Six Nations

Caelan Doris rattles off grocery list of Ireland shortcomings after Six Nations opener

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 05: Caelan Doris of Ireland and Dan Sheehan look dejected following the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between France and Ireland at Stade de France on February 05, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ireland captain Caelan Doris wasn’t short of answers for the question of where his team fell short against France in the 2026 Six Nations opener in Paris, reflecting on the loss with resounding disappointment shortly after the full-time whistle.

Doris’ men had fallen 29 points behind before finding some traction in the game near the hour-mark, with the Irish bench inspiring the team’s first points of the game in what was ultimately a too little, too late fightback.

A Man of the Match showing from the French carry machine, Mickael Guillard, was a powerful component of Les Bleus’ consistent go-forward early, and the finishing prowess of Louis Bielle-Biarrey ensured France’s opportunities were rewarded with points.

VIDEO

“Definitely not how we hoped or foresaw the start of our campaign going,” Doris reflected for ITV Sport after shaking hands with the evening’s victors. “We left ourselves too tall a mountain to climb in the first half. We were lacking a bit of bite, definitely.

“Some class from them, but not good enough from us. We didn’t shut them down early enough. We allowed them to play some of their flowing, attacking rugby. Not good enough from us in the collision. And, our kick-chase let us down, connections-wise.

“Some grit and determination in the second half and good impact from our bench, but very disappointing overall.”

When the missed tackle stats for the first half alone were brought up, Doris did anything but deflect.

“Not only was it 19 missed tackles, but the amount of offloads we allowed them to get away through tackles. We targeted a lot of dominant tackles because we know how good they can be when they get their hands free, and we allowed them to do that way too much.

“I think some of our defence played into their hands through the lack of dominant collisions, which is exactly what they want, and they flourished with that.”

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
2.7
13
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
1.7
8
Entries

By the game’s end, Ireland’s missed tackle count had reached 35, while on the attacking side of the ball, Doris and company managed just five linebreaks to France’s 13.

The late momentum change will be one positive Ireland can cling to, with reserves Michael Milne and Nick Timoney the try-scorers for the men in green. But Doris was weary of placing too much emphasis on the bench as a tactic.

“As I mentioned at the start, I think the impact from the bench was class. We’ve relied on them in the past, and we didn’t want to do that today, but yeah, they showed up in what is a hostile place.

“But like I say, it’s going to be a disappointing changing room in there, for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Comments

2 Comments
J
Jacque 4 days ago

“Some class from them, but not good enough from us”

Same thing was said after the loss to the Boks.

S
SB 5 days ago

Eggs, milk and bread.


The basics were not done. Tackling, collision winning and being connected.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 16 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yep, i’m only going off the two pairs form from Nov and the weekend.

376 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Oh I feel you there, my team has had that sort of drab attack one out approach for near a decade. As I say, i was a bit of a fan of the contestable kicks in 2024 when it was introduced, but as sides have adapted to greater efficiency (relying less on their own skill in the air and more brute force) it’s got too negative for me and is ultimately flawed in the way it’s ruled a ‘contest’ (too onesided). It was so much fun though that we have been suggesting some ways to bring it back to that one on one contest, in Nicks article.

The article also describes how sides like Ireland have found more fun ways of breaking that one out style, and now France and South Africa are jumping on board with their own. Force the coachs to find another get rich quick stream and end theses lottories.



...

182 Go to comments
M
Max Imus 59 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

O’Gara was a terrible defender, so by that reckoning he is an O'Gara and Sexton didn't play international until he was 24, Prendergast is 22. He certainly didn’t “cost the victory” against France.

8 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Good post. 👍

182 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

HAHAHA

So thats why you clicked on it! You thought he might have grown a pot belly over the new years?



...

13 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Just listened to The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

They said the Irish were always up for a contrst and all that emotion, energy & desire appears to have gone from the team.



...

182 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think the stats say kick it downfield 40 times away from the defenders. 🤣

182 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think most Irish supporters would back that idea HH. 🤣

Scotland want to ban Ferrari’s from the scrum. 🤣



...

182 Go to comments
m
mm 1 hour ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

I can see Ireland falling down to below argies and Australia. With both those two in top 6

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It would be more of a tactical battle based on the ebb & flow of the game if you could only make 5 changes, rather than the pre determined changes decided in the middle of the week and the coach had to decide which changes to implement during the game. That would make it more tactical in nature.

182 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

My comments weren’t to disadvantage a team but keep the spirit of the game as it should be HH.

The role of benches & kicking are changing the game as we know it and I am not convinced that is for the greater good at the moment.



...

182 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Not really, it's been pretty well publicised. I expect that we have shorter gaps between play though.

182 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Take your aggro elsewhere. Nobody is saying that “the T14 sucks.” And it's not “totally false” to say that it has the lowest ball in play time - your own figures prove it.

I was continuing the point I made to Nick elsewhere on this thread about more substitutions reducing the importance of endurance and leading to bigger athletes. In the post to you took exception to, I was replying to Nick's statement that the T14 has more substitutions than anyone else. Combine that with the fact that it has the lowest ball in play time and endurance becomes even less important.



...

182 Go to comments
t
tf 2 hours ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

Hansen was down to his mother being Irish. Not residency. He's also only 27. I can see your point with the others but he doesn't fit.

Looking at the youth system if the lads in the article are right in 8 years they’ll be worse than now.



...

5 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yep but both lagging behind Prem and URC! Aren’t you surprised?

182 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think what they are trying to say is smaller benches will help teams with less depth but good qulaity over 15-19 players HH….

182 Go to comments
A
Alex 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Just gonna ignore all the negativity below, and offer something (hopefully) constructive.

I think it's great that Borthwick wants consistency, and it makes sense to have a Northampton feel to the centres. However, if one of the centres gets injured, things could get proper messy for England. Fin Smith hasn't played much at centre. Would they shift Pollock there or something? Now that would be complacent! I really hope we don't see any injuries to our centres.



...

13 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

…and if they play well with Capuozzo back?

2 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

The five year residency rule is hurting Ireland. It makes poaching players from the SH more difficult, and with Aki, Lowe, JGP and Hansen all old things are looking bleak talent wise. It will probably take between 4 to 8 years of rebuilding before Ireland make it back into the top 5 ranking position.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Come on H, time to get off that fence and tell us what you really think…😂

182 Go to comments
Close
