Watch: Ex-All Blacks fullback scores double in rampant 59-point victory

At a time when he would normally be getting ready for another Super Rugby Pacific campaign for the Chiefs, one-Test All Black fullback Shaun Stevenson is performing at a high level in Japan, scoring a double in his most recent match for the Kubota Spears.

The round three Japan Rugby League One matchup was a one sided affair, with Stevenson’s Kubota Spears smashing Tokyo Sungoliath, 79-20, at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo.

Stevenson had a part to play in numerous Spears tries, including scoring his own first-half double down the left-hand touchline. For Sungoliath, they were kept rather quiet throughout the 80 minutes away from home, and were left with one try to Isaiah Punivai, as well as a couple of Cheslin Kolbe penalties and a penalty try.

The 29-year-old’s first try of the afternoon was on the back of some great carries down the middle of the pitch, before the Spears shifted it to the left towards Stevenson, who managed to brush off a couple of last-ditch tackles and power over the line.

The former Chiefs fullback’s second try was much of the same, but this time it was his right foot step that saw him beat the first defender on the edge, before scoring in an almost identical spot on the field.

Shinobu Fujiwara saw the space on the left side of the scrum, firing a quick pass to Stevenson, before the playmaker did the rest.

The Spears fullback wasn’t finished just yet, playing a huge part in a try on the stroke of halftime.

The halftime hooter had already sounded, but Stevenson wasn’t content with just kicking it out and sending the teams into the sheds, starting a counter-attack from his own half.

Stevenson saw the space in and around the Sungoliath breakdown, stepping off his left foot and taking the opportunity to break the line.

The fullback beat a couple of defenders before throwing a basketball-type pass to Bernard Foley, who quickly shifted it on to Rikus Pretorius, who found his way to the line.

Stevenson and the Kubota Spears currently sit second on the Japan Rugby League One table, and will travel to the Mie Honda Heat on Sunday, January 11, for their round four matchup.

Kolbe’s Tokyo Sungoliath side has the tough job of hosting Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick, and Anton Lienert-Brown’s Kobelco Kobe Steelers on Saturday, January 10.