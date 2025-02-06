Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
42'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Super Rugby Pacific

‘It does suck’: Chiefs ready for new season after two Grand Final defeats

By Finn Morton reporting from Sydney
Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs reflects during the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final match between Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park, on June 22, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

It’s tough enough losing one Grand Final, let alone two back-to-back. With the likes of Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson and Wallace Sititi leading the way, the Chiefs charged into the big dance last season but were ultimately undone by the Blues in a one-sided fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

After upsetting the number-one seed Hurricanes at Wellington’s Sky Stadium the week before, the Chiefs were outplayed from start to finish, losing 41-10 at Eden Park. For coach Clayton McMillan’s men, the hurt from pulling up just short of glory was all too familiar.

About 12 months earlier at FMG Stadium Waikato, Stevenson and Emoni Narawa scored a try each as the hosts took the lead during the second term. But Codie Taylor and Richie Mo’unga orchestrated a memorable comeback as the Crusaders won yet another title.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

With those results, the Chiefs’ title drought continues. They haven’t delivered a championship back to the city of Hamilton since Liam Messam was lining up in the backrow during the team’s famous back-to-back Grand Final wins in 2012 and 2013.

But there are reasons for Chiefs fans to be optimistic in 2025. McKenzie, Stevenson and Narawa will all play this season, and then there are youngsters like Malachi Wrampling and Josh Jacomb who have the ability to make their mark on the back of a gruelling pre-season.

“Pre-season has been awesome. It’s definitely been one of the tougher ones I reckon in my time,” Prop Aidan Ross told RugbyPass at the season launch in Sydney. “Just working really hard for one another and hopefully that will pay dividends in the back end of the season.

“Like I said before, I guess you’d rather be in a final and lose it than not being in a final but it does suck coming off second best twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got another chance. Fresh year, fresh season to stake another claim and get it right.

“We haven’t watched the final back,” he added. “I guess it was one of those ones where we just got outplayed. There was no question about it, the Blues were far better on the day and rightly so they deserve that title.

Related

‘The hardest thing for me…’: Ruben Love on TJ Perenara’s Hurricanes exit

Injured playmaker Ruben Love has described the departure of TJ Perenara as “the biggest loss” possible for the Hurricanes.

Read Now

“It’s just about how we can get better and the changes we need to change to go one further.”

While the Chiefs side will be raring to go ahead of the new campaign, their title hopes have already taken a bit of a hit with All Black Wallace Sititi set to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming season with a knee injury.

Sititi, 22, was last year named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year after an unforgettable rookie season in the black jersey. The backrower starred against the world champion Springboks in Cape Town and continued to soar to even greater heights from there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filling the hole that Sititi’s leaves would be tough for any team, with the Chiefs also without Sam Cane who has left New Zealand rugby behind after signing a multi-year deal in Japan Rugby League One with Suntory Sungoliath.

Sititi was especially impressive for the Chiefs during their semi-final upset win over the Hurricanes last season, which saw the loose forward carry the ball 17 times for more than 145 metres and make 12 tackles as well.

“It’ll be huge. He was huge for us last year,” Ross explained when asked about Sititi’s absence.

“If you only sit here and dwell on it, it’s not going to achieve much.

“Whoever fills his boots is gonna have to take it in their best stride and stake their claim.”

Recommended

Pools for Sevens Challenger opener revealed as quest for promotion begins

New best mullet in Australia contender eyeing Wallabies gold

‘A round could cost us’: Rob Valetini on Super Rugby’s new finals format

Junkyard Dog returns as Les Kiss makes changes for Reds’ Ulster clash

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

2

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

3

Schoeman dropped as Scotland make 3 changes for Ireland

4

Borthwick's England selection smacks of desperation – Andy Goode

5

Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10

6

'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin

7

Leicester Tigers hit with double blow in search for new top dog

8

Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe? Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?
Search