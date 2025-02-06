Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
46'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Sevens

Pools for Sevens Challenger opener revealed as quest for promotion begins

Team South Africa huddles before a women's Pool B match between Australia and South Africa on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Ho/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

World Rugby has confirmed the pools and match schedule for the HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025 opening round, which will take place at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium on March 1-2. 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams will compete in their respective tournaments, representing all six World Rugby regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Uruguay and Kenya both earned promotion to the men’s HSBC SVNS Series, while China’s women’s side also earned core status. Uruguay recently shocked Fiji and recorded their first-ever win over New Zealand at SVNS Perth late last month.

With a new Challenger season about to begin, other teams will look to replicate those heroics by also earning promotion from the second-tier sevens circuit. Athlone Stadium will host the season’s first two events in back-to-back weekends, and the third stop will be in Krakow on April 11-12.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Germany, who were one of four men’s sides to book their spot in the promotion playoffs last season, will face Japan and Georgia in Pool A. Chile, Tonga and Portugal will meet in Pool B, while Pool C has seen Uganda and Brazil drawn against sevens heavyweights Samoa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

To round out the men’s side of the draw, Hong Kong China will take on Madagascar and recently relegated Canada in Pool D. The Canadians were beaten in the playoffs last season in Madrid, which meant they were unable to retain core SVNS Series status.

In the women’s competition, South Africa will begin their quest to return to the SVNS Series when they come up against Czechia and Hong Kong China in Pool A. Argentina, who were good enough to make the playoffs last time, will face Thailand and Mexico in Pool B.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pool C will see Belgium face Uganda and Colombia, while the fourth group on the women’s side of the draw will see Samoa take on Kenya and Poland in Pool D. Every match is going to matter as these 12 teams look to finish in the top eight overall before the third round.

The top eight sides in both men’s and women’s Challenger Sevens after the second leg in Cape Town will book their place in the third round at Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium.

Related

Uruguay’s captain relives historic SVNS wins over Fiji and New Zealand

Teros Sevens captain Diego Ardao looks back at the team's famous wins over Fiji and New Zealand in an exclusive interview.

Read Now

After the round three event, the top four ranked teams will progress to the HSBC SVNS Play Off at Los Angeles’ Dignity Health Sports Park on May 3-4. These teams will face the bottom four-ranked sides from the SVNS Series in a bid to earn core status for 2025/26.

Action at Athlone Stadium will begin at 10:00 am local time (GMT +2) on Saturday 1 March. The women’s final will be held at 7:23 pm on Sunday, while the men’s decider will kick off at 7:54 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

‘A round could cost us’: Rob Valetini on Super Rugby’s new finals format

Junkyard Dog returns as Les Kiss makes changes for Reds’ Ulster clash

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

FEATURED

Rory Sutherland ready to make Scotland mark after off-field upheaval

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Wales suffer blow as Sisilia Tuipulotu ruled out of Six Nations

2

Women’s Elite Rugby announce team names ahead of March 2025 kick-off

3

Aoife Dalton: 'We were at rock bottom. He has made us believe what we're capable of'

4

Partnership aligns the interests of England women and men’s sides

5

Sean Lynn nommé sélectionneur du pays de Galles

6

Dupont, Baille, Ollivon, Bourdon-Sansus se mobilisent contre l’homophobie

7

The stark Six Nations warning issued by England boss John Mitchell

8

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 41 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin 'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin
Search