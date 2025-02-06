Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
42'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Super Rugby Pacific

New recruits lift Hurricanes to victory over indisciplined Blues

Peter Lakai of the Hurricanes. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Wainuiomata was treated to some superstar play on Friday afternoon as the reigning Super Rugby Pacific champion Blues and the Hurricanes came to town, bringing some All Blacks with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tight first half made way for a Hurricanes takeover in the third quarter, with some of the new Wellington recruits shining the brightest. A late surge from the Blues only helped bring the scoreline to a more respectable margin of 31-19 by the full-time whistle.

The Blues dominated the territory game early, earning their opening try in the seventh minute through Taufa Funaki in the corner.

A long-range break from Brayden Iose got the Hurricanes deep into Blues territory where they tried to muscle their way over the line. The Blues resisted but couldn’t do so legally and after a number of penalties in quick succession, Che Clarke was handed a yellow card.

Down a man, Auckland’s scrum was destroyed and the Hurricanes were efficient in getting the ball wide to Kini Naholo who ran over the line untouched.

Cam Roigard’s introduction to the contested injected plenty of pace into the Hurricanes’ attack, putting the ball well in front of his runners and breaking the line himself in the 32nd minute, setting up Billy Proctor for a try.

The Blues were next to go close but Naholo was on the spot for a breakdown steal. With their next chance, the Blues’ lineout throw went long. The score was 12-7 in the Hurricanes’ favour at the break.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Crusaders
00:05
14 Feb 25
Hurricanes
All Stats and Data

Soon after play restarted, Roigard caught the Blues napping with a quick tap, sprinting upfield before kicking the ball long. The kick bounced up just shy of the dead ball line and a far too casual Zarn Sullivan looked to tap it dead as the chasing Roigard caught him.

Sullivan was handed a yellow card but the following lineout drive was expertly defused by the Blues, who won a penalty.

Having survived that scare, the Blues continued to hold out while down a man. Sullivan made a positive impact soon after returning to the field with a linebreak.

Soon after knocking the ball on, ending his side’s attack, new Hurricane Rily Hohepa made amends by gathering his own chip and chase, with a superb offload as he dived for the ball. Cade Banks was the recipient chasing hard to score in the corner. Hohepa converted for a 19-7 lead 64 minutes in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former All Black Sevens speedster Fehi Fineanganofo was next to score, with another piece of individual brilliance seeing the 22-year-old also collect his own chip kick and burn the final Blues defender for the try.

Any hopes of a Blues comeback were dashed when new All Black Peter Lakai scored a runaway intercept try. The flanker found himself defending in the midfield but his defensive instincts were up to the task on the play.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi ended the game playing hooker, which certainly didn’t help the Blues’ lineout. Despite this, the Aucklanders were able to generate some momentum late in the game with a try to Cameron Suafua, then doubling down on their DNA of tough carries in tight for another score to Patrick Tuipulotu. Fulltime score: 31-19.

Related

‘It does suck’: Chiefs ready for new season after two Grand Final defeats

It’s tough enough losing one Grand Final, let alone two back-to-back. The Chiefs are looking to go 'one further' in 2025.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

2

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

3

Schoeman dropped as Scotland make 3 changes for Ireland

4

Borthwick's England selection smacks of desperation – Andy Goode

5

Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10

6

'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin

7

Leicester Tigers hit with double blow in search for new top dog

8

Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Comments

9 Comments
J
JW 1 day ago

Nice, I see it was streamed on YouTube as well, will have to watch.


Saw yesterdays Highlanders v Crusaders game today, Saders have some good fortune with their new u20 wing looking like he'll become a starter this season, hopefully with Springer as his partner. Young 2nd5 Tony Bell looked like a future AB as well, that kid has the game of a true 2nd5, only looks about 19 though so still a few years off taking over in that kind of position.


Blackadder and Grace were pretty typical, no change there, with Blackadder looking the clutz still tripping over his own players and fumbling the ball. Too big to be playing 7.


Like Timico at 12 as well, lots of solid play from several Landers set in their roles. Not quite looking "it" again with Fakatava trying to lead the team. They could have done with Preston in their side.

I
Icefarrow 1 day ago

I didn't even know it was streamed, thanks for letting me know.

I
Icefarrow 1 day ago

Entertaining game... well, more so if you were a Hurricanes supporter. The Hurricanes went up a gear when their All Blacks came on, whereas The Blues seemed to fall apart. Guess a week wasn't quite enough time for Cotter to build the cohesion he'd have wanted with the returning internationals. Hohepa's looking much better under Laidlaw than he was under Penney. Don't know why he became the scapegoat in many Crusaders' fans eyes, when it was obvious there was deep-rooted issues.

d
dk 1 day ago

Agree. I thought Riley acquitted himself well last year. Tough ask and he never let the team down.

J
JW 1 day ago

Yep 10 was the least of the Saders problems last year.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin 'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin
Search