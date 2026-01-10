Watch: Samu Kerevi’s strong season continues with moment of magic

Urayasu D-Rocks midfielder Samu Kerevi continues to stand out in Japan Rugby League One this season, producing a game-breaking moment with a 60-metre runaway try in a 28-22 win over the Yokohama Cannon Eagles on Saturday.

Kerevi has previously expressed a desire to represent Australia at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 on home soil. The 50-Test Wallaby hasn’t worn the iconic gold jersey since November 18, 2024, but the centre continues to push his case for a recall with some eye-catching performances.

In the star-studded Japan Rugby League One first division, Kerevi held a place in the top 10 for multiple attacking statistics after three rounds. The 32-year-old topped the charts for running metres with 285 and added to that tally in Urayasu’s latest triumph.

Hikaru Tamura gave the home side a 6-0 lead with two early penalty goals at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground. Yokohama looked to hit back immediately in the 14th minute but a wayward pass fell directly into Kerevi’s hands.

Defence turned into attack for the D-Rocks, with Kerevi pinning the ears and charging upfield through a gap. Front-rower Shunta Nakamura attempted an ankle tap but Kerevi had too much pace, running all the way to the house for the opening try of the contest.

Winger Tana Tuhakaraina was the first teammate to celebrate with Kerevi, before multiple other D-Rocks players made their way into the in-goal. Tamura added the conversion from right in front, and Urayasu’s point-scoring blitz wasn’t done there.



Tuhakaraina contributed to Urayasu’s lead with a try midway through the first term, reaping the rewards of an effective draw-and-pass from Caleb Cavubati. Tamura missed the tough conversion attempt from the right sideline.

Yokohama went down to 14 men for 10 minutes when Takato Okabe was shown a yellow card soon after, and it didn’t take Urayasu long to make the most of that advantage. Caleb Cavubati touched down for a try in the 29th minute, completing a 23-0 run to start the contest.

Kippei Ishida gave Yokohama fans a reason to cheer with a much-needed five-pointer before the break, but Yu Tamura failed to add the extras. It was 23-5 at the break but the second term was a completely different story.

Yokohama’s Liakimatagi Moli and Brody Macaskill from Urayasu traded tries early, making the difference 16 with 30 minutes to play. Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Jesse Kriel reduced the deficit, running in the Cannon Eagles’ second try of the match.

Yu Tamura is credited for the next five points after knocking over conversion and penalty attempts, which set up a nail-biting finish in Tokyo. The Cannon Eagles were only a converted try away from completing a famous comeback but it wasn’t to be in the end.

The D-Rocks have improved their season record to 3-1, which sees them sit in fifth place on the ladder after four rounds. Saitama Wild Knights, Kobe Kobelco Steelers, the Kubota Spears and Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo are ranked higher on the standings.