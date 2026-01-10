Northern Edition
Japan Rugby League One

Watch: Ex-All Black Mark Tele'a scores rapid double for Toyota Verblitz

Mark Tele'a playing for Toyota Verblitz. Picture: screenshot from match highlights.

Former All Blacks winger Mark Tele’a opened his try-scoring account in style for Toyota Verblitz, scoring two in three minutes against BlackRams Tokyo. While those efforts helped Toyota take a strong first-half lead, the home side fell in the end 37-29 in Fukuoka.

Tele’a debuted for Verblitz against Mie Honda Heat on December 13 before making another two appearances before the New Year. The 29-year-old suited up against Tokyo Sungoliath and Kobe Kobelco Steelers but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

The 2023 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year snapped that try-scoring drought in round four, making the most of some golden opportunities to strike, as Verblitz looked to exploit some space down the right edge.

Taira Main scored the opener early for BlackRams, touching down with about 45 seconds on the clock. It was a perfect start for the visitors, but the hosts gave their passionate fans a reason to cheer with a try of their own soon after.

Josh Dickson scored Verblitz’s first points of the contest in the 10th minute, before Shinya Komura added the extras off the goal-kicking tee. Shin Ouchi was shown a yellow card a couple of minutes later, seeing BlackRams go down to 14 men for 10 minutes.

Verblitz looked to make the most of their one-man advantage, and it didn’t take them long to strike. Taichi Takahashi touched down for a five-pointer in the 13th minute, but the BlackRams reduced the deficit with an Ichigo Nakakusu penalty goal.

With Verblitz leading by just two points, Tele’a stepped up to extend the home side’s lead beyond a converted try. Tele’a ran a support line after a long break up-field, with a gigantic cutout pass hitting the New Zealand winger on the chest.

Tele’a stepped inside one defender before placing the ball down for the score. There was a sense of déjà vu only a few minutes later when Tele’a crossed for another, having too much time and space to beat Siope Tavo to the corner.

The successful conversion from Shinya Komura saw Verblitz take a commanding 26-10 lead with another 15 minutes to play in the first half. Toyota produced another point-scoring play just before the break, with Komura slotting a penalty attempt.

It was a 19-point ballgame at the break but the BlackRams fought their way back into the contest. Nakakusu scored the next 11 points, which included one try and two penalty goals, as the visitors made it a one-score game.

Former Queensland Reds flanker Liam Gill crashed over for a decisive try inside the final 10 minutes, with Nakakusu’s conversion giving the BlackRams the lead. It was the first time since early in the first half that the visiting team led on the scoreboard.

Yuki Ikeda added to the BlackRams’ advantage with the team’s fourth try, setting up a conversion attempt to seal the deal. Nakakusu sent the ball through the uprights to secure a victory with the match with a minute or so left on the clock.

The BlackRams have improved their season record to 2-2, which sees them sit in seventh place on the Japan Rugby League One’s division one ladder. As for Verblitz, they have suffered three defeats in their four matches this season.

Four early candidates for MVP of 2026 Super Rugby Pacific

OPINION

Watch: Samu Kerevi's strong season continues with moment of magic

Sam Cane's second-ever red card sinks Sungoliath as Wild Knights remain perfect

Watch: All Blacks great Retallick sparks comeback in dramatic Kobe win

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 10 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 20 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 21 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 24 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 25 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 26 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 28 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 32 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 32 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 33 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 33 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 35 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 37 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
