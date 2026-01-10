Watch: Ex-All Black Mark Tele’a scores rapid double for Toyota Verblitz

Former All Blacks winger Mark Tele’a opened his try-scoring account in style for Toyota Verblitz, scoring two in three minutes against BlackRams Tokyo. While those efforts helped Toyota take a strong first-half lead, the home side fell in the end 37-29 in Fukuoka.

Tele’a debuted for Verblitz against Mie Honda Heat on December 13 before making another two appearances before the New Year. The 29-year-old suited up against Tokyo Sungoliath and Kobe Kobelco Steelers but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

The 2023 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year snapped that try-scoring drought in round four, making the most of some golden opportunities to strike, as Verblitz looked to exploit some space down the right edge.

VIDEO

Taira Main scored the opener early for BlackRams, touching down with about 45 seconds on the clock. It was a perfect start for the visitors, but the hosts gave their passionate fans a reason to cheer with a try of their own soon after.

Josh Dickson scored Verblitz’s first points of the contest in the 10th minute, before Shinya Komura added the extras off the goal-kicking tee. Shin Ouchi was shown a yellow card a couple of minutes later, seeing BlackRams go down to 14 men for 10 minutes.

Verblitz looked to make the most of their one-man advantage, and it didn’t take them long to strike. Taichi Takahashi touched down for a five-pointer in the 13th minute, but the BlackRams reduced the deficit with an Ichigo Nakakusu penalty goal.

With Verblitz leading by just two points, Tele’a stepped up to extend the home side’s lead beyond a converted try. Tele’a ran a support line after a long break up-field, with a gigantic cutout pass hitting the New Zealand winger on the chest.

Tele’a stepped inside one defender before placing the ball down for the score. There was a sense of déjà vu only a few minutes later when Tele’a crossed for another, having too much time and space to beat Siope Tavo to the corner.



The successful conversion from Shinya Komura saw Verblitz take a commanding 26-10 lead with another 15 minutes to play in the first half. Toyota produced another point-scoring play just before the break, with Komura slotting a penalty attempt.

It was a 19-point ballgame at the break but the BlackRams fought their way back into the contest. Nakakusu scored the next 11 points, which included one try and two penalty goals, as the visitors made it a one-score game.

Former Queensland Reds flanker Liam Gill crashed over for a decisive try inside the final 10 minutes, with Nakakusu’s conversion giving the BlackRams the lead. It was the first time since early in the first half that the visiting team led on the scoreboard.

Yuki Ikeda added to the BlackRams’ advantage with the team’s fourth try, setting up a conversion attempt to seal the deal. Nakakusu sent the ball through the uprights to secure a victory with the match with a minute or so left on the clock.

The BlackRams have improved their season record to 2-2, which sees them sit in seventh place on the Japan Rugby League One’s division one ladder. As for Verblitz, they have suffered three defeats in their four matches this season.