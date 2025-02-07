Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Watch: All Blacks flanker scores intercept try against the Blues

LakaiIntercept

They might have lost Ardie Savea to Moana Pasifika, but the Hurricanes are lucky to have young No.7 Peter Lakai at their disposal, who is already showcasing his immense ability in the 2025 Super Rugby pre-season.

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t take long for Lakai to stamp his mark in yesterday’s 31-19 victory over the Blues, scoring a try in the second half after intercepting a pass from one-Test All Black first-five Harry Plummer.

The Hurricanes dominated the second half of action in Wainuiomata after the first half ended 12-7 in favour of the home side.

The Blues charged down the right wing with loose forward Cameron Suafua picking up the ball and busting through a couple of tackles, before bringing the ball in field for the Blues to set up an attack.

The attack was halted immediately, as the Hurricanes defence pressed high and forced Blues first-five Harry Plummer to make a rushed pass into midfield.

That pass was intercepted by Lakai, who found himself defending in midfield when the pass was made, before running away from Blues flanker Che Clark and halfback Taufa Funaki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakai was too fast for the two chasing defenders, scoring under the posts to take the Hurricanes lead to a game-high 24 points.

Not only did the runaway try showcase Lakai’s pace and power, but the intelligence to shoot up out of the line and anticipate the rushed pass from Plummer was impressive.

Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw would have been happy with his side’s counter-attacking ability, creating opportunities from next to nothing, especially after the Blues’ mistakes.

Laidlaw’s side ran in five unanswered tries to balloon the lead out to 31-7 , before Vern Cotter’s Blues hit back twice in the closing stages to make the scoreline more respectable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hurricanes will open up the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season next Friday night in Christchurch when they take on the Crusaders.

Vern Cotter and the Blues will host the Chiefs in a 2024 grand-final rematch at Eden Park on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

