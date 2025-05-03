Wallaroos cruise past Fiji as Charlotte Caslick debuts but star duo go down

A comprehensive Test win for the Wallaroos over Fijiana has come at a cost, with star winger Maya Stewart going down with a knee injury.

Saturday’s battle for the inaugural Vuvale Bowl trophy was effectively over by half-time after the Wallaroos ran in five tries to one to power to a 31-7 lead by the break.

The visitors extended their advantage further in the second half to run out 43-7 winners in Suva.

Also injured in the contest was outside centre Bienne Terita who was hurt while diving in the corner for her second try of the match in the 27th minute.

Terita lay on the turf in pain for a couple of minutes before being piggy-backed off the pitch.

Her exit brought Sevens star Charlotte Caslick into the game for her Wallaroos debut.

Australia led 19-7 at the time, and they continued the momentum on the way to the seven-tries-to-one victory.

But the win was soured by the loss of Stewart, the team’s 2024 player of the year injuring her right knee and limping from the field.

“We talk about growth, and super proud of our girls. There were a few debutants, opportunities out there,” Wallaroos captain Siokapesi Palu told Stan.

“But we’ve got to give credit to Fiji. They’re a physical team, and in that second half you could see that.”

Fiji took a surprise 7-0 lead in the seventh minute after Alfreda Fisher barged through for the opening try.

It was all one-way traffic from that point on as the visitors took control of the contest.

Fullback Caitlyn Halse managed to keep control of the ball while falling backwards to score the Wallaroos’ first try in the 10th minute.

A double strike from Terita which was followed by a try to captain Siokapesi Palu gave the Wallaroos breathing space.

And when winger Desiree Miller crossed on the stroke of half-time, the Wallaroos already boasted a match-winning lead.

They scored another two tries in the second half – via Layne Morgan and Tania Naden – to run out comprehensive winners.

The Wallaroos will be back in action next Saturday when they take on the Black Ferns in Newcastle.