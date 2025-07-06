Fiji players ratings vs Wallabies | Vuvale Bowl

The Wallabies have started their preparation for the Test series against the British and Irish Lions with an unconvincing, narrow, 21-18 victory over the Flying Fijians at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The Flying Fijians came to play and nearly got over the line after a fantastic effort in the second half.

Jiuta Wainiqolo and Simione Kuruvoli were the standouts for Fiji, but there were several impressive performances all over the park for Mick Byrne’s side.

Here’s how the Fiji players rated.

1. Eroni Mawi – 5

Won an initial scrum time penalty against Allan Alaalatoa, but was pinged on a couple of occasions for different illegal actions. Made five tackles and didn’t record one carry.

2. Tevita Ikanivere (C) – 4

A night to forget for the captain as he struggled at lineout time early, missing his first two targets in Newcastle.

The Flying Fijians’ captain was penalised by French referee Pierre Brousset for an illegal cleanout around the neck, before another lineout was not straight.

The second half was much of the same, as the first lineout was messy, as Ikanivere threw to the front before being replaced in the 50th minute.

3. Peni Ravai – 4

Apart from the opening scrum of the game, it was a nightmare 48-minute shift for the tighthead prop, who made a couple of costly errors around the field, as well as being pinged for two different issues at scrum time.

The Reds prop made minimal impact with the ball in hand and only made three tackles.

4. Isoa Nasilasila – 7

Isoa Nasilasila’s shoulder was getting a good workout, especially in the second half, with strong tackles on Tom Wright and other Wallabies ball carriers.

Nasilasila’s next contribution in the second half was a crucial one, stealing a Wallabies lineout with just under ten minutes to go.

The Fijian lock’s performance was huge, all around the field, as he made 12 tackles and 12 carries.

5. Temo Mayanavanua – 6.5

Mayanavanua got through a mountain of work in Newcastle and was a nuisance at lineout time, disrupting the Wallabies’ lineout multiple times.

Mayanavanua was busy across the 80 minutes, making a Fiji game high of 16 tackles and ten carries.

6. Lekima Tagitagivalu – 7

Tagitagivalu spent most of the game imposing himself defensively and in rucks, doing all of the dirty work that often goes unnoticed.

Tagitagivalu then followed the play on the back of a Wainiqolo line break in the second half, receiving the ball close to the line with only one to beat, scoring the try to give the Fijians the lead.

7. Elia Canakaivata – 6

Canakaivata was another absolute workhorse for the Flying Fijians in Newcastle, who often popped up around the field with the ball in hand.

Just like the other Fijian forwards, the former Fiji Sevens player was physical and often made dominant tackles, sending the Wallabies players backwards.

Canakaivata made 14 tackles in a huge performance and was one of Fiji’s most valuable players on Sunday afternoon.

8. Viliame Mata – 7

The big Bristol Bears No.8 was bruising with ball in hand, which was handy a couple of times off the back of the scrum.

Mata had one costly mistake, dropping the ball in a huge gap in the Wallabies’ defence, letting a try go begging with just under 20 minutes to go.

Mata’s huge shift ended in the 64th minute, being replaced by Albert Tuisue after making eight carries and ten tackles.

9. Simione Kuruvoli – 8

Kuruvoli was superb in the first half, was efficient at the base of the ruck, and cleared any danger from inside their own 22 with some nice long box kicks.

Just before halftime, Kuruvoli was involved in the try that got the Flying Fijians back in the game, scooping up the loose ball and quickly shifting on a nice cutout ball to Wainiqolo.

Kuruvoli’s ruck management and efficiency helped Fiji get out of trouble, and he was one of Fiji’s best on Sunday afternoon.

10. Caleb Muntz – 6

Some nice subtle touches in the first half and a couple of solid clearing kicks, mopping up some of the Wallabies’ chip kicks in behind.

Muntz steered the Flying Fijians around the park well, finding good distance on several in-play kicks, and kept the Fijians in the game through his boot off the tee.

It was a solid outing by Muntz for his standards, but the No.10 could have been a bit more direct with his running game, as most of the time he quickly shifted it off to his ball runners.

11. Jiuta Wainiqolo – 9

Wainiqolo showed glimpses of his pace and strength from the backfield in the opening 15 minutes, bravely deciding to take on the Wallabies defence.

The Flying Fijians winger proved to be hard to stop just before half time, dodging a couple of Wallabies defenders before offloading to Rayasi to score in the corner.

Just when you thought the Wallabies might run away with the contest, Wainiqolo picks up the ball from his own half, runs through several Wallabies defenders, leaving a couple of players on the ground as they attempted to tackle him. The winger offloaded it to Tagitagivalu, who scored in the corner.

Wainiqolo was Fiji’s most dangerous on Sunday afternoon in Newcastle, breaking the game open whenever the 26-year-old got his hands on the ball.

12. Josua Tuisova – 7.5

Tuisova was used as a crash and bash second five to start against the Wallabies, often powering through defenders in first contact. Tuisova had a couple of panicked clearing kicks, but was solid enough in a strong midfield duo with Masi.

Tuisova started the second half strongly, winning a turnover penalty after Max Jorgensen went into contact.

The Flying Fijian’s No.12 was relentless for the whole game with the ball in hand, carrying 12 times over the course of the 80 minutes.

13. Iosefo Masi – 5

Showed fantastic speed early on in open space on the back of a Harry Potter error, breaking a couple of tackles in the process. Masi was ranging wide on attack, holding the ball in one hand and trying to free up his teammates.

Replaced at 50 minutes.

14. Kalaveti Ravouvou – 6

A largely quiet first half for Bristol Bears winger Kalaveti Ravouvou, who thought he had been blocked off by Tom Wright after his own chip kick, but referee Brousset didn’t agree.

Ravouvou was once again quiet in the second half, but was often seen in and around the ruck, sniping to try and gain some extra meters.

15. Salesi Rayasi – 7

The former Hurricanes player was on debut for the Flying Fijians in Newcastle, after a strong season in the Top 14 with Vannes. Rayasi’s boot was used early on to try and clear the ball from Fiji’s half, before getting an intercept in a passing lane late in the first half.

Rayasi was kept relatively quiet with the ball in hand until after the first half hooter sounded, getting his hands on the ball close to the line, stepping one, brushing off another, to power his way to the line and score Fiji’s first try of the game.

Rayasi left the field late in the game with what looked like a nasty calf injury, but the Fijian coaches will be impressed with what they saw from the debutant.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 2 3 Tries 2 3 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 129 Carries 130 9 Line Breaks 6 19 Turnovers Lost 15 2 Turnovers Won 6

Replacements

16. Sam Matavesi – 6

Shored up the lineout when he came on, only missing one of his attempts. Scrum also didn’t have any issues in the second half, but his in play kick travelled too far, going over the line on the full.

17. Haereiti Hetet – 6

Solid impact in his second half shift, making eight tackles.

18. Mesake Doge – N/A

19. Mesake Vocevoce – N/A

20. Albert Tuisue – N/A

21. Philip Baselala – N/A

22. Isaiah Armstrong Ravula – 5

Some decent touches when Armstrong Ravula came on, but the Flying Fijians couldn’t capitalise on anything late in the game.

23. Sireli Maqala – N/A

