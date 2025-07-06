Northern Edition
International

Fiji players ratings vs Wallabies | Vuvale Bowl

Salesi Rayasi (R) of Fij celebrates scoring a try with Isoa Nasilasila (L) during the International Test match between Australia Wallabies and Fiji at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 06, 2025 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Izhar Khan/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Wallabies have started their preparation for the Test series against the British and Irish Lions with an unconvincing, narrow, 21-18 victory over the Flying Fijians at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The Flying Fijians came to play and nearly got over the line after a fantastic effort in the second half.

Jiuta Wainiqolo and Simione Kuruvoli were the standouts for Fiji, but there were several impressive performances all over the park for Mick Byrne’s side.

Here’s how the Fiji players rated.

1. Eroni Mawi – 5
Won an initial scrum time penalty against Allan Alaalatoa, but was pinged on a couple of occasions for different illegal actions. Made five tackles and didn’t record one carry.

2. Tevita Ikanivere (C) – 4

A night to forget for the captain as he struggled at lineout time early, missing his first two targets in Newcastle.

The Flying Fijians’ captain was penalised by French referee Pierre Brousset for an illegal cleanout around the neck, before another lineout was not straight.

The second half was much of the same, as the first lineout was messy, as Ikanivere threw to the front before being replaced in the 50th minute.

3. Peni Ravai – 4

Apart from the opening scrum of the game, it was a nightmare 48-minute shift for the tighthead prop, who made a couple of costly errors around the field, as well as being pinged for two different issues at scrum time.

The Reds prop made minimal impact with the ball in hand and only made three tackles.

4. Isoa Nasilasila – 7

Isoa Nasilasila’s shoulder was getting a good workout, especially in the second half, with strong tackles on Tom Wright and other Wallabies ball carriers.

Nasilasila’s next contribution in the second half was a crucial one, stealing a Wallabies lineout with just under ten minutes to go.

The Fijian lock’s performance was huge, all around the field, as he made 12 tackles and 12 carries.

5. Temo Mayanavanua – 6.5

Mayanavanua got through a mountain of work in Newcastle and was a nuisance at lineout time, disrupting the Wallabies’ lineout multiple times.

Mayanavanua was busy across the 80 minutes, making a Fiji game high of 16 tackles and ten carries.

6. Lekima Tagitagivalu – 7

Tagitagivalu spent most of the game imposing himself defensively and in rucks, doing all of the dirty work that often goes unnoticed.

Tagitagivalu then followed the play on the back of a Wainiqolo line break in the second half, receiving the ball close to the line with only one to beat, scoring the try to give the Fijians the lead.

7. Elia Canakaivata – 6

Canakaivata was another absolute workhorse for the Flying Fijians in Newcastle, who often popped up around the field with the ball in hand.

Just like the other Fijian forwards, the former Fiji Sevens player was physical and often made dominant tackles, sending the Wallabies players backwards.

Canakaivata made 14 tackles in a huge performance and was one of Fiji’s most valuable players on Sunday afternoon.

8. Viliame Mata – 7

The big Bristol Bears No.8 was bruising with ball in hand, which was handy a couple of times off the back of the scrum.

Mata had one costly mistake, dropping the ball in a huge gap in the Wallabies’ defence, letting a try go begging with just under 20 minutes to go.

Mata’s huge shift ended in the 64th minute, being replaced by Albert Tuisue after making eight carries and ten tackles.

9. Simione Kuruvoli – 8

Kuruvoli was superb in the first half, was efficient at the base of the ruck, and cleared any danger from inside their own 22 with some nice long box kicks.

Just before halftime, Kuruvoli was involved in the try that got the Flying Fijians back in the game, scooping up the loose ball and quickly shifting on a nice cutout ball to Wainiqolo.

Kuruvoli’s ruck management and efficiency helped Fiji get out of trouble, and he was one of Fiji’s best on Sunday afternoon.

10. Caleb Muntz – 6

Some nice subtle touches in the first half and a couple of solid clearing kicks, mopping up some of the Wallabies’ chip kicks in behind.

Muntz steered the Flying Fijians around the park well, finding good distance on several in-play kicks, and kept the Fijians in the game through his boot off the tee.

It was a solid outing by Muntz for his standards, but the No.10 could have been a bit more direct with his running game, as most of the time he quickly shifted it off to his ball runners.

11. Jiuta Wainiqolo – 9

Wainiqolo showed glimpses of his pace and strength from the backfield in the opening 15 minutes, bravely deciding to take on the Wallabies defence.

The Flying Fijians winger proved to be hard to stop just before half time, dodging a couple of Wallabies defenders before offloading to Rayasi to score in the corner.

Just when you thought the Wallabies might run away with the contest, Wainiqolo picks up the ball from his own half, runs through several Wallabies defenders, leaving a couple of players on the ground as they attempted to tackle him. The winger offloaded it to Tagitagivalu, who scored in the corner.

Wainiqolo was Fiji’s most dangerous on Sunday afternoon in Newcastle, breaking the game open whenever the 26-year-old got his hands on the ball.

12. Josua Tuisova – 7.5

Tuisova was used as a crash and bash second five to start against the Wallabies, often powering through defenders in first contact. Tuisova had a couple of panicked clearing kicks, but was solid enough in a strong midfield duo with Masi.

Tuisova started the second half strongly, winning a turnover penalty after Max Jorgensen went into contact.

The Flying Fijian’s No.12 was relentless for the whole game with the ball in hand, carrying 12 times over the course of the 80 minutes.

13. Iosefo Masi – 5
Showed fantastic speed early on in open space on the back of a Harry Potter error, breaking a couple of tackles in the process. Masi was ranging wide on attack, holding the ball in one hand and trying to free up his teammates.

Replaced at 50 minutes.

14. Kalaveti Ravouvou – 6

A largely quiet first half for Bristol Bears winger Kalaveti Ravouvou, who thought he had been blocked off by Tom Wright after his own chip kick, but referee Brousset didn’t agree.

Ravouvou was once again quiet in the second half, but was often seen in and around the ruck, sniping to try and gain some extra meters.

15. Salesi Rayasi  – 7

The former Hurricanes player was on debut for the Flying Fijians in Newcastle, after a strong season in the Top 14 with Vannes. Rayasi’s boot was used early on to try and clear the ball from Fiji’s half, before getting an intercept in a passing lane late in the first half.

Rayasi was kept relatively quiet with the ball in hand until after the first half hooter sounded, getting his hands on the ball close to the line, stepping one, brushing off another, to power his way to the line and score Fiji’s first try of the game.

Rayasi left the field late in the game with what looked like a nasty calf injury, but the Fijian coaches will be impressed with what they saw from the debutant.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
2
3
Tries
2
3
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
129
Carries
130
9
Line Breaks
6
19
Turnovers Lost
15
2
Turnovers Won
6

Replacements

16. Sam Matavesi – 6

Shored up the lineout when he came on, only missing one of his attempts. Scrum also didn’t have any issues in the second half, but his in play kick travelled too far, going over the line on the full.

17. Haereiti Hetet – 6

Solid impact in his second half shift, making eight tackles.

18. Mesake Doge – N/A

19. Mesake Vocevoce – N/A

20. Albert Tuisue – N/A

21. Philip Baselala – N/A

22. Isaiah Armstrong Ravula – 5

Some decent touches when Armstrong Ravula came on, but the Flying Fijians couldn’t capitalise on anything late in the game.

23. Sireli Maqala – N/A

All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

OPINION

'Never went away': All Blacks halfback impressed with inexperienced France side

Will Jordan on the 'soft' tries that let France back into the game

Milestone man hails England’s second-half showing in comfortable win over Argentina

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TD 8 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The intentional knock down resulting in a yellow is maybe the worst rule in sports. The fact that a spear tackle result in the same punishment makes no sense. Imagine a new fan watching that game and trying to make sense on how a player throwing his hand at a ball results in the same punishment as dropping a man on his head.

24 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 11 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

If he had have actually head butted someone. That was a bit of a push when things got emotional, used head instead of hands.

These things used to be a bit a laugh after the game. Now we’re all clutching our rosary beads.

14 Go to comments
B
BA 13 minutes ago
Oli Mathis out, Simpson to start at No.10 for U20 semi-final clash

Good team,boys need to really up the accuracy for this game even tho I don’t think French boys are quite as good up front as previous couple of years Puma boys gave them a hurry up at scrum time but still lethal all over the park, Kiwi boys have some devastating ball carriers Micah Fale is so much fun to watch off bench hope he gets a chance to wind up

2 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 18 minutes ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

I've been in the stands for Munster V Māori’s twice.


Among the greatest rugby experiences of my life. Never seen respect like it. Proper, proper fans.


Both times the result was irrelevant as the sport won. Every player, man, woman and child living the games values.


Beautiful, bai!!!!!!

3 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Garry Ringrose ruled out of first Lions Test against Australia

Well that solves one headache for Faz & co naybe creates another with who to pick at 12 but not a bad headache to have

1 Go to comments
B
BA 30 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The just need to tier the bin system 5 minutes,10,20 and ur outta here 5 minute is for everything not dangerous no need for cards just hand signals like basketball give out more penalty tries not sin bin on repeat team offending

24 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 42 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I did not ask yourself or anyone to believe or agree with me and good for you for being such a connected person. Anyway You don’t know me from Adam so let us just leave it at that regarding playing the game. I said that it is not a conspiracy theory. It is what I was told way before he was selected as a Springbok and here he is. If you think anyone in the Moerat fam are “needy kids” when talking rugby then cool. No need to get worked up.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

No it is not, you are always more than welcome to come play the Māori, boys probably be more than happy to come North tbh and Samoa Tonga still can get a good team together it’s the getting them together with zero cash that’s a problem

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Absolutely relevant. It's because of useless refs that the game is taking a nose dive. If he did his job properly, there would be way less problems. Too long have refs gotten away with officiating that's even worse than school rugby. Too long have the NH had their fingers in that nice big fat pie of WR. Doing everything in their power to give the NH the edge, trying to force everyone else to play the game via the NH way by changing, deleting it adding new laws. Currently the main man might be Australian, but he has no power surrounded by the NH lackeys isn't it? Which refs gets preference at most tournaments including the WC? The NH refs. Brace always blows against the Boks. This hasn't been his first time not his last time.

93 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

That just doesn’t make sense!…

24 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

That is a good result for rugby Spain are a good team and those 2 teams would benefit from playing each other more yup it is good to play better sides but not getting hidings by 60 points

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Italy is much better than what people give them credit for. The Boks cohesion is the biggest problem. I am not worried about the Boks. Everyone see what they want to see. You want to see the Boks as weak and want them to lose. Like some AB's fans ( not most of them ), that expects the AB's to make it 2 run away wins against the Boks. Big scores. Should I remind you that the Boks are double WC champs? That they have beaten the AB's 4 times in a row? Whatever you may wish in your fairy land of dreams, that is not going to happen. Games between the Boks and AB's is always a closely fought contest that could go either way. Where teams like the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aren't taken that seriously, the same can't be said of the AB's. We treat them them with the respect they deserve. There will be no experiments. They will get the best the Boks have and the Boks will be razor sharp. Honed in like snipers. Whoever wins those two tests will be deserved winners, and I can promise you this… Players on both sides will be sore and bloodied, because they will leave everything on the field like they always do.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

All player development

roads should lead to MLR in that part of the world?it would be in US benefit to have a strong neighborhood and gives opportunities in the pros so many dudes are from way further away than Canada or even Chile

9 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

I suspect a rather large number of naturalized Eagles will be soaring in 31 and the games leading up to it, MLR got good money in it for the long haul

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I didn't know he was injured too. Vincent Tsithuka is available and Roos did play well. Kolisi it seemed they were monitoring on a day to day basis. He might play to be ready for the RC. No matter who we think of, we can be sure that Rassie will surprise us all again

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

Fiji and Japan going to probably be playing with the big boys next year with ABs touring SA and this will mean something has to change up ? If that goes well then you could add Uruguay and Chile to that comp, and then u sort out something good for the rest?

9 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

Should be upgraded to red and a 3 week ban minimum

24 Go to comments
j
jh 2 hours ago
Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

Niue is a famous rugby nation despite its lack of size.

Just as well for the rest of the world there aren’t a million of them.

Keep it up James!

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 2 hours ago
England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

Still using laughing emojis to compensate for your lack of wit I see? 🤡


The country with the biggest rugby resources in the world fluking a couple of matches is hardly worth your goose stepping around the place Tommy Goebbels!

16 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

Well said. Thanks. I’m afraid after this match I now have as little respect for the Ities - and the referees who let them get away it - as I used to have for the Argies. Their spoiling and continually offsides play is perhaps the only way they can win, but it gets really irritating, and which no doubt got under Wiese's skin. But, hey, it almost got them near to the Boks last week, but luckily not this time, by a country mile.

14 Go to comments
