we’ve ever seen. He’s got the whole tool box and has been plying his trade for a decade now. A massively underrated individual.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

I’m not sure SA would agree. Man for man, they have higher muscle mass to body fat ratio than NZ rugby players. And few could dispute they are leading the way in fitness and physicality

I’d counter that it’s “easy” to put on too much bulk. A guy like Pledger is naturally a skinny guy, not unlike myself. I tried my hardest to put on bulk through my late teens and twenties, with enormous amounts of time in the gym. I can assure you it was anything but easy. I doubt Pledger would have the ability to look anything like Schwarzenegger without an awful lot of PED help.



...

38 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
All Blacks XV selectors resist the 'hype' with Dylan Pledger omission

Ooph, this is so true.

But I don’t think seeing how he goes in Super first is the worst idea. Erasmus bringing some really young guys into training to see the level required but making it clear they are not in the squad is the best of both worlds



...

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

No way os Razor anything like doing the right thing by NZ rugby. He is loyal alright. Loyal to Crusaders. You yalk about a 10 going thru to the Liona but it can’t be BB or Mounga and Dmac will be 34.

RAzores is failing to spend a minute on developing a new 10 or two.



...

44 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

It always is. Also he only runs sideways apparently.😁😁😁

44 Go to comments
K
KE 3 hours ago
Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

Gareth Steenson guiding Exeter to the title should have him somewhere near top 10

1 Go to comments
P
PW 4 hours ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who has read my column this month. Cheers, Paul

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
England handed mixed news over availability of Curry brothers

The 3x7’s is SB’s favoured game plan to beat the opposition to the breakdown.

If you look at the central contracts he gave them to Curry x2, Earl, Pollock & Willis. There were no contracts for CC-S or Hill which suggests the others go into the squad of 36 ahead of them and they will be more peripheral.



...

11 Go to comments