Wallabies captain says Fiji loom as genuine Rugby World Cup threat

Rugby World Cup smokies Fiji have the x-factor to worry any team at next year’s tournament, says Wallabies captain Harry Wilson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday’s fixture announcement confirmed a clash with minnows Spain in Newcastle to kick off Fiji’s campaign before matches against Canada and pool heavyweight Argentina in Adelaide.

Eighth on the World Rugby rankings, Fiji will be favourites to finish in the top two of Pool C and move straight to the round of 16, a progression introduced as part of changes to the tournament format for 2027.

VIDEO

Should they finish second in their pool behind Argentina, Fiji could meet Wales in their first knockout match if that side finishes second behind England in their own pool.

From there, France would loom as the likeliest quarter-final opponent standing between Fiji and a maiden World Cup semi-final berth.

Provided neither Australia nor Fiji finishes third in their group, the two nations cannot meet until a semi-final at the earliest.

But Wilson believes any knockout opponent would be concerned with facing Fiji, who count backs Josua Tuisova and Jiuta Wainiqolo among their main strike weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they get all their internationals back, they’re one of the best teams in the world,” the Wallabies skipper said.

“The amount of x-factor they have is really tough to verse (play against). I’ve got no doubt any team versing Fiji will be very worried about them.”

Inclusion in the inaugural Nations Championship this year will give Fiji an outlet to build into the 2027 World Cup following improvements in recent years.

Fiji notably defeated Australia 22-15 en route to a third World Cup quarter-final appearance in 2023, their first win over the Wallabies since 1954.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fijians bowed out of the tournament with a tight 30-24 last-eight loss to England and more recently took it to Australia in the Wallabies’ season-opening Test in 2025.

It took a last-gasp try from Wilson for the Wallabies to snatch a tight 21-18 win, with that match front of the forward’s mind when asked about Fiji’s Cup potential.

“Fiji are a massive threat, we obviously versed them last year in Newcastle and we got it done on the bell there,” he said.

Fiji’s Pacific rivals Tonga and Samoa have their work cut out to advance beyond the World Cup group stage and into the round of 16.

Tonga, 18th on the World Rugby rankings, play England in Brisbane to begin their campaign before dates with Wales and Zimbabwe in Melbourne and Townsville, respectively.

Samoa, ranked 19th, play Japan in Newcastle, USA in Perth and France in Sydney.

Four of six teams that finish third in their group stage will advance to the round of 16.